(Kare11)   Tennessee man arrested for stolen gun he bought lawfully   (kare11.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, so there's no way for a retailer to check if a used gun is stolen, and even though the FBI 'is working on it', there's no requirement for the retailer to check. So, if you buy ANY used gun, you could be taking stolen property, and you'd never know until the cops run the numbers and confiscate the gun at best, and arrest you at worst.

Sounds to me like you really shouldn't buy a used gun.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: Wow, so there's no way for a retailer to check if a used gun is stolen, and even though the FBI 'is working on it', there's no requirement for the retailer to check. So, if you buy ANY used gun, you could be taking stolen property, and you'd never know until the cops run the numbers and confiscate the gun at best, and arrest you at worst.

Sounds to me like you really shouldn't buy a used gun.


Not only is there no requirement for the retailer to check, it's that they can't check through the NCIC stolen gun database which seems pretty farking stupid.

Honestly this shouldn't be that difficult to implement.  On the application for a gun buyer, they check that person's background through NCIC and should be able to include the gun's serial number as well and check it through the stolen gun database at the same time.

TIL that the only two states that have open public databases for stolen guns are Ohio and Florida.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's amazing there's no check before a big company buys a gun. If think they'd push for a list just to avoid culpability of passing stolen property. Can you call the cops when buying a pre-owned gun and ask them to run it first?
Don't pawn shops have a procedure for jewelry, tools, and presumably guns to the local cops in case the stuff is stolen?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had guns go into and out of my hands. I'd wager a million bajillion dollars that if that young man hadn't been black, he would've been asked to accompany to the station rather than arrested.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Wow, so there's no way for a retailer to check if a used gun is stolen, and even though the FBI 'is working on it', there's no requirement for the retailer to check. So, if you buy ANY used gun, you could be taking stolen property, and you'd never know until the cops run the numbers and confiscate the gun at best, and arrest you at worst.

Sounds to me like you really shouldn't buy a used gun.


Or keep all paper work at a minimum.  For life. And in two places. With you and at another place
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Don't pawn shops have a procedure for jewelry, tools, and presumably guns to the local cops in case the stuff is stolen?


Yep. But. It's only to protect themselves.  And not really much else. They can't even give stuff this is yours that someone else stole and pawned.
Welcome to money money baller baller bling bling.
Aka US Of A.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we had some way to track this stuff. Like a list of all guns, traceable from manufacture to every transfer/sale.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if I was a cop, going to a used gun store to background check the inventory sounds like a solid day's work.

Maybe do it quarterly.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: I've had guns go into and out of my hands. I'd wager a million bajillion dollars that if that young man hadn't been black, he would've been asked to accompany to the station rather than arrested.


He was not arrested, he never even went to the station.  He was handcuffed until the officer sorted it out which took 30 minutes.  Did you read the article?   The only story here is a big box chain sold a stolen gu
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: So if I was a cop, going to a used gun store to background check the inventory sounds like a solid day's work.

Maybe do it quarterly.


Quarterly? If I'm a cop, I'm an asshole already, and gonna abuse taxpayer funded overtime, and gonna do that shiat every day, all day, 16 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Pay no attention to the fact I'm not actually doing anything at all, but that's the cover story. Making America safe again, one 75$ an hour at a time.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Wow, so there's no way for a retailer to check if a used gun is stolen, and even though the FBI 'is working on it', there's no requirement for the retailer to check. So, if you buy ANY used gun, you could be taking stolen property, and you'd never know until the cops run the numbers and confiscate the gun at best, and arrest you at worst.

Sounds to me like you really shouldn't buy a used gun.


It's BS, and the judge should not have dismissed Moore's lawsuit. Scheels has access to the police, who have access to the firearms records, but they are to lazy to ask. The cops are probably too busy to run a background check on every firearm, but that's no excuse.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The answer is quite simple: National computerised gun registration database.

We have one for motor vehicles and drivers licenses, so why not guns?

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!1!!!11

The NRA has for years lobbied against it, because "they'll come for mah guns!"
There's actually a law against having such a database.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: So if I was a cop, going to a used gun store to background check the inventory sounds like a solid day's work.

Maybe do it quarterly.


