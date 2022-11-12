 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   News: Crocodile farmers want trade regulations to be eased. Fark: There are crocodile farmers. No word yet if any of them are named Amos Moses and Mick Dundee   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Crocodile, number of endangered wild crocodiles, Crocodiles, Siamese Crocodile, Siamese crocodiles, Biodiversity, Thailand's crocodile industry, Extinction  
•       •       •

168 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2022 at 10:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I guess belts and handbags don't make themselves
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: I guess belts and handbags don't make themselves


I was thinking Jerky, but I only ever see alligator.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Amos Moses hunted alligators, not crocodiles. However, if you are close enough to them to tell the difference between the alligators and the crocodiles, then I will probably be reading your obituary in the near future.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Southern meat places sometimes carry whole skinned gator. Don't know if I've seen crocodile. But I'm not from the south sooo
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Amos Moses hunted alligators, not crocodiles. However, if you are close enough to them to tell the difference between the alligators and the crocodiles, then I will probably be reading your obituary in the near future.


One will see you later, the other see you in a while.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Dodo David: Amos Moses hunted alligators, not crocodiles. However, if you are close enough to them to tell the difference between the alligators and the crocodiles, then I will probably be reading your obituary in the near future.

One will see you later, the other see you in a while.


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when raising crocs was fun, Farmer Ted bought a hundred and one...
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LIVE AND LET DIE | Crocodile Farm
Youtube -LrbTd69iwI


First thing I thought of.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, Thai crocodile farmers? Do you serve them satay w/ peanut sauce, or in Pad Kee Mao?

/I honestly can't remember the last time I ordered anything other than Pad Kee Mao at a Thai restaurant
//don't even look at the menu at my local place
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gators are also farmed.

If they had a system to clearly separate captive raised products from ones from poaching it might make sense, but they should still focus on rebuilding their wild stocks. Alligators were in a similar situation in the US and now there are millions of them across the south. It can be done.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The milkers are the real heroes.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: Gators are also farmed.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: The milkers are the real heroes.


Let's not forget the folks who turn the bulls into steers.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had crocodile in Kenya. I liked it better than the camel.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't think crocodiles should be forced to do farm work

If they choose to, then that's their choice. I just don't see how they're going to milk the cows with those little stubby arms...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't there be crocodile farmers?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I read that headline in Samuel L. Jackson's voice.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I heard that a few of those farmers are named Lefty for some reason.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I used to love my crocky and then he died
 
ssa5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I had crocodile in Kenya. I liked it better than the camel.


I had crocodile as well in Kenya, at the Carnivore Restaurant. Many years ago I had Alligator tail that was cooked on a BBQ (store was promoting their BBQs). Good meat, kind of surprised it is not more common.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ssa5: Super Chronic: I had crocodile in Kenya. I liked it better than the camel.

I had crocodile as well in Kenya, at the Carnivore Restaurant. Many years ago I had Alligator tail that was cooked on a BBQ (store was promoting their BBQs). Good meat, kind of surprised it is not more common.


There's a reason tuna has been overfished and croc/alligator meat is not readily available. You want to try catching some alligators?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.