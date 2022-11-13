 Skip to content
(Twitter)   And then he was charged with jury tampering   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My only complaint is that the Fark headline is the punchline you read before the setup.

Nice one though, Subby
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now the juror might sue him for malpractice, too, because good-samaritan laws don't cover medical professionals.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: My only complaint is that the Fark headline is the punchline you read before the setup.

Nice one though, Subby


Thanks.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Excused"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guess that person found a great way out of jury duty.

Hardcore
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Punk's not dead...yet!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You gotta keep'em ventilated
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In the early days of The Offspring, a friend of mine was the pilot who would fly the band to engagements.  Then the band members got a pilot's license.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Guess that person found a great way out of jury duty.

Hardcore


*Elon Musk takes credit*
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I move to strike Juror No. 5.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Crocoduck: I move to strike resuscitate Juror No. 5.


FTFY
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It was this drummer. And the trial almost happened over four years ago.  The judge very obviously declared a mistrial.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OB/GYN a fitting career for of a member of The Offspring.
 
Valter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTF Wikipedia: "In 2018, while on trial in Oakland, California for medical malpractice Lilja saved the life of a potential juror who went into cardiac arrest during the jury selection. Afterwards the judge ruled a mistrial to avoid biases from any of the potential jurors who saw him save a life, and rescheduled his trial for a later date. The case went to arbitration and was dismissed."
 
Valter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: It was this drummer. And the trial almost happened over four years ago.  The judge very obviously declared a mistrial.


Ah I was too slow....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The juriors aren't alright
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: It was this drummer. And the trial almost happened over four years ago.  The judge very obviously declared a mistrial.


So he's free to continue his never-ending spree of death and violence and hate
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"punk band"

Lol

I like offspring (well, I did anyway) just fine. But punk? Nooooope
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Then he said:

I ain't no farking hero
I'm just trying to survive myself
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: bluorangefyre: It was this drummer. And the trial almost happened over four years ago.  The judge very obviously declared a mistrial.

So he's free to continue his never-ending spree of death and violence and hate


Lol, wut?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The defendant and the jury... you gotta keep 'em separated.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: You gotta keep'em ventilated


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Legendary Punk band The Offspring"

Not legendary, not Punk...way to swing and miss on every adjective in that description.  And it's arguable whether or not they're a band.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
♫Let's do the time warp again♫

https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/03/28/former-offspring-drummer-now-a-doctor-plays-hero-in-oakland-courtroom/
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: "Legendary Punk band The Offspring"

Not legendary, not Punk...way to swing and miss on every adjective in that description.  And it's arguable whether or not they're a band.


Oh my god, pull the farking stick out
You are too old to go to shows, that means you're WAY too old to talk like this
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: "Legendary Punk band The Offspring"

Not legendary, not Punk...way to swing and miss on every adjective in that description.  And it's arguable whether or not they're a band.


Band should be replaced with "Those guys that made the sound track for Crazy Taxi".
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Enough with the Twitter links.  There are reliable news sources to use.

/flame on Wayne
//flame on Garth!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whatever. My musical tastes are far superior to everyone else's.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey!!! This news isn't seven years old yet. WTF is it doing on Fark already.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 minute ago  

151: "punk band"

Lol

I like offspring (well, I did anyway) just fine. But punk? Nooooope


If it's not punk, it's punk.

But then it's not.
 