That would need to budgeted for.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mah Second Commandment says no laws!  No laws!   Why can't you all see you are treading on mah freedoms!

Actually heard this.  Then he had a gun stolen from his truck and demanded the cops sweep the pawn shops for it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just started a job at a gun store (something to do until I find something else in a better career field), and every used gun we buy gets checked against a police database to see if it's been stolen. Of course, that only works if it's been reported by then.
If someone steals a gun and we buy it before it gets reported, I guess it sucks for who ever buys it from us.

/background check works pretty well.  Dude came in to buy a gun, I put his info in the system.  He came back "delayed", and 10 minutes later the state police showed up and asked him nicely if he would like to step outside for a moment. He took a ride.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Unfortunate part of the recent "we don't want incrementalism, we want bans and confiscation" attitude among antigun groups is the opposition to any regulation that would continue to allow gun ownership. Antigun opposition to a stolen gun registry seems stupid, but its where we are at.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Wow, so there's no way for a retailer to check if a used gun is stolen, and even though the FBI 'is working on it', there's no requirement for the retailer to check. So, if you buy ANY used gun, you could be taking stolen property, and you'd never know until the cops run the numbers and confiscate the gun at best, and arrest you at worst.

Sounds to me like you really shouldn't buy a used gun.


That is all correct. The NICS check is on you, not the gun, though the serial number is required on the 4473 so it would be simple indeed to add the serial numbers of stolen guns to the database.

I don't care if the business ends up on the losing end of the transaction. Having a FFL and dealing in used guns means taking that risk. But innocent people should not be handcuffed or deprived of something of significant value through no fault of their own.

All that said, who shoots off of a public bridge in a public place like that? Find a range, game lands, someone's backyard in the boonies, whatever. They were begging for a talking-to by the police. If that happened here the talking-to would be at the police station with several citations to reinforce the lesson.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Tennessee. Didn't matter that it was stolen. He was violating the 'possessing a gun while black' law.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As always, his biggest crime is having dark skin.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL:DRf
Ater shooting weapons in an area where it's not allowed a man was meet by an officer who ran a routine check and one firearm was previously reported stolen.  Man detained thirty minutes until store it was purchased from confirms they had sold it to him.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: The answer is quite simple: National computerised gun registration database.

We have one for motor vehicles and drivers licenses, so why not guns?

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!1!!!11

The NRA has for years lobbied against it, because "they'll come for mah guns!"
There's actually a law against having such a database.


No. That is being disingenuous. There is only a law against keeping a registry of who own guns and where they are kept.
Very different thing.
There is no law against keeping a list of stolen firearms, and the only opposition to doing so has been from the anti gun side.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: As always, his biggest crime is having dark skin.


I'll take your word for it since I'm not from there, but if this interaction was as described the police officer did everything right and in the end let him walk. Where I live nobody, black or white, would have walked away from shooting off a bridge like that.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Wow, so there's no way for a retailer to check if a used gun is stolen, and even though the FBI 'is working on it', there's no requirement for the retailer to check. So, if you buy ANY used gun, you could be taking stolen property, and you'd never know until the cops run the numbers and confiscate the gun at best, and arrest you at worst.

Sounds to me like you really shouldn't buy a used gun.


The reseller is guilty of buying and selling stolen property, but there's no way for the brick and mortar business to know they're doing that during normal business hours, but police can know that instantly on a rural bridge on a holiday weekend.

That's a perfect bureaucracy.
 
Dryad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dryad: Flowery Twats: The answer is quite simple: National computerised gun registration database.

We have one for motor vehicles and drivers licenses, so why not guns?

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!1!!!11

The NRA has for years lobbied against it, because "they'll come for mah guns!"
There's actually a law against having such a database.

No. That is being disingenuous. There is only a law against keeping a registry of who own guns and where they are kept.
Very different thing.
There is no law against keeping a list of stolen firearms, and the only opposition to doing so has been from the anti gun side.


Part of that opposition and reason we do not have one is because of your demands that the list include who owns legal guns, and where they live. Which is not the point of tracking stolen guns now, is it?
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: The answer is quite simple: National computerised gun registration database.

