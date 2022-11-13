 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   At least 11 injured as explosion rips through busy area of Istanbul, not Constantinople. Might it have been caused by jerks? That's nobody's business but the Turks'   (bbc.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why he bombed it, I can't say. I guess he liked it better that way?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hope the Kentucky Fried Chicken is OK.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure it wasn't Unitarians.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Internet closed down or very slow in Turkey.

To late to put a lid on a bomb after it went off, Erdogan.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

flamark: Hope the Kentucky Fried Chicken is OK.


The main street of Paris is Champs Elysee. I hope to go there one day.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

syrynxx: flamark: Hope the Kentucky Fried Chicken is OK.

The main street of Paris is Champs Elysee. I hope to go there one day.


Don't. It's too busy. No one goes there any more.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was it fireworks stored next to ammonium nitrate?
 
Hinged
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damned Methodists.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stupid headline, Subs.

/I LOL'd
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't deep fry your turkey, folks.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hinged: Damned Methodists.


It's not us.  We're storming Rock Ridge.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pretty much a stock joke in the headline.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It was all for the greater glory of God.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If have a date in Constantinople, she'll be dead in Istanbul.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sad situation, stupendous headline. Wat do, wat do?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

flamark: Hope the Kentucky Fried Chicken is OK.


The "Happy Kristallnacht" promo was over.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Byzantine Buttholes!


/also the name of my punk bouzouki band
 
