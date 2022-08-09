 Skip to content
Day 263 of WW3: UK defense ministry: Military training program for Russian schools to be drafted by end of 2022. Is this a doomed effort, or will conscripting students Make Russia Great Again? It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion
    News, Russia, military training program, Russian Defense Ministry, Military, military training, Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravstov, World War II, academic year  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Dems held the U.S. senate, so at least Ukraine has that going for them.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
November 13

Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

, Dnipropetrovsk region
At night, Nikopol region once again suffered from enemy fire. The Russians turned their Grads and heavy artillery on the Nikopol and Marganets communities. In the latter, private houses were beaten up, people were not injured.

In the night Nikopol flew almost 40 deadly shells. Two women, aged 46 and 82, were injured.Moderate condition. More than 40 multi-storey and private houses, two dozen outbuildings, several gas pipelines and power lines, a local college, a civil registry office, an administrative building and tire service were damaged. Russian shells completely destroyed one house and caused two fires - in an apartment and in a private courtyard.

📍Cherkasy region
At night, the air defense system went off in Cherkasy region during an air alert.

📍Donetsk region
During the day, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region-in Bakhmut. Another 1 person in the region was injured. In addition, law enforcement officers found the bodies of 2 victims during the occupation: in Yampol and in Yaroviy.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AFU strike on the invaders in Kherson region: two trucks of dead Russians were taken out of the building

" According to updated information, the defeat by the Defense Forces of the area of concentration of invaders in the Kherson region has been confirmed. In the area of the settlement of Dnipro, a high - precision strike was carried out on a building where there were up to 500 invaders, " the General Staff said in a morning report.

As a result, two trucks of the dead invaders were taken to Tavrichesky. 56 seriously injured people were taken to the nearest hospital, 16 of whom died soon after. Final information about the occupiers ' losses is being clarified.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it looks like someone in authority biatched about the new color combo, so we are back to black on white background. But, of course, Executive Meddling has changed the order. Sigh. Also, there is a source doc error for UAVs (circled in red).

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He was a true leader, a favorite of children, a man of honor and honor, with an innate talent of a teacher-educator who invested 200% in his work. He was a patriot who loved his native land very much. Who was very sick of injustice, who dreamed of a better future for Ukraine."

Such words recall Vladimir Vitoshka, a brave hero, a gunner-orderly of the 109th battalion of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade. He was originally from the Carpathian region, worked with young people and gave all of himself to his favorite business.

With the beginning of a full-scale invasion, Vladimir came to the defense of the Motherland in order to fight for our independence. During the fighting, he was injured, but after recovering, the defender returned to the ranks. In early November, as a result of a mortar attack in the Donbas, Vladimir Vitoshko was killed. He was 31 years old.

A low bow and gratitude to all the heroes who, despite everything, stood up for the defense of the Motherland. Glory to all who, risking their lives, are fighting for our victory!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Withdrawal of troops from Kherson ignites ideological split in the Kremlin-ISW

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson ignites an ideological split between pro-military figures and the Russian president, undermining the confidence of supporters in him and his ability to fulfill his military promises. Other findings from ISW analysts as of November 13:

Russian officials are increasingly normalizing the public deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia
The Russian military leadership is trying and failing to integrate special military formations into a more cohesive fighting force in Ukraine
Russian sources claim that Ukrainian troops continue counter-offensive operations in the direction of Kremennaya and Svatovo
Ukrainian troops continue to liberate settlements on the right (western) bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region
The invaders continued their offensive operations in the direction of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Ugledar
Russian officials may try to avoid paying military personnel the promised cash support
Russian troops and occupation officials continue to endanger residents and use coercive measures against them
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From 'railway flights' to 'de-purchasing', there is some rough translation here.Ukrzaliznytsia launches ticket sales to Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk and Simferopol

"Tickets to Victory" is a charity project launched today by Ukrzaliznytsia with the UNITED24 platform, within which you can now issue tickets for the first 3 flights from Kiev to 5 cities: already de-purchased Kherson, as well as Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk and Simferopol.

