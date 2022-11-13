 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(14 News Evansville)   Teaching is so easy a caveman could do it   (14news.com) divider line
15
    More: Weird, University, new students, GEICO Cavemen, Evansville, Indiana, McManus Woodend, University of Southern Indiana, new instructor, Higher education  
•       •       •

864 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2022 at 10:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he went to law school
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis isn't going to stop until first-graders are working part-time to teach kindergartners.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I thought he went to law school


Maybe you're thinking of the unfrozen caveman?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That assignment was so easy even a caveman could do it.

He'll never get tired of hearing that.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprisingly the "article" wasn't what I thought it would be.
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: DeSantis isn't going to stop until first-graders are working part-time to teach kindergartners.


So, you don't think middle-aged actors make good teachers? Something is wrong with you.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woodend?  Hopefully that isn't anything like being a bellend.

/who names their son McManus?
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gassy Snake: [Fark user image 425x428]


but in that photo, the feet are pressing on the clutch and the brake...
 
utilaholic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TWX: Gassy Snake: [Fark user image 425x428]

but in that photo, the feet are pressing on the clutch and the brake...


Don't care. Got the laugh I needed
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TWX: Gassy Snake: [Fark user image 425x428]

but in that photo, the feet are pressing on the clutch and the brake...


The targets of that joke are unlikely to recognize the clutch.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I really enjoyed the spots, but also, the highly intricate, inter-active web site that was a peek into his at-home life. The ABC TV show spin-off was... interesting. I wanted to see where it would go.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: DeSantis isn't going to stop until first-graders are working part-time to teach kindergartners.


Thanks! Sincerely, Desantis.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: HighlanderRPI: I thought he went to law school

Maybe you're thinking of the unfrozen caveman?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.