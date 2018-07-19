 Skip to content
(NBC News) B-17 and P-63 collide in mid-air during airshow. They spun in. There were no survivors (warning: Graphic video)
100
•       •       •

100 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Other angle 1

Other angle 2

/Looks like the right wing of the P-63 nailed the fuselage behind the B-17s wings
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It seems like there is an accident at these air shows at least once every year.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I dunno...that seems entirely intentional.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: I dunno...that seems entirely intentional.


username checks out
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: I dunno...that seems entirely intentional.


My first instinct was maybe the P-63 couldn't see the B-17 because it was below it.  After a couple of rewatches, though, the difference in speed is significant enough where the pilot of the P-63 should have seen the B-17 from behind even though it was above the B-17.  I'm sure there are a hundred reasons I am not aware of but yeah, that P-63 looks as if it came down like a missile aimed at the B-17.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy shiat. 😳
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brutal.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's simply horrible

/the P-63 pilot ... that's on him
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lord have mercy, indeed

I'm glad it was quick
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: Breaker Moran: I dunno...that seems entirely intentional.

My first instinct was maybe the P-63 couldn't see the B-17 because it was below it.  After a couple of rewatches, though, the difference in speed is significant enough where the pilot of the P-63 should have seen the B-17 from behind even though it was above the B-17.  I'm sure there are a hundred reasons I am not aware of but yeah, that P-63 looks as if it came down like a missile aimed at the B-17.


It was banked in a shallow turn and not coming in nose-down:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


I don't know if he ever saw the bomber in that cockpit.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too many aircraft coming in at too many different speeds to the same space. This was just a disaster waiting to happen.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chariset: Lord have mercy, indeed

I'm glad it was quick


Just about enough time to register a "What the" before impact. Wow.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dallymo: Chariset: Lord have mercy, indeed

I'm glad it was quick

Just about enough time to register a "What the" before impact. Wow.


Maybe not so much for the passengers who were probably inside:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: Dallymo: Chariset: Lord have mercy, indeed

I'm glad it was quick

Just about enough time to register a "What the" before impact. Wow.

Maybe not so much for the passengers who were probably inside:

[Fark user image image 850x1330]


Yikes.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dallymo: puffy999: Dallymo: Chariset: Lord have mercy, indeed

I'm glad it was quick

Just about enough time to register a "What the" before impact. Wow.

Maybe not so much for the passengers who were probably inside:

[Fark user image image 850x1330]

Yikes.


I think from pictures other people have taken, it may be something like 6 passengers and a crew of 4?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Richland Bombers inconsolable
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy hell.  Just sheared the tail off.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: Too many aircraft coming in at too many different speeds to the same space. This was just a disaster waiting to happen.


I have no idea what happened before, (maybe some mock dogfighting idk), but knowing there's a big slow moving plane out there puts all the responsibility on the pilots in the fast planes to know where he is at all times
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Kingcobra, a U.S. fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war.

Aha! The Russians!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is not a repeat of April 7, 1945

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sonderkommando_Elbe
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

little big man: Holy hell.  Just sheared the tail off.
[Fark user image 320x564] [View Full Size image _x_]


Wow.

How awful. Those people went quickly, though.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another reason why I do NOT attend air shows since the Ramstein air show disaster on 28 Aug 88. Saw too many people die in an instant.

Ramstein Flugtag Disaster
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lorelle: little big man: Holy hell.  Just sheared the tail off.
[Fark user image 320x564] [View Full Size image _x_]

Wow.

How awful. Those people went quickly, though.


The B17 crew would barely have had time to realize there was a problem, never knew what hit them.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nekom: Lorelle: little big man: Holy hell.  Just sheared the tail off.
[Fark user image 320x564] [View Full Size image _x_]

Wow.

How awful. Those people went quickly, though.

The B17 crew would barely have had time to realize there was a problem, never knew what hit them.