We have one for motor vehicles and drivers licenses, so why not guns?

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!1!!!11

The NRA has for years lobbied against it, because "they'll come for mah guns!"
There's actually a law against having such a database.


No need.   FTA :"In June, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed. It contains a provision that would allow licensed firearms dealers to receive access to records of stolen firearms kept as part of the FBI's NCIC database."

Note: the man was never arrested but detained while an investigation was performed.  Just a case of yellow journalism.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: It's Tennessee. Didn't matter that it was stolen. He was violating the 'possessing a gun while black' law.


Did you read the article?  Nothing happened any different than of the guy was white.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: syrynxx: I've had guns go into and out of my hands. I'd wager a million bajillion dollars that if that young man hadn't been black, he would've been asked to accompany to the station rather than arrested.

He was not arrested, he never even went to the station.  He was handcuffed until the officer sorted it out which took 30 minutes.  Did you read the article?   The only story here is a big box chain sold a stolen gu


The much bigger story is that Fark cleared a story where everyone in it acted like they should have.

Target practice off of a bridge.

Cop: Can't shoot off a roadway.
Shooters: OK sorry!
Cop: Can I run your guns?
Shooters: Sure!
Cop: This one is coming back stolen.
Shooters: WTF!?  I just bought that gun!  I have a receipt!
Cop: I have to detain you while I sort this out.
Shooters: Fark.  OK.  Do what you have to do.
Cop: Sorts it out.  Everyone goes home.

I mean, strictly speaking, the answer to "can I run your guns" should have been "no,"  but seeing as these guys were already in a minor bind for firing off a roadway,  I'll allow it.
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Yeah, that's amazing there's no check before a big company buys a gun. If think they'd push for a list just to avoid culpability of passing stolen property. Can you call the cops when buying a pre-owned gun and ask them to run it first?
Don't pawn shops have a procedure for jewelry, tools, and presumably guns to the local cops in case the stuff is stolen?


the process for pawn shops is based on local laws.  If the municipality, county, or state has laws that require it then it's possible that reported-stolen items whose serial numbers were known could be intercepted, for reports that were performed within that area.  But that is also predicated on the police performing the record-keeping to ensure that all those serial numbers are properly entered into the pawn system database.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Private_Citizen: Wow, so there's no way for a retailer to check if a used gun is stolen, and even though the FBI 'is working on it', there's no requirement for the retailer to check. So, if you buy ANY used gun, you could be taking stolen property, and you'd never know until the cops run the numbers and confiscate the gun at best, and arrest you at worst.

Sounds to me like you really shouldn't buy a used gun.

Or keep all paper work at a minimum.  For life. And in two places. With you and at another place


That IS a good practice.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Private_Citizen: Wow, so there's no way for a retailer to check if a used gun is stolen, and even though the FBI 'is working on it', there's no requirement for the retailer to check. So, if you buy ANY used gun, you could be taking stolen property, and you'd never know until the cops run the numbers and confiscate the gun at best, and arrest you at worst.

Sounds to me like you really shouldn't buy a used gun.

The reseller is guilty of buying and selling stolen property, but there's no way for the brick and mortar business to know they're doing that during normal business hours, but police can know that instantly on a rural bridge on a holiday weekend.

That's a perfect bureaucracy.


/
Stores are required to not sell booze to forbidden people.  (UNDER AGE)
the law does not say how.  Or that they have to ID XYZ. Only that they are in trouble if they do so.

Don't blame companies for being stupid.
Their just idiots.

Freedom makes it difficult to draft laws.

Same goes to stupid cops. Their just trying to oppress people within what they law allows.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I mean, strictly speaking, the answer to "can I run your guns" should have been "no,"


Why? Is O.D.D. a virtue now?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Private_Citizen: Wow, so there's no way for a retailer to check if a used gun is stolen, and even though the FBI 'is working on it', there's no requirement for the retailer to check. So, if you buy ANY used gun, you could be taking stolen property, and you'd never know until the cops run the numbers and confiscate the gun at best, and arrest you at worst.

Sounds to me like you really shouldn't buy a used gun.

Not only is there no requirement for the retailer to check, it's that they can't check through the NCIC stolen gun database which seems pretty farking stupid.