They offer to buy a ticket as a symbol of faith in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the liberation of Ukraine from the invaders, and use it immediately after the de-occupation. As soon as traffic is resumed, the railway workers will send a message with the date and place.

All funds from the sale via the UNITED24 platform will be transferred to the purchase of last-mile transport-vehicles that will help connect cities and towns in the de-occupied territories with the nearest railway junctions.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Older article, but a little more about UNITED24. Astronaut Scott Kelly became an ambassador of the United24 fundraising platform and presented an ambulance to Ukraine
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The OP believes that the Russian Federation will be ready to negotiate after the liberation of Lugansk or Donetsk

" Politically and psychologically, Russia is not yet ripe for real negotiations and withdrawal of troops. But it will happen. Immediately after the liberation of Donetsk or Luhansk , " said Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office.

At the same time, the representative of the OP noted that currently support for the war in Russia itself is "rapidly falling to the bottom."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Britain's new Prime Minister vows to challenge Putin's regime at G20 summit

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak heads to Bali on Sunday afternoon for the G20 summit of the world's largest economies. British officials prepared for this meeting, assuming that the Russian president would be there.

Sunak was expected to join other world leaders in denouncing Putin to his face for his war in Ukraine. But last week, Moscow said that Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov would go instead of Putin, so words of anger will be directed at him, the BBC reports.

" This G20 summit will not be 'business as usual'. We will challenge the Putin regime and expose their contempt for the type of international cooperation and respect for sovereignty that the G20 forum represents , " Sunak said, speaking before leaving for Indonesia.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Verkhovna Rada is preparing an appeal to exclude Russia from the G20

" The G20 summit in Indonesia will start soon. In this regard, the Parliament is preparing an appeal to international partners to exclude the Russian Federation from the Group of Twenty (G20). The corresponding resolution will be submitted and voted in the Verkhovna Rada next week , "Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the Golos faction, wrote in a telegram.

Zheleznyak added that in 2014, after the annexation of Crimea, the Russian Federation was already kicked out of the G8 .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Korean President says he will increase humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international law and a threat to the lives and rights of Ukrainians, Yoon Seok-yol said on Sunday on the sidelines of the Southeast Asian Summit in Cambodia. He said that the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of Ukraine should be respected, and that South Korea will continue to increase humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country.

For the first time, South Korea will sell 155 mm artillery shells to the United States, which will be intended for further supplies to the needs of the Ukrainian forces.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the Fellas could be very helpful and come up with some text book lessons for these students.

Math could cover the HIMARS trajectory time.
Biology could cover the concussions and what all the cool stuff they will see when parts get blown off.
History could cover the Russian Czars and how well they all lived happily ever after.
Geology could cover map drawing and redrawing and redrawing and redrawing and redrawing.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On water objects of the Kherson region it is forbidden to use all types of water transport

During November 13-18 , it is forbidden to use all types of water transport on water bodies within the Kherson region, the Kherson OVA reports.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cartography
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Cartography


They won't live long enough to know the difference.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well here's a hotline you don't hear about every day.

How to safely return to settlements freed from Russians

The State Emergency Service strongly recommends waiting for pyrotechnics to check the area and get permission from local authorities. But if citizens still decide to return to their own home, then they need to first of all:

Contact the local authorities, get information about the inspection of the house and the surrounding area for the presence of explosive objects

in case of lack of information-independently apply for a survey of the house by specialists of the State Emergency Service at 101 or in the mobile application "Mine Clearance of Ukraine". You can download the app to your smartphone using the following links: IOS / Android

after authorization - inform the sappers about a possible threat in the house and monitor the application processing online
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
a mine clearance app. amazing
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
The resilience and creativity of the Ukrainians is amazing. And a little terrifying. History has examples of brilliant and terrible empires initially forged by aggressions against them. Something of the spirit of the people of such empires says "time for your period of greatness on the world stage" and history - interesting times - is made.
 
Hornwrecker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A little eye candy for any of you thought it was a good idea to watch that Wagner video.

#UKRAINEWAVE
Youtube m73Zlm2Uaac
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ukrainian Christmas is mid December
Be assured

Russians, January 7th, orthodox cowards.

