(CNN)   Jeff Bezos gives $100m to Dolly Parton to do good things with   (cnn.com) divider line
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if you're going to give someone a $100 million grant I doubt you could pick a better person to give it to.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dolly's a lovely person. I question this grant and hate Bezos, but I'm sure she'll make sure the money goes to great things. Hopefully some of them will help more folks from Tennessee be like her.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you Mr. Bezos and Ms. Midlife Crisis! Way to go Ms. Parton!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trickle-sideways effect
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NobleHam: Dolly's a lovely person. I question this grant and hate Bezos, but I'm sure she'll make sure the money goes to great things. Hopefully some of them will help more folks from Tennessee be like her.

Damn straight:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money well given to a  world class treasure
 
NobleHam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

oyster_popsicles: NobleHam: Dolly's a lovely person. I question this grant and hate Bezos, but I'm sure she'll make sure the money goes to great things. Hopefully some of them will help more folks from Tennessee be like her.

Damn straight:
[Fark user image 640x769]


Physically, too, but not being attracted to women much I still adore her.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bezos giving away $100 million is kinda like me tossing a quarter at a homeless guy.
 
Bungles
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She could probably make the best point by using the money to establish a union for Amazon workers in Tennessee...
 
GreenSun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She deserves it because she actually cares about people, unlike a certain "movement" that keeps taking donations but they just keep Buying Luxurious Mansions and land with it so when you check with the government what they've done with the $90,000,000 or more donations, they have nothing to show for.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dolly is a class act. That money will actually help people. There won't be any "administrative overhead" either. Every penny of that will go to help someone who needs it. Anyone would be hard pressed to find a better person to have given that kind of money to
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oyster_popsicles: NobleHam: Dolly's a lovely person. I question this grant and hate Bezos, but I'm sure she'll make sure the money goes to great things. Hopefully some of them will help more folks from Tennessee be like her.

Damn straight:
[Fark user image image 640x769]


Schering
Schwartz

Whatever...
Be in my bunk
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Names kenny Roger's.
This might probably happen to u if u fark w dolly.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Well, if you're going to give someone a $100 million grant I doubt you could pick a better person to give it to.


Maybe someone who isn't already close to a billionaire?

If Dolly wanted to do something that cost $100 million, she could already do that a half dozen times with her own money and remain a very rich person.

I don't how "nice" you think Dolly is, she's still a wealth-concentrating asshole.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GreenSun: She deserves it because she actually cares about people, unlike a certain "movement" that keeps taking donations but they just keep Buying Luxurious Mansions and land with it so when you check with the government what they've done with the $90,000,000 or more donations, they have nothing to show for.


White people?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Neondistraction: Well, if you're going to give someone a $100 million grant I doubt you could pick a better person to give it to.

Maybe someone who isn't already close to a billionaire?

If Dolly wanted to do something that cost $100 million, she could already do that a half dozen times with her own money and remain a very rich person.

I don't how "nice" you think Dolly is, she's still a wealth-concentrating asshole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ghastly: Bezos giving away $100 million is kinda like me tossing a quarter at a homeless guy.


Well, I mean based on his current net worth (and assuming a base cost of $300 per gram) he could only fill a measly seven 20' x 40' indoor swimming pools with cocaine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