Honestly this shouldn't be that difficult to implement.  On the application for a gun buyer, they check that person's background through NCIC and should be able to include the gun's serial number as well and check it through the stolen gun database at the same time.

TIL that the only two states that have open public databases for stolen guns are Ohio and Florida.


If they can't or won't give them access to those databases, why not just set up a number a store can call when someone brings in a gun to sell, whether it be at the FBI or state or local police. The volume can't be that high that it would be prohibitive.

Or maybe have a fire marshal or health inspector type position where someone goes around to gun shops on a regular basis and run their used guns.

Seems like an easy problem to fix if they really wanted to.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: syrynxx: I've had guns go into and out of my hands. I'd wager a million bajillion dollars that if that young man hadn't been black, he would've been asked to accompany to the station rather than arrested.

He was not arrested, he never even went to the station.  He was handcuffed until the officer sorted it out which took 30 minutes.  Did you read the article?   The only story here is a big box chain sold a stolen gu


For all the ACAB things we talk about, the Cop in question did his job correctly (and respectfully) and the man understood. That's surprising in Bumfark TN, but there you go.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: He was handcuffed until the officer sorted it out which took 30 minutes.


How's that cop boot leather taste?

Being handcuffed for half an hour is not acceptable. Period.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Honestly this shouldn't be that difficult to implement.  On the application for a gun buyer, they check that person's background through NCIC and should be able to include the gun's serial number as well and check it through the stolen gun database at the same time.


ANOTHER LEFTY PLOT TO TAKE AWAY OUR GUNS! THIS IS A VIOLATION OF OUR SACRED GOD-GIVEN RIGHTS!!!
1A FOREVER!!!! SUASUASUA!!!

...is what the electorate would say.
 
Dryad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Flowery Twats: The answer is quite simple: National computerised gun registration database.

We have one for motor vehicles and drivers licenses, so why not guns?

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!1!!!11

The NRA has for years lobbied against it, because "they'll come for mah guns!"
There's actually a law against having such a database.

No need.   FTA :"In June, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed. It contains a provision that would allow licensed firearms dealers to receive access to records of stolen firearms kept as part of the FBI's NCIC database."

Note: the man was never arrested but detained while an investigation was performed.  Just a case of yellow journalism.


Exactly. there is no need to geolocate all legal firearms to track numbers of stolen ones.
Anyone who says so has a much deeper and profoundly dishonest agenda
 
1funguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Private_Citizen: Wow, so there's no way for a retailer to check if a used gun is stolen, and even though the FBI 'is working on it', there's no requirement for the retailer to check. So, if you buy ANY used gun, you could be taking stolen property, and you'd never know until the cops run the numbers and confiscate the gun at best, and arrest you at worst.

Sounds to me like you really shouldn't buy a used gun.

Not only is there no requirement for the retailer to check, it's that they can't check through the NCIC stolen gun database which seems pretty farking stupid.

Honestly this shouldn't be that difficult to implement.  On the application for a gun buyer, they check that person's background through NCIC and should be able to include the gun's serial number as well and check it through the stolen gun database at the same time.

TIL that the only two states that have open public databases for stolen guns are Ohio and Florida.


In Missouri, the cops can't even talk to the feds investigating gun possession. Criminal cases all backed up or thrown out for lack of evidence.

Republicans run our state at all levels.

Go figure.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SuperSeriousMan: ctighe2353: He was handcuffed until the officer sorted it out which took 30 minutes.

How's that cop boot leather taste?

Being handcuffed for half an hour is not acceptable. Period.


By rights they could have charged him with receiving stolen property. Because he did. All they were doing was confirming he wasn't the thief. If it had turned out that he was the thief you wouldn't be quite so assertive about it.

There are occasions where the police do the right thing. This is one of them.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jso2897: Rent Party: I mean, strictly speaking, the answer to "can I run your guns" should have been "no,"

Why? Is O.D.D. a virtue now?


Because you never talk to cops, and you never consent to a search.

Lawyer out front shoulda told ya'.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dryad: Flowery Twats: The answer is quite simple: National computerised gun registration database.

We have one for motor vehicles and drivers licenses, so why not guns?

