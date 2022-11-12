 Skip to content
(NBC News) NewsFlash Will the next Senate Majority Leader please step forward. Not so fast there, Mitch McConnell   (nbcnews.com) divider line
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am bumping this one to commented even though it wasn't my submission because fark you Moscow Mitch.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
\o/

Nicely done, now let's go onto GA and knock Manchin in the nuts
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dogma - Whose House? - Who's House?
Youtube VtVFcJiqHSQ
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This red wave just refuses to break
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Best wishes on the marriage of your daughter, mr. trump. Please enjoy this lovely cell warming present.
 
suebhoney
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
MERRY XMAS!!!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I am bumping this one to commented even though it wasn't my submission because fark you Moscow Mitch.


This a million Farking times.

I hope Yertle dies miserable and alone.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!

Now they need to set up a Jan 6 committee of their own, since the one in the House is on borrowed time.

/honestly not sure if I'm joking
 
vrax
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let's go, Warnock! Make it Fiddy One!
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pack your bags, Miatch.  You're done.
 
Hinged
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Walker's never lost an overtime game.

Checkmate, libs.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Didn't McConnell say he would retire if they didn't win the Senate?   Well...we're waiting...
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll grab another beer...or 5
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is it too soon to start talking about  Fetterman to replace Schumer?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suebhoney
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm so fng stoked
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good stuff. Now put someone besides Schumer in charge.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So Mitch McKoopa got stomped?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I like that Fark greened the Kentucky-leaning headline.
 
phedex
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 850x425]


bloated, evil, bag of shiat that will soon pass and no one will mourn.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yay
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Cortez the Killer ( live 1991 ) HD
Youtube x-XnPXL_HMA
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

suebhoney: MERRY XMAS!!!


I see what you did there with that blue check. Nice move.
 
jfivealive
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is all fake news.  You'll all understand once they investigate Hunter's laptop and find Hillary's emails.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If Warnock wins, does this mean we'll never have to see or hear from Manchin and Sinema for the next 20 months?  I'm so tired of those two, I could just spit.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wooot!
 
floor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WOOT!

That is all.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hinged: Walker's never lost an overtime game.

Checkmate, libs.


"...in a surprising turn of events, the Dallas Cowboys have won the Georgia Senate runoff."
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thank you Donald.
 
pdieten
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*everybody liked that *
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/RalstonReports/status/1591620298020835333

Harry Reid lost this seat to Paul Laxalt in 1974.

Reid won it in 1986 as Laxalt retired.

He anointed CCM as successor in 2016.

Now she has held Reid's seat by defeating Laxalt's grandson and preventing Reid's nemesis, Mitch McConnell, from becoming majority leader.

#WeMatter
 
odinsposse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why are you celebrating? Just because Republicans had huge advantages and every chance in the world to take Congress and failed miserably? Maybe you should be sad that Dems didn't win by an even larger margin. Dems in disarray!
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If that last seat goes Blue, we may even get to shut out Manchin.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

somedude210: \o/

Nicely done, now let's go onto GA and knock Manchin in the nuts


Fark user imageView Full Size


"It doesn't matter. Sinema will block everything. America is over."
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Is it too soon to start talking about  Fetterman to replace Schumer?


It is, because he's not qualified.  Someone like Tammy Duckworth or Elizabeth Warren OTOH, might be just the thing we need.
 
jst3p
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jesterling: This red wave just refuses to break


I herd it best said on a podcast:

"The red wave has been downgraded to 'light spotting'."
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Good stuff. Now put someone besides Schumer in charge.


Majority Leader Fetterman
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I saw this being called in real time on MSNBC and immediately started dancing around my apartment. Sooo cool!

\Kiss my Red Wave ass, Mitch McConnell!
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Red wave my ass.

Now win the Georgia seat in the run off so you can neuter Manchin and/or Sinema whenever you need to.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: If Warnock wins, does this mean we'll never have to see or hear from Manchin and Sinema for the next 20 months?  I'm so tired of those two, I could just spit.


We'd need 52. Warnock would be 51. On the plus side, we would hear less about them if he wins.
 
Pan Am [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If the chamber remains blue for much longer, we'll consider deploying the oxygen masks.
 
