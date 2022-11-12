 Skip to content
(CarBuzz)   Hyundai introduces airbag guaranteed to reduce head injuries   (carbuzz.com) divider line
22
    More: Giggity, Airbag, Automobile, Seat belt, Automobile safety, occupants of a car, correct position, Miles per hour, Human anatomy  
801 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 13 Nov 2022 at 12:04 AM



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY nominee
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want explosives that close to my boys.

wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "your typical occupant erection mechanism"

Oh come on!!!!!!
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, maybe for one of you.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crash the car, smash your balls.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when these corrode and produce shrapnel it's safely absorbed by a femoral artery instead of your face.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong answer, Hyundai. If car thief crashes and dies, he dies. That is correct answer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KIA by KIA bouncing betty faulty airbag.

Those are going to be some great headline submissions.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Approves.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
typical occupant erection mechanism

Is the name of my band. No genre specific we play whatever comes up
 
moku9
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
this long-time farker is going with; WTF?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Does it protect against monkeys?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You already have a head injury buying a hyaundai.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can we just name it Otto?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Blue and gold graphics would work here.
 
Valter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Does it protect against monkeys?
[Fark user image 850x850]


If you're squinting a bit when that image loads it looks like he stole the dude's hand as well.

Sort of rude thing to do.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You could double the head injury by having your SO talk you in buying a hyundai
 
electricjebus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is the car going to punch you in the balls whenever you get into a fender bender?
 
akede
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: FTFA:  "your typical occupant erection mechanism"

Oh come on!!!!!!


I figure a lot of gun owners will say the same.

While carrying a loaded Glock pointed right at their dick.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
While this might not seem like a problem, in the event of a crash, smaller occupants can easily slip underneath the belt in what is termed 'submarining.'

First they come for the submarining. It's only a matter of time before they start trying to prevent occupants from motorboating.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Even though an airbag saved my life (with the addition of wearing a seatbelt) that airbag fractured my sternum and six ribs. I rolled a Scion Xb two and a half times at 50mph.

Those were the least of my injuries.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrparks: Crash the car, smash your balls.


Hey, it might make teenage boys actually pay attention while driving if you put it that way!
 