I hope so. I hate to think that anyone suffered.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: Other angle 1

Other angle 2

/Looks like the right wing of the P-63 nailed the fuselage behind the B-17s wings


Took the B-17 tail right off.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks like they won't be burying any survivors.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the days when there were 11 flyable B-17s, I took a ride in the 909, operated by the Collings Foundation.  That one crashed and was destroyed, with 7 dead and 7 badly-injured.

Here's me in the nose, above Gettysburg:
Fark user imageView Full Size

In retrospect, I'm glad I went, but I'm not sure I'd do it again.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: puffy999: Too many aircraft coming in at too many different speeds to the same space. This was just a disaster waiting to happen.

I have no idea what happened before, (maybe some mock dogfighting idk), but knowing there's a big slow moving plane out there puts all the responsibility on the pilots in the fast planes to know where he is at all times


In the sense that someone has to take the blame in the air, sure. The bomber could have done absolutely nothing here.

But, what radio contact did these planes have with one-another, was there any "air traffic control" (not per se the kind at an airport dealing with commercial and passenger planes, but spotters with radio contact), why were so many planes (not just these two) in such close quarters (maybe that's how they've always done it, but if so did any *site-specific changes* or requests from the airshow lead to this crash)?
In other words, there may be a lot of blame to go around, not just the P-63 pilot.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean I've not been to these style big air shows. It looks like they all either going in to land or they were going in to stagger a fly-by to crowds.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Twitter link shows the plane before a takeoff today. I do not know if it was the taxi toward the final takeoff.


Several passengers are seen in the back, it looks to me. Lord I hope it was instant.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tragedy on so many levels  it defies description.

/ History in many ways.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Other angle 2


It's a shame the tail section didn't land on the narrator.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Too many aircraft coming in at too many different speeds to the same space. This was just a disaster waiting to happen.


I've been to a couple and unless it's planes flying in formation, I don't think I've seen more than one plane in the show space at a time.

Any air show enthusiasts that can chime in with their experience?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know people think they are keeping history alive by flying or driving historical vehicles, but honestly, it should stop.  An accident won't just destroy history, it will kill actual people.  There's a reason why historical vehicles are no longer being built in modern factories.
 
Hinged
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I dunno...that seems entirely intentional.



I'm gonna' have to agree with you on that one.

It's like he was trying to fly right into him.  I mean, how can you NOT see that giant plane in front of you?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: somedude210: Other angle 2

It's a shame the tail section didn't land on the narrator.


Must have removed that video...
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Back in the days when there were 11 flyable B-17s, I took a ride in the 909, operated by the Collings Foundation.  That one crashed and was destroyed, with 7 dead and 7 badly-injured.

Here's me in the nose, above Gettysburg:
[Fark user image image 850x637]
In retrospect, I'm glad I went, but I'm not sure I'd do it again.


I used to play in the Nine 0 Nine as a kid. Tragic loss when it went down.

This one is by far worse.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The B-17 was homed at Redbird, and I used to see it flying the pattern on Saturdays. But now 67 is closed for the incident, and I have eaten at that McD.

/drive thru
//not the nicest neighborhood
 
carkiller
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Back in the days when there were 11 flyable B-17s, I took a ride in the 909, operated by the Collings Foundation.  That one crashed and was destroyed, with 7 dead and 7 badly-injured.

Here's me in the nose, above Gettysburg:
[Fark user image image 850x637]
In retrospect, I'm glad I went, but I'm not sure I'd do it again.


I flew in Yankee Lady in 2015, and I feel the same way.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



And you call yourself a reenactor.  Pfft. The least you can do is take a Minié ball to the femur.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

puffy999: whither_apophis: puffy999: Too many aircraft coming in at too many different speeds to the same space. This was just a disaster waiting to happen.

I have no idea what happened before, (maybe some mock dogfighting idk), but knowing there's a big slow moving plane out there puts all the responsibility on the pilots in the fast planes to know where he is at all times

In the sense that someone has to take the blame in the air, sure. The bomber could have done absolutely nothing here.

