 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Somebody missed the memo that you don't take boxcutters on airplanes. On Veteran's Day. With veterans aboard   (abc7.com) divider line
14
    More: Facepalm, Flight attendant, Stanley Works, Passenger, Larry Cumberbatch, Aircraft, Veteran, Knife, Airline  
•       •       •

414 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2022 at 11:05 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah. Abolish the tsa.

And let vets fly free
 
Pan Am [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You won't need a boxcutter to slash prices on our fares!
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
HOW?? How did BOXCUTTERS get through? We go through so much performative screening, and the farking weapon used on 9/11 is what gets on a plane?? So much farking money and time and and putting people through the farking wringer for no reason and all for what??

/This made me way angrier than I thought possible, I'm not sure why it is the straw for me
//But JFC come ON
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't a bunch of Marines after Marine Birthday.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dodo David: [Fark user image 410x100]


And what job might that be?
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiWIOKKuyGE
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: HOW?? How did BOXCUTTERS get through? We go through so much performative screening, and the farking weapon used on 9/11 is what gets on a plane?? So much farking money and time and and putting people through the farking wringer for no reason and all for what??

/This made me way angrier than I thought possible, I'm not sure why it is the straw for me
//But JFC come ON


Yeah. Thing is, nowadays, to hijack an airplane passengers aren't gonna let you get away with just having boxcutters. You're gonna have to at LEAST bring a letter opener. Or a swiss army knife.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ok but do any of them surf?
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dodo David: [Fark user image image 410x100]


I had a travel heavy job from right before 9/11 until 2007, or so. I worked TX and every state that directly borders it. I drove a lot. I flew a lot. I handled conferences and trade shows quite a bit, and often by myself or just with one other local rep I met onsite with all the gear. I often took box cutters and shears to do setup things at those events or to shiat rig AV when doing smaller setting trainings and consulting gigs. I never intentionally left shiat like that in my go-bags that I carried on to flights. I missed some multiple times. I got through security multiple times with crap like that, only to find it in my hotel room or be caught by TSA heading back to origin from a different airport. After failing to toss that shiat into checked AV case in Baton Rouge one trip, I had to toss a shiat load of expensive sharps at last minute. However, I did get to see Jim Brown (actor/NFL/activist) being cool outside the airport.
 
wademh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There were a few times where I noticed after landing that I had my cigar clipper with me after I landed. I was a sort where I could pull it apart and have a razor sharp blade exposed like a box cutter. Then the question was what do I do for the return flight?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Didn't the 9/11 Commission find out that the hijackers didn't actually use boxcutters, but something way more dangerous?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lost my Leatherman Ti to TSA last Wed.  My gf packed it in my carry on and that was that. They gave me back the holster, which was nice.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Headline:

TSA internal review concludes the agency is just security theater! Will stop hassling you immediately! Refund budget of last twenty years.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.