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!1!!!11

The NRA has for years lobbied against it, because "they'll come for mah guns!"
There's actually a law against having such a database.

No. That is being disingenuous. There is only a law against keeping a registry of who own guns and where they are kept.
Very different thing.
There is no law against keeping a list of stolen firearms, and the only opposition to doing so has been from the anti gun side.


That is exactly what we do with automobiles. I suggest it should be perfectly legal and a good idea to do it for firearms.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jso2897: Rent Party: I mean, strictly speaking, the answer to "can I run your guns" should have been "no,"

Why? Is O.D.D. a virtue now?


because you stand nothing to gain and greater than nothing to lose, obviously

blind fealty to authority is no virtue
 
GodComplex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Wow, so there's no way for a retailer to check if a used gun is stolen, and even though the FBI 'is working on it', there's no requirement for the retailer to check. So, if you buy ANY used gun, you could be taking stolen property, and you'd never know until the cops run the numbers and confiscate the gun at best, and arrest you at worst.

Sounds to me like you really shouldn't buy a used gun.


I had it hapoen once. Bought a surplus long arm from a police auction. Sold it to someone who then sold it to someone else, who insisted it wasn't clean. Cops were called, numbers were run, and I get a phone call from the police to provide proof of purchase. I provide proof, filled out a report, and refunded the buyer their money. Turns out the police ran the wrong serial when it was confiscated originally.

Anyway, there's no requirement to run numbers on guns so keep your receipts.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dryad: Flowery Twats: The answer is quite simple: National computerised gun registration database.

We have one for motor vehicles and drivers licenses, so why not guns?

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!1!!!11

The NRA has for years lobbied against it, because "they'll come for mah guns!"
There's actually a law against having such a database.

No. That is being disingenuous. There is only a law against keeping a registry of who own guns and where they are kept.
Very different thing.
There is no law against keeping a list of stolen firearms, and the only opposition to doing so has been from the anti gun side.


...so,  you are saying the gun control policy makers have been blocking laws that would allow used gun resellers to check whether the guns are stolen?

I'm going to need to see some evidence here.  Perhaps a citation where republicans proposed such a law only to have democrats block it.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: jso2897: Rent Party: I mean, strictly speaking, the answer to "can I run your guns" should have been "no,"

Why? Is O.D.D. a virtue now?

because you stand nothing to gain and greater than nothing to lose, obviously

blind fealty to authority is no virtue


almost forgot:

3. acab
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LOL.
No no gun laws are just fine.
From my cold dead stolen gun owning hands!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think his biggest problem was that he is the wrong color Tennessee man.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Yeah, that's amazing there's no check before a big company buys a gun. If think they'd push for a list just to avoid culpability of passing stolen property. Can you call the cops when buying a pre-owned gun and ask them to run it first?
Don't pawn shops have a procedure for jewelry, tools, and presumably guns to the local cops in case the stuff is stolen?


Have you ever been in a pawn shop? I went in one a long time ago just to see what it looked like inside (and to kill time while the auto repair up the block worked on my car). I nearly pissed myself laughing while listening to a customer trying to haggle a better price from the employee for an Apple computer. Customer: "it has a 486 and everything!" Near as I could tell, no one ever came back to claim anything. They had pallets stacked with what looked like tools stolen from garages. I was/am pretty sure they are just legalized fences for stolen goods.
Same deal with catalytic converters and copper pipe at the scrap metal dealers. I don't understand why insurance companies with clout don't force a crackdown on the fences dealing out in the open.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If police stop you and you are in possession of a stolen gun I'm very comfortable with the police detaining you until you can provide some evidence that the gun was purchased legally from  somebody else.

Sorry, not sorry.

I'm also extremely comfortable with the gun dealer losing his license forever, getting jail time, and having to pay restitution to anybody he fraudulently sold stolen items.
 
p51d007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The BIG takeaway I had from this story?
BOTH the citizens involved, and the police officer involved were
polite and respectful to each other.
It goes a long way in having a PEACEFUL interaction with a police officer.
By the side of the road is NOT the place to argue the merits of what is going on.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think we only heard about this because his lawsuit against the store was denied.
 