But, what radio contact did these planes have with one-another, was there any "air traffic control" (not per se the kind at an airport dealing with commercial and passenger planes, but spotters with radio contact), why were so many planes (not just these two) in such close quarters (maybe that's how they've always done it, but if so did any *site-specific changes* or requests from the airshow lead to this crash)?
In other words, there may be a lot of blame to go around, not just the P-63 pilot.


1. None
2. No
3. Because it's an air show
4. Probably not, it was probably "visual rules" where pilots have to fly by keeping their eyes on each other and the ground.

Don't go thinking this is some kind of heavily monitored, highly technical procedure where the whole thing was choreographed like a Blue Angels flyover. This is just people with planes showing up and flying around; that's why these kinds of accidents happen.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Don't go thinking this is some kind of heavily monitored, highly technical procedure where the whole thing was choreographed like a Blue Angels flyover. This is just people with planes showing up and flying around; that's why these kinds of accidents happen


Well that probably can't be a great thing for the potential victims (who were passengers, not the crew/volunteers) who will want compensation.

at least Texas requires heavy casualty insurance ...

....

Oh dang.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

puffy999: Daniel Boone's Farm: Breaker Moran: I dunno...that seems entirely intentional.

My first instinct was maybe the P-63 couldn't see the B-17 because it was below it.  After a couple of rewatches, though, the difference in speed is significant enough where the pilot of the P-63 should have seen the B-17 from behind even though it was above the B-17.  I'm sure there are a hundred reasons I am not aware of but yeah, that P-63 looks as if it came down like a missile aimed at the B-17.

It was banked in a shallow turn and not coming in nose-down:

[pbs.twimg.com image 432x640]

I don't know if he ever saw the bomber in that cockpit.


The Aircobra frame is BAD for visibility below you.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


I don't know how many hours of flight time the pilot had in a P-39/P-63, but it seems like the kind of thing an experienced pilot would know about and take more care when approaching a planned approach route.

In any case, the universal rules of the air dictate that the more agile craft is obligated to be aware of larger, less nimble aircraft and make course corrections to avoid collisions.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: But, what radio contact did these planes have with one-another, was there any "air traffic control" (not per se the kind at an airport dealing with commercial and passenger planes, but spotters with radio contact), why were so many planes (not just these two) in such close quarters (maybe that's how they've always done it, but if so did any *site-specific changes* or requests from the airshow lead to this crash)?


They were doing a flyby and ATC would treat them as a group.  The P-63 looked like it was improperly joining the group or had some other problem resulting in a distracted pilot since the rest all looked lined up.

They would have been flying under the DFW class B airspace which starts at 3,000 feet there.  There are a number of 2,500 foot towers nearby.  The cart is here.  The airport was the Dallas Executive which is the blue one south west of the main airport.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: puffy999: whither_apophis: puffy999: Too many aircraft coming in at too many different speeds to the same space. This was just a disaster waiting to happen.

I have no idea what happened before, (maybe some mock dogfighting idk), but knowing there's a big slow moving plane out there puts all the responsibility on the pilots in the fast planes to know where he is at all times

In the sense that someone has to take the blame in the air, sure. The bomber could have done absolutely nothing here.

But, what radio contact did these planes have with one-another, was there any "air traffic control" (not per se the kind at an airport dealing with commercial and passenger planes, but spotters with radio contact), why were so many planes (not just these two) in such close quarters (maybe that's how they've always done it, but if so did any *site-specific changes* or requests from the airshow lead to this crash)?
In other words, there may be a lot of blame to go around, not just the P-63 pilot.

1. None
2. No
3. Because it's an air show
4. Probably not, it was probably "visual rules" where pilots have to fly by keeping their eyes on each other and the ground.

Don't go thinking this is some kind of heavily monitored, highly technical procedure where the whole thing was choreographed like a Blue Angels flyover. This is just people with planes showing up and flying around; that's why these kinds of accidents happen.


Six years ago, we went to an air show at NAS Oceana, and everything seemed highly coordinated.  I'm assuming it's because the Navy didn't want to see anyone go splat.
 
Pan Am [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
lithven
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I know people think they are keeