(BBC-US)   Llandegley International Airport closes after 25 years   (bbc.com) divider line
25
1133 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2022 at 10:48 AM (1 hour ago)



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is dedication.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twenty five years after what?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is like Angelyne but for Wales?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real life shiatposting. Hats off to you sir. 20 years is a long time to keep it going.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*25 years

/derp
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are we sure this article isn't an elaborate comedy bit all on its own?

Local farmer:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Celtic pies, lol.

Service station clerk:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Local youth:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jesus Christ that's a hard 20, mate.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
With the Silver Line open, the CIA can just use Dulles now.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://www.tmj4.com/news/milwaukee-tonight/welcome-to-cleveland-rooftop-still-spooking-milwaukee-passengers-decades-later
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you asked me one thousand times to say where this guy is from, one thousand times I would say Wales.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Guess the country without mousing over or clicking the link.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Welsh people sound like some from Ulster had a stroke whenever I encounter one.

If the local council takes over, they should make it into a RC plane park.
 
EatenTheSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Huh. I just looked, and it appears they have finally paved Dan Jones Int'l Airport.
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Are we sure this article isn't an elaborate comedy bit all on its own?

Local farmer:
[Fark user image 425x239]
Celtic pies, lol.

Service station clerk:
[Fark user image 425x239]

Local youth:
[Fark user image 425x239]
Jesus Christ that's a hard 20, mate.


I don't think that the farmer is 20.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If you asked me one thousand times to say where this guy is from, one thousand times I would say Wales.

[Fark user image 850x478]


I would've thought Darrowby.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Welsh people sound like some from Ulster had a stroke whenever I encounter one.

If the local council takes over, they should make it into a RC plane park.


Take over what? An open field?
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Welsh people sound like some from Ulster had a stroke whenever I encounter one.

If the local council takes over, they should make it into a RC plane park.


Someone did not read TFA.

/as is tradition
 
Pan Am [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lovely airport, but offers little margin for error when llanding.
 
IDisME
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Locals apparently upset about expanding the airport to add Runway 2

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: foo monkey: If you asked me one thousand times to say where this guy is from, one thousand times I would say Wales.

[Fark user image 850x478]

I would've thought Darrowby.


Ha.  Before I looked it up, I was about to say, "Unless that's a fictional place with exaggerated locals, no."
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dobro
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Guess the country without mousing over or clicking the link.


"Llan..." is gonna be Wales.
 
Cormee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well that was thick
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Although, he has some tough competition from that guy who painted the wrong city name on his roof to tease fliers...
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why does it cost £1500 a year to maintain a sign?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