Fyi
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The Moscow City Police have issued a warning for travelers headed toward Shkolnaya Street as numerous callers have reported a multiple vehicle accident blocking traffic in both directions due to a burning, screeching clown shooting an AK-47 at all passerby while waving an "Arby's" flag and demanding Horsey Sauce. Regular viewers of this program will note that this is least weird thing that's happened in the area over the last two weeks or so, and plan accordingly. We recommend finding alternate routes through the area.

* In keeping with Channel Russia One's pledge of transparency, it is our duty to report that Patriarch Kirill of the of the Russian Orthodox Church has issued a fatwa against quaternions, which are of course complex numbers composed of multiples of square roots of negative one in such a way that i² = j² = k² = ijk = -1. He then went on a two hour polemic rant against mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss before suffering an apparent Blue Screen of Death and was returned to the Orthodox Institute of Robotics for fine tuning. It is hoped that he will be returned to service in time for today's sermon on prime numbers.

* The ongoing search for generals to replace those lost in Ukraine has identified several possible candidates who demonstrate the skill, initiative, and forward-thinking that the post requires. Army recruitment has attempted to reach out to former US President Donald Trump and . . . Haha, no I couldn't keep a straight face for that one. Here's your five rubles, Yuri.

* The official battle cry of the newly raised 28th Conscript Battalion is not 'Yabba Dabba Doo' even if they are mostly equipped with wooden clubs and animal skins.

* Regardless of any prior statements, there is no ideological split within the Kremlin or the military High Command regarding the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kherson region. There are simply the 'Pro Getting Shot By Political Commissars' and 'Anti Getting Shot by Political Commissars' sides. *Gunshot in distance* The debates continue.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (uniforms and armor for women) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (Phone apps): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF: https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

List of Ukrainian Orthodox Churches in the US: https://www.uocofusa.org/directories_parishes

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
johnphantom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Russian mail order bride market is going to be flooded for the next 20 years.
 
DarnoKonrad
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Paschendale
Youtube gRU2OutP34c


/ It's Remembrance Sunday here
// One of my direct ancestors fought in the First World War, although I don't know where
/// Although I'm told that they were listed as having deserted twice (in actuality they were, on both occasions, trapped in a collapsed trench) and were finally discharged after being gassed
V/ And that one of my siblings took possession of their medals "for safe keeping" after my grandmother died
V (Oh, and I know what they looked like because I found a photo (that badly needs to be restored (when I have the money)) of them whilst (trying to) clear out the cellar at my grandmother's house)
 
Ultrablack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Conscripting kids?

It started with Russia imitating Nazi Germany using minorities in neighboring countries as an excuse for invasion. Now, they will send kids to front already? Wasn't this story supposed to take five years? Man, the world really moves faster these days.
 
mederu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Drone Attack on Sevastopol, Crimea | Ruzzian ships are damaged
Youtube lLMXGO6t3CM

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it!
 
johnphantom
Ultrablack
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fasahd: ▪Russian officials are increasingly normalizing the public deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia


How to grow a generation of domestic terrorists inside Russia in one stupid plan.

Seriously, what is the point of deporting these children other than to psychologically harm them and their parents? Farking orcs.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!


Boris and Natasha become substitute teachers in today's exciting episode:


"Unreal Genius," or "Back to School 2: Moscow Boogaloo!"


Have a great day!
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For every combat soldier you need 5+ support soldiers to handle logistics.  And for every soldier - combat or support - you need 20+ civilians of military age to run the economy you need to maintain that army.

Russia is floundering in Ukraine because they prioritize keeping people under arms over logistics and economic growth.  They risk collapse on all fronts due to this.

Prioritizing military training over traditional education will make that worse, not better.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dear Russian Conscripts:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Russian mail order bride market is going to be flooded for the next 20 years.


First thing that went through my head was "so how do you pull-start a Russian mail-order bride?"

So many people make the mistake of continuing to choke her after she burps.

/I didn't know Baka-San's wife is Swedish
//Is that what the string on the tampon is for?
///sorry, and yet not
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Real Reason Russia Gave Crimea to Ukraine
Youtube o--1A1A2NEI
 
Dryad
