 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au) Hero Anyone dissing Kate Winslet will have to fight subby   (news.com.au) divider line
26
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

805 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2022 at 9:50 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Her boobs stopped me from beating myself to death with with my arm rest during "Titanic "  so she can have anything she wants.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I concur. Laundry room scene in Little Children.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kate Winslet - The Silver Brazilians
Youtube oRQnTaimApk
I don't go for that
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think she's always come across as a pretty classy lady.

I mean, she's not trying to sell vagina steamers or crypto or anything that I'm aware of.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who does she think she is? Ryan Reynolds?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The family should not have had to pay a bill to keep their child alive in the first place. That they had to do so is an indictment against humans and humanity in general
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't need a reason to fight subby. I sat on my nuts this morning, so I'm not in a happy mood.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I don't need a reason to fight subby. I sat on my nuts this morning, so I'm not in a happy mood.


"Do your balls hang low 
Can you swing them to and fro 
Can you tie them in a knot 
Can you tie them in a bow..."
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I don't need a reason to fight subby. I sat on my nuts this morning, so I'm not in a happy mood.


But did they get pinched between slats in a chair?

/Need answer now
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Vyvyan, if you've got anything horrid to say about Felicity Kendal, you can just bloody well say it to me first!

/she's not going to sleep with you, People's Poet
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Claude Ballse: I don't need a reason to fight subby. I sat on my nuts this morning, so I'm not in a happy mood.

But did they get pinched between slats in a chair?

/Need answer now


Soonish.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Adolf Oliver Nipples: Claude Ballse: I don't need a reason to fight subby. I sat on my nuts this morning, so I'm not in a happy mood.

But did they get pinched between slats in a chair?

/Need answer now

Soonish.


Is he so very scared?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The family should not have had to pay a bill to keep their child alive in the first place. That they had to do so is an indictment against humans and humanity in general


Agreed, but this stood out a bit:

"We're still freezing and we're not even at minus temperatures yet," Ms Hunter said. "I am nipping at the staff not to put the heating on unless it's necessary."

Am I misreading this, or do the owners of this "help pay for my daughter's electricity" GoFundMe account have household staff?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow. This thread makes me want to take a 🛁 but I just took one. And this is waxbeans saying it.
/
AOC2024.
//
Respect KW
///
Drink your wave GOP & STFU.
Same to you SJWs.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Adolf Oliver Nipples: Claude Ballse: I don't need a reason to fight subby. I sat on my nuts this morning, so I'm not in a happy mood.

But did they get pinched between slats in a chair?

/Need answer now

Soonish.


Life lessons: always put a towel down.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: iheartscotch: The family should not have had to pay a bill to keep their child alive in the first place. That they had to do so is an indictment against humans and humanity in general

Agreed, but this stood out a bit:

"We're still freezing and we're not even at minus temperatures yet," Ms Hunter said. "I am nipping at the staff not to put the heating on unless it's necessary."

Am I misreading this, or do the owners of this "help pay for my daughter's electricity" GoFundMe account have household staff?


Most people with a child in this condition have "staff." They're care providers when she's at work or taking care of her other three children.

I once interviewed for a job to be a companion for a girl who had an eating disorder. She was bedridden and tube fed. I turned it down because part of the job was caring for her 17 pets (not exaggerating).
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One of the finest women alive.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow. This thread makes me want to take a 🛁 but


So, you've seen The Reader(2008)...psst...I know you haven't.

Thread's all: She's Hawt and Penis Jokes
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is the part where we question the necessity of the existence of the orphan-crushing machine, right?  Right?
 
jnoel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As long as the power company got paid. That's the important bit.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Barricaded Gunman: iheartscotch: The family should not have had to pay a bill to keep their child alive in the first place. That they had to do so is an indictment against humans and humanity in general

Agreed, but this stood out a bit:

"We're still freezing and we're not even at minus temperatures yet," Ms Hunter said. "I am nipping at the staff not to put the heating on unless it's necessary."

Am I misreading this, or do the owners of this "help pay for my daughter's electricity" GoFundMe account have household staff?

Most people with a child in this condition have "staff." They're care providers when she's at work or taking care of her other three children.

I once interviewed for a job to be a companion for a girl who had an eating disorder. She was bedridden and tube fed. I turned it down because part of the job was caring for her 17 pets (not exaggerating).


Eating disorder.  Tube fed.

I think I have a simple solution.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Claude Ballse: I don't need a reason to fight subby. I sat on my nuts this morning, so I'm not in a happy mood.

But did they get pinched between slats in a chair?

/Need answer now


No. Between toilet seat and the bowl. So I could escape.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My friend works in movies and said she's awful to the staff on set.

/csb
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Adolf Oliver Nipples: Claude Ballse: I don't need a reason to fight subby. I sat on my nuts this morning, so I'm not in a happy mood.

But did they get pinched between slats in a chair?

/Need answer now

No. Between toilet seat and the bowl. So I could escape.


What are you, the Fark squirrel? I can't even imagine the geometry it would take for that to happen to me.
 
buntz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.