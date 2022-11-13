 Skip to content
(Outkick)   Parents take son out for a 5th birthday he'll never forget ...at Hooters. Outrage ensues   (outkick.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, American films, English-language films, Black-and-white films, Birthday, comment section of the viral video, Comment, Hooters, Viral video  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why not take  the kid someplace that has decent wings.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I don't mind the idea of young kids being at Hooters, but I am disturbed at the idea of young kids being in the presence of adults who's first thought about taking the kids out to dinner is "Oh yeah, lets all go to Hooters."
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Should've gone to Raisins. 
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Last time I was at Hooters there was a table full of lesbians sitting next to me.   I thought it was odd at first, but then I realized they were there for the same reason I was.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It might be hard on the little nipper
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ten years from now, the boy will look back on his 5th birthday and tell his parents, "Thanks for the mammaries."
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Indoctrinating him into their hetero culture, I see. I've been assured kids are to be left alone to discover their own identities.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't see the difference between bringing him there and bringing him to Applebee's.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not a strip club. it's just blondes with fake boobs serving wings and beer. Their burgers are actually pretty good. Of course I haven't been there in like 20 years.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

rnatalie: Last time I was at Hooters there was a table full of lesbians sitting next to me.   I thought it was odd at first, but then I realized they were there for the same reason I was.


The wings?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: It's not a strip club. it's just blondes with fake boobs serving wings and beer. Their burgers are actually pretty good. Of course I haven't been there in like 20 years.


I've never been to a Hooters.🤐

Now I'm to old to care
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Never understood the appeal of these places. Food is mediocre at best, so it must be the exploitation of females by making them dress up in attire that sexualizes them while they work for minimum wage and rely on the generosity of low brow dimwits who get off in ogling their ass for tips
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My dad took me to Hooters a few times as a young kid. Probably about the same age.

Now I'm gay.

Still makes me smirk a little to this day.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

koder: My dad took me to Hooters a few times as a young kid. Probably about the same age.

Now I'm gay.

Still makes me smirk a little to this day.


He was just trying to wake up the straight boy he knew was hiding inside?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
tacky? yes.
a dying breed? certainly.
eeeeeeevil? no.


after all, it is hooters.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are starting to hire young. Is that one second from the right Lauren Boebert back when she was younger and had blonde hair and was an escort?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These are the same people who within hours of birth mash a boob into a kid's face. Hypocrisy!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aim high, 'murica. Aim high.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a white trash-tradition!

After Hooters, they all went back to the trailer park and he had a fistfight with his stepfather. Now he's a man.

Also, if you are really going to Hooters to see attractive young girls, you lead a sad life.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Outrage ensues"
=
video with millions of views/comments has some anonymous accounts that said some stuff.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I'd take their wings over BWW.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen women in more revealing clothing shopping at Publix
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School trip to Hooters

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the kid just likes Owls
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#HerosOfTheElementarySchool

//The Parents, that is...
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 years later, Bobby can't stop watching his birthday party video from 5 years ago.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: School trip to Hooters

[Fark user image image 474x301]


I'd personally prefer this.

Never been a fan of hooters.  Food is meh, atmosphere is like a fancy burger king, and the waitresses are just not my type.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI outkick is a right wing hate site run by KKKlay Travis. like breitbart but for sports. don't click
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait until farkers learn that mothers eat for free at hooters on mothers day.

/it was the wife's suggestion
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Indoctrinating him into their hetero culture, I see. I've been assured kids are to be left alone to discover their own identities.


This really kind of is a step or two removed from calling toddlers "heartbreakers" and insisting that any two children of opposite gender who are friends are "boyfriend and girlfriend."

Supposedly homosexuals are "grooming" children, but we're not the ones doing sh*t like this.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, I was dating a *very* militant feminist type. We were out on a date and saw someone's 10 year old kid wearing a tee shirt with "Hooters Princess" written across the front. My then-GF had a very public meltdown over that and talked about it for days.

When we broke up, I went straight to Hooters for dinner that night. True story.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
strangebeaver.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DittoToo: Eh, I'd take their wings over BWW.


BWW is truly trash. They make Pizza Hut seem like a James Beard award winner.

Worst I ever had was from a place called Pizza Fino. The watery sauce, protruding bones from the underbreaded and malnourished chicken, and the smell made it look like a stew made from aborted fetuses.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't meant to be kid-friendly place they wouldn't have a kids menu or accessories.

/ the kids placemat and crayons, get your mind out of the gutter.
// never been to one.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: koder: My dad took me to Hooters a few times as a young kid. Probably about the same age.

Now I'm gay.

Still makes me smirk a little to this day.

He was just trying to wake up the straight boy he knew was hiding inside?


He should have taken you to a gay steel mill.

"EVERYBODY DANCE NOW!"
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like we wouldn't even be debating this if the restaurant's servers were dudes in crop tops and tight-fitting sweatshorts.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time I went to Hooters was the start of a Pittsburgh Fark Party, maybe 15 years ago.

We met there for drinks and after about an hour they went table to table, telling us we now have to pay a cover charge.
Apparently there was a boxing match or a UFC fight or something coming on.

We said "but we were here before it started, we've been here an hour, you didn't charge us a cover then!"
They said pay the cover or leave.
We left!

Dkdstryer, Mrs. Roethlisberger, et. al. Where are you now?!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: I don't mind the idea of young kids being at Hooters, but I am disturbed at the idea of young kids being in the presence of adults who's first thought about taking the kids out to dinner is "Oh yeah, lets all go to Hooters."


What import in these enlightened modern times as that we judge, categorize, and label people. This isn't the middle ages!

/Wings suck
//Buffalo shrimp used to be decent and a bargain
///Too many fatties
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: If it wasn't meant to be kid-friendly place they wouldn't have a kids menu or accessories.


It's only meant to be kid friendly because they don't want to lose the business, not because Hooters legitimately wants to attract parties of children.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: BizarreMan: koder: My dad took me to Hooters a few times as a young kid. Probably about the same age.

Now I'm gay.

Still makes me smirk a little to this day.

He was just trying to wake up the straight boy he knew was hiding inside?

He should have taken you to a gay steel mill.

"EVERYBODY DANCE NOW!"


That wasn't a steel mill. It was a music factory. Come on.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kid is going to start a multi-million dollar adult video empire.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: This kid is going to start a multi-million dollar adult video empire.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ now with reference goodness
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only time I event went to Hooters was after a late night showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show because it was nearby, and we went in dressed up in full makeup for coffee mainly.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingedkat: LordOfThePings: School trip to Hooters

[Fark user image image 474x301]

I'd personally prefer this.

Never been a fan of hooters.  Food is meh, atmosphere is like a fancy burger king, and the waitresses are just not my type.


Knees too sharp?
 
Trucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These outraged parents have obviously never been to a beach.  The kid would see a hell of a lot more there than he would at Hooters.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any Dayton farkers remember a place called Frickers?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.