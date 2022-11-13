 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Wrong-thinking cruise passenger moans about the 'really annoying' problem with having sea view balcony, not realizing the reason why people go on cruise ships it to look at the sea   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Light My Fire, The Doors, Eddie Vedder, Passenger, Cruise ship, constant door slamming, balcony cabin - one, cruise passenger  
13 Comments
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've always found the annoying part is how my wives keep falling out and getting lost at sea.  Well, ex-wives.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Okay, on the one hand "posted to reddit" which makes me think it's entirely made up as one of the outrage-baits that get posted to reddit daily.

On the other hand: "No one would do it in their home so I'm not sure why people allow their balcony door to slam shut every time they walk in and out."

I can believe that...it's just naive enough. This person clearly has never lived with a door slammer who doesn't just allow a door to slam, but actively makes it do so..over, and over...and over.  It is the absolute worst if you yourself are not.  Just came home? Better slam the front door so I can feel it two floors up. Kitchen cabinet? Better slam that too. Bonus if it bounces back open so you have to slam it a second time.  Fridge? Yup, show it who's boss. Bedroom? For sure, especially if you're just going out to go down to the kitchen for a minute, otherwise you'd miss out on back-to-back slam in the space of 2 minutes.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why TF are you taking a baby on a cruise? I really don't understand the people that want to do stuff while real little kids are in tow. Save your energy and money for when kids can enjoy a cruise.

/you can still drink while they run around the pool/resort/ship
//and you can just send them back to the room when they want to nap
///any older farkers can back me up on this? Please I have a lot of parenthood ahead of me in the next 18-19 years
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I need a relaxing vacation with my toddler. I know, I'll go in a cruise ship that parties 24/7 with unlimited food and booze.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bad: They actually made a news article out of this.
Worse: I read it.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Bad: They actually made a news article out of this.
Worse: I read it.


Me too. I'm on company time though so it doesn't matter.

/nothing better to do
 
Snort
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reddit in my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have managed to avoid this issue by avoiding cruise ships
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Carnival Cruise Lines.......Your next deadly communicable disease awaits.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They need to book their next trip on The Magic Christian.

In this movie, The Magic Christian is an expensive posh cruise ship.   the climax of the movie, the passengers discover it's a hoax, and their "cruise" has actually been taking place in a warehouse in downtown London.

Come to think of it, this would be a great movie for the next Fark Movie Night, if we ever have one again.

Some scenes are a tad NSFW.

The Magic Christian (1969) - Ringo Starr, Peter Sellers
Youtube FE2zTnOJ94I
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kozlo: Why TF are you taking a baby on a cruise? I really don't understand the people that want to do stuff while real little kids are in tow. Save your energy and money for when kids can enjoy a cruise.

/you can still drink while they run around the pool/resort/ship
//and you can just send them back to the room when they want to nap
///any older farkers can back me up on this? Please I have a lot of parenthood ahead of me in the next 18-19 years


Parents like to vacation also, I took my son to Disney when he was 3 months old and my daughter was 4.
We did go with my sisters family and older kids so there was always someone to watch the baby.
We actually took 2 days to drive there and really had no problems with any part of the trip.

My 1st vacation when my daughter was little was a real eye-opener.  We went to Hershey for a weekend and never really thought it out.  At 6pm every night we were in the room because she was worn out and needed to sleep.

If your a new parent going on vacation go with another family that misses having little kids.
 
majestic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Okay, on the one hand "posted to reddit" which makes me think it's entirely made up as one of the outrage-baits that get posted to reddit daily.

On the other hand: "No one would do it in their home so I'm not sure why people allow their balcony door to slam shut every time they walk in and out."

I can believe that...it's just naive enough. This person clearly has never lived with a door slammer who doesn't just allow a door to slam, but actively makes it do so..over, and over...and over.  It is the absolute worst if you yourself are not.  Just came home? Better slam the front door so I can feel it two floors up. Kitchen cabinet? Better slam that too. Bonus if it bounces back open so you have to slam it a second time.  Fridge? Yup, show it who's boss. Bedroom? For sure, especially if you're just going out to go down to the kitchen for a minute, otherwise you'd miss out on back-to-back slam in the space of 2 minutes.


In my experience, and no malice intended here, women tend to be the most prevalent door slammers. My wife does it. My daughters do it. My son's fiance does it. And they get mad when I point it out.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
other than the inescapable diesel fumes, the duty-free booze*, cramped quarters, and the surprise border check, my time on an international cruise was alright

* I like booze. I'm used to paying Canadian prices for it. Give me the chance to buy a farking gallon of rotgut shiat booze for what it costs to buy a quart at home, and brother, we're getting farking hammered
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

