 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Boulder)   Dumbarse   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida, Republic of Ireland, Washington County, Federal Bureau of Investigation, 55-year-old Daryl Gary Boehlke, Promissory note, Fraud, Criminal law, Irish immigrant  
•       •       •

1226 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2022 at 5:02 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
spreadsheetsmadeeasy.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [spreadsheetsmadeeasy.com image 480x600]


Done in one.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Exile On Beale Street: [spreadsheetsmadeeasy.com image 480x600]

Done in one.


Yup.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No more kegstands for you, fraud guy. Have fun learning to make and "enjoy" pruno.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is an unacceptable, offensive, egregious misdeed.
Everyone in the entire United States knows you're only allowed to pretend to be Irish on St Patrick's Day.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess ratings for Peacemaker are down.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He looks like a decorated thumb.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Look if you want to fake a nationality, first you need to get Kevin Costner's advice on accents.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What about all those people pretend to be Irish on St Patrick's Day?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When Trump ICE farks come for Mexican Americans I'm telling them I'm Dutch.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pog mo thoin.  He's not on Google Lens.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This a bloody farce, what fer.  Ye thinks ye got me by the bloody short hairs.  Wait til my bloody barrister gets here.  You'll be crying fer yer bloody mums soon enough.
Bloody 'ell.

Seems legit.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
John Belushi - Luck of the Irish
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.