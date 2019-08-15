 Skip to content
(11 Alive)   I worked for this bus company for 50 years and all I got was this small award ... and a city bus with my picture on it   (11alive.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Debut albums, Mr. Dumas, Manager, first-name basis, sense of pride, spotless driving record, path feel, MARTA  
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile, Elon Musk is disappointed that tyrannical government overreach prevents him from mounting all the fired Twitter employees heads on spikes in front of Twitter HQ, GoT style

Hyperbole? Not so fast. Musk and Peter Theil are all in on toppling democracy in favor of "Corporate Feudalism"

As Theil once said "Democracy and Freedom are incompatable"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He first joined the force in 1972 as a bus driver when the station was still called Atlantic Transit.

The company was the Atlanta Transit Company. MARTA was actually created in 1965, but didn't take over the bus company until early 1972.

Either way, 50 years as a bus operator in any city is impressive.
 
brilett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did he get to keep the bus?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What did he expect, for them to give him the bus company?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I didn't catch his age in the article but assuming he was at least 18 when he started that's an amazing looking 68+ years!

Kudos and happy hopes for many more years.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brilett: Did he get to keep the bus?


No, because if he makes the slightest mistake they need something to throw him under.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I didn't catch his age in the article but assuming he was at least 18 when he started that's an amazing looking 68+ years!

Kudos and happy hopes for many more years.


I kind of hope he gets to retire...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: TheCableGuy: I didn't catch his age in the article but assuming he was at least 18 when he started that's an amazing looking 68+ years!

Kudos and happy hopes for many more years.

I kind of hope he gets to retire...


It looks like he's mostly a trainer these days, and as long as he wants to do it and he's fit for duty, let him stick around. Some people aren't suited to retirement and die shortly after from boredom because they don't know what else to do.

London cabbies have been known to drive into their 80s because it's better than sitting at home.
 
darinwil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 780x439]


Ones an inny and ones an outtie!
 
atomic-age
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damn. What a badass.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A genuinely cool thing to do.

If I were him, I'd call his bus the Dubas (doo-boss). I mean, it has his picture on it.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
2 million miles in Atlanta without an accident? I am genuinely impressed.
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
sbly-web-prod-shareably.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
MARTA estimates Dumas has carried 2.8 million passengers since he began operating a bus. He also boasts a spotless driving record, having driven over two million miles without an accident, the transit center said.

He must be tired.  But very impressive.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
assets.alot.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
833716.smushcdn.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
and finally, not a bus, so an honorable-mention only:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Either way, 50 years as a bus operator in any city is impressive.


It really isn't
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: 2 million miles in Atlanta without an accident? I am genuinely impressed.


I'm surprised it didn't take much longer
 
thomasvista
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: [static.boredpanda.com image 376x502]


Wow, a way to make John Morgan look even creepier......haha!
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I didn't catch his age in the article but assuming he was at least 18 when he started that's an amazing looking 68+ years!

Kudos and happy hopes for many more years.


Black don't crack.

Seriously, black men and women learn early on the value of moisturizer.  I have a bottle of moisturizing sanitizer on my desk and EVERYONE stops by to get a hit.  One of my favorite people had me convinced he was about to turn 60 and the grey sideburns were the giveaway.  Then he pulls out his s driver's license and he's turning 70 this year.  Absolutely amazing skin.
 
