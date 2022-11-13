 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Hey. No take-backs   (wtae.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He was trying to kidnap what they had rightfully stolen.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, we need more social safety nets in this country

While I agree that the bank is owed money, if the car is relied upon to get to work or otherwise provide a means to sustain oneself, society loses by creating more homeless and more potential criminals by repossessing cars to delinquent payments. The cost for instance of keeping this person in his car would be far less than the cost of incarceration and the cost of a felon unable to gain employment post incarceration and strong likelihood of recidivism

UBI is something that should be seriously considered as a solution. anyone with a decent education knows about the "needs hierarchy". If we as a society really care about addressing crime, poverty and homelessness we need to start looking at meeting the basic needs of the most at risk
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: He was trying to kidnap what they had rightfully stolen.


autographcollection.co.ukView Full Size

*chuckles Frenchly*
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do you know what you get if you don't pay you exorcist?

Repossessed
 
