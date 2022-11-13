 Skip to content
(News On 6 Tulsa)   Illinois man breaks Guinness world record by hanging 509 lanyards around his neck. In other news, there is a record for the number of lanyards one can hang around their neck   (newson6.com) divider line
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mmmmmmm..... ya... This sounds like the ideal competitive event for middle-managers
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A challenger appears.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least it didn't turn out like that thing where you put watermelons around a rubber band until it explodes.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But did he get a bar towel afterwards?
 
majestic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There are an amazing amount of records for seriously stupid shiat.
 
Theeng
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like your average military contractor.
 
moku9
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Most days I wear around 499. OK, most nights, 'caus it gets her hot.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I understood that Guinness records weren't serious, but just marketing for a beer company when I turned about 15.

I never asked for a towel, but I am still waiting for my free Solaris OS per mail.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
amateur.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: A challenger appears.

[Fark user image 712x531]


Wendigogo: amateur.

[Fark user image 466x700]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: I understood that Guinness records weren't serious, but just marketing for a beer company when I turned about 15.

I never asked for a towel, but I am still waiting for my free Solaris OS per mail.


It's worse now. They no longer certify daredevil acts, because of liability. Also, if you want a record certified, you have to pay them to come do it. It's like getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star or a JD Power award.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Garza and the Supermutants: A challenger appears.

[Fark user image 712x531]

Wendigogo: amateur.

[Fark user image 466x700]

[Fark user image image 850x314]


When the tailor said he had a sixteen inch neck it was supposed to be his shirt size.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We know someone with a lot of spare Lanyards that could easily break this record
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can't even imagine the tension in the room when he got to 508.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Molina's previous records include most ultrasounds completed in a month, and the longest distance walking barefoot on Lego bricks.

No point in trying to outdo those two, so 509 lanyards it is.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He couldn't make it an even 510?
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark Guiness. They wouldn't accept my world's largest four leaf clover (about 10 inches in diameter), and they never sent me my farking bar towel.

/some luck
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Guinness is in the business of making people create or break records to help sell one of the most successful copyrighted books in the world

If anyone wants to follow their rules, and do all the work (for free) to collect all the evidence of the feat, they are more then willing to let you do that and pay you with a record certificate.  If you are part of mass participation event it will cost you $26
 
