If you've just realized the ancient artifacts you got from grandma might have been acquired in a less than fully honest way, here's how to give them back
    Repatriation, Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, Art and cultural repatriation  
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The British Museum...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shoktru
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
wow, now you need a prize not to steal!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I knocked on embassy doors and said 'I have a delivery'"

Ok, but where's the pizza I ordered two hours ago?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Shoktru: wow, now you need a prize not to steal!


More like an incentive program for people that have stuff inherited and it's just never really occurred to them, because the stuff's been sitting in the background their whole lives, it's furniture.  Also a reassurance that if you do this sensibly, you won't get in legal trouble - which is a worry for some that might want to.  It's a message piece, and a good example of that.  The message is "A way exists for you to do the right thing - we won't come down on you for what your parents/etc. on back did.  There are also harder ways if you refuse to do it the easy way.  Just sayin' "
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Which one was the grandma?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Think about how pathetic we are as a species when we enshrine 2000 year old plates and water bottles
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Article doesn't mention how he framed anyone. There is zero chance the appropriate exit strategy lacks framing someone
 
Loucifer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I inherited a lot of art from my great uncle Heinrich, but I'm sure it's all legit.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Article doesn't mention how he framed anyone. There is zero chance the appropriate exit strategy lacks framing someone


He suspects the items were acquired 60-70 years ago, and the lady died almost 30 years ago.
 
NobleHam
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My family inheritance from my grandmother included some ivory we couldn't sell because we couldn't prove its provenance (19th century, probably, but since we don't know, it's illegal to trade it now), but I'm pretty sure we don't own any antiquities.
 
