cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every time.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I waited a few beats after the announcement, but there were only couples and families in line. I finally agreed to be the last seat on the flight, which ended up being the last plane allowed to leave the airport before it was shut down due to a blizzard.

My sister picked me up at the airport in town with enough of Mom's Thanksgiving leftovers to tide me over.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My friends had kids years before I did. Two of them each had a little girl, not too far apart in age, and I offered to babysit both of them to give the moms a break.

By the time the babies went home, I was ready for some grown-up conversation and some grown-up fun. I headed straight for The Grand Emporium and whatever blues music it could offer me that night.

While chatting with a couple of friends who were on their way out the door about my adventures in babysitting, I got to see the talent walking in the door.

"Wow," I told my friends as one long and lanky piece of eye candy strolled past, "I'd like to babysit THAT!"

And that's how I met the father of my first son.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Every time.


Get the lights
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Every time.


This. It's called Karma.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Every time.


Well, this.

But one time in particular always sticks in my head. I was like 10 years old, visiting Canada with my uncle. He gave me some (Canadian) money for whatever kids need a few bucks for, probably like 5-10 bucks in loonies. Being a kid, I didn't have any concept of money, and especially since they were coins. Walking around, see a homeless dude, gave him all my money.

The end. There was no "pay off". Just child version of me being a decent human.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my go-to "Karma is Real" story. When I was in high school I was a cashier at a supermarket. One day a kid was trying to buy a candy bar but he was a few cents short. I pulled some change out of my pocket and made up the difference. It was a nickel at most. No big deal.

The woman in line behind him said "that was nice of you" and I said thanks and sort of shrugged it off. I had been more interested in keeping the line moving than being kind to a kid. 

Months later I was walking in the March of Dimes Walk-a-Thon. My friends and I did it every year. Back then it wasn't some lame 5K - it was a full 26 mile walk all around the city. This particular day was chilly and rainy. When we got to the check-point where pizza was served we we starving, and the line was massive. It wasn't fun. A woman came up to me - it took me a second but then I placed her - it was the woman in line at the supermarket that day. She said "follow me" and she took me and my friends inside the tent and gave us our pizza right away. It sounds corny but we were cold and hungry and tired and that little kindness was like winning the lottery.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

It would have been perfect if you had spotted him  exactly .10
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That happens? I can give you a dozen stories where being selfless bit me in the ass, but paying off?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A few weeks ago I was driving down a local highway and spotted a guy walking his bicycle. I noticed the rear tire was flat so I stopped and offered him a ride. He didn't have a spare tube , patches, or a pump so he accepted and I drove him to his destination. I stopped by my house on the way there and gave him an extra pump I had laying around. It paid off for him quite well I believe.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was at a Black Sabbath concert. When the crowd pushed toward the stage the girl next to me fell. Without thinking I scooped her up and onto my shoulders. She stayed for a while then her much bigger than me boyfriend worked his way next to us and she climbed onto his shoulders. They included me in joint rotation for the rest of the night.
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
World Figure Skating Championships in Minneapolis: My (always cranky) GF and I are watching an open seating practice session when I notice a leading Pairs team standing far behind us looking for seats together with a bit of elbow room. I tell the girl we're moving, give the seats to the Pairs team. Girl is pissed, which is her nature, but she got a lesson I hadn't expected. On one of the event nights, that team noticed us and brought us up closer to great seats. (It's a shame there was a language barrier that we couldn't chat, or our at least understand their skating talk between themselves.)

(Had a similar experience after giving a lousy seat away to a group short a ticket at a Pink Floyd concert in Indianapolis. But those were regular people that brought me stage side, and I wasn't escorted up by stars that every fan in the arena recognized.)
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: A few weeks ago I was driving down a local highway and spotted a guy walking his bicycle. I noticed the rear tire was flat so I stopped and offered him a ride. He didn't have a spare tube , patches, or a pump so he accepted and I drove him to his destination. I stopped by my house on the way there and gave him an extra pump I had laying around. It paid off for him quite well I believe.


Handle checks out. I assume you had a rack on your car? Or you like Ted Bundy? 😬
 
