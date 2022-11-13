 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Russians steal trash pandas from Ukrainian zoo   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Dinner
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Dinner


and a warm hat
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Russians seem to do a lot of things that defy explanation.  Invading neighbors. Killing thousands of innocent civilians. Hassling raccoons.

Ranger Rick does not approve.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They thought they were rescuing a fellow Russian being kept in a cage?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
lets see how well that works out for them.

cinematicslant.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Do they not have raccoons in Russia?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

IgG4: Do they not have raccoons in Russia?


They do now
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: IgG4: Do they not have raccoons in Russia?

They do now


And they will never get rid of them
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

IgG4: Ass_Master_Flash: IgG4: Do they not have raccoons in Russia?

They do now

And they will never get rid of them


MUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the f*ck steals a raccoon?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're hungry, and Vlad hasn't sent any food in a while.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Who the f*ck steals a raccoon?


Maybe they thought one of them had a spaceship stashed somewhere that had Groot aboard?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Who the f*ck steals a raccoon?


I have several around my house they can help themselves to...
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have hopped a ride out of town on a food truck.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This sounds like a job for...
This guy here.

/Another screenshot, Harry?
//Technology is beating you
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MЯE
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're little bears.  Only wearing masks so you don't recognize them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: lets see how well that works out for them.

[cinematicslant.files.wordpress.com image 349x186]


Maybe that's what they are hoping to add to add to their army. Not like they have any better ideas.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Who the f*ck steals a raccoon?


img.memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a thread in the last several days that indicated the orcs were eating the zoo animals
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Who the f*ck steals a raccoon?


Russians, man.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, I was kinda on the fence about this whole war in Ukraine thing, but this definitely changed my mind. #Revenge4Racoon
 
Yakk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Dinner


Fark user imageView Full Size


You know what they say about racoon shanks? Theys just as good the next day.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to expect them to rob the zoo. They are famished.

... thanks to the power orf Mighty Imperial army kleptocratic logistics.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Now, I was kinda on the fence about this whole war in Ukraine thing, but this definitely changed my mind. #Revenge4Racoon


No you weren't, you are still on the Russian/Republican side.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for Panda diplomacy...
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: dammit just give me a login: Dinner

and a warm hat


Listen here, Davidos Crockettovich...
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hope he gets rabies.

Russians are violent and cruel.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: hubiestubert: Who the f*ck steals a raccoon?

Maybe they thought one of them had a spaceship stashed somewhere that had Groot aboard?


And you just know that the orcs have stolen at least one guy's prosthetic leg.
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That raccoon looks like it's been eating better than many Russians have...
 
KB202
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Russians seem to do a lot of things that defy explanation.  Invading neighbors. Killing thousands of innocent civilians. Hassling raccoons.

Ranger Rick does not approve.


I heard they farked an ostrich.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

IgG4: Do they not have raccoons in Russia?


They're an invasive species, brought in by US Army moving stuff to Germany in the 1950s.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: I hope he gets rabies.

Russians are violent and cruel.


Why would you wish rabies on an innocent racoon?

It was not his fault that he was attacked by possibly rabid Russians.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You he probably ###### that raccoon.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: IgG4: Do they not have raccoons in Russia?

They're an invasive species, brought in by US Army moving stuff to Germany in the 1950s.



The USSR introduced them to the ecosystem
 
JRoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's probably as many raccoons in my city as people. Not to mention the foxes and stray cats, opossums, deer, etc.
 
KB202
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: You he probably ###### that raccoon.


Allegedly.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KB202: WilderKWight: You he probably ###### that raccoon.

Allegedly.


I heard it was a sick racoon.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yo Russians,

Fark user imageView Full Size


He wasn't talking about his noggin when he said "take me shopping, I need a new hat".
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Who the f*ck steals a raccoon?


And honestly, who throws a cupcake?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's an "in Soviet Russia" joke in there somewhere.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Who the f*ck steals a raccoon?


Someone who hasn't eaten in three days.
 
austerity101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone's trying to do a real life Raccacoonie.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IgG4: Do they not have raccoons in Russia?


From Wikipedia:
About 1,240 animals were released in nine regions of the former Soviet Union between 1936 and 1958 for the purpose of establishing a population to be hunted for their fur. Two of these introductions were successful-one in the south of Belarus between 1954 and 1958, and another in Azerbaijan between 1941 and 1957. With a seasonal harvest of between 1,000 and 1,500 animals, in 1974 the estimated size of the population distributed in the Caucasus region was around 20,000 animals and the density was four animals per square kilometer (10 animals per square mile)


/Raccoons are native to North America, but there is a wild population of 1M+ in Germany and surrounding countries, after a handful of them were released in the early 20th century and 20 of them escaped from a German zoo during WWII bombings.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the Russians cleaned out Ukrainian art museums of thousands of paintings.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's almost as if this was just one big thug army of looters, cowards and rapist.
 
