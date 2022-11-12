 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   We're up to songs beginning with the letter "N" on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET), then this week's Birthday Hour and the Superman story "Counterfeit Money" continues, Jimmy Olsen is facing at least 5 years in the federal pen, will Lois Lane join him?   (tunein.com) divider line
16
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing' by...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Beastie Boys - No Sleep Till Brooklyn (Official Music Video)
Youtube 07Y0cy-nvAg
 
jim32rr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Aerosmith - No More No More
Youtube D-0UKJpzMWs
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Romeo Void - Never Say Never
Youtube 4x0fPZrPV3M
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The animals committing suicide in front of my car are getting larger. Last year a fox, a couple of nights ago a deer. I'm fine and the car is drivable 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: The animals committing suicide in front of my car are getting larger. Last year a fox, a couple of nights ago a deer. I'm fine and the car is drivable [Fark user image 425x318]


Ouch!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: The animals committing suicide in front of my car are getting larger. Last year a fox, a couple of nights ago a deer. I'm fine and the car is drivable [Fark user image image 425x318]


My Chemical Romance - Na Na Na [Official Music Video]
Youtube egG7fiE89IU
Glad you're ok.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Northern Sky
Youtube BBBkFWXiL9Q
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again (Official Video)
Youtube snILjFUkk_A
 
jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nature's Way by Spirit
Youtube YsTK2LHZKPQ
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dick Dale and His Deltones - Night Rider
Youtube S08kZ8PW0nc
 
jim32rr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nobody's Fault But Mine - Blind Willie Johnson
Youtube Y_o4omd8T5c
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: The animals committing suicide in front of my car are getting larger. Last year a fox, a couple of nights ago a deer. I'm fine and the car is drivable [Fark user image 425x318]


Wow.
 
assjuice
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Songs that were playing while I pooped in restaurant bathrooms.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The worst part - I was only a mile away from my exit.  I saw her on the side and I was thinking PLEASE DON'T.....but she did.  Caught her hind quarters
 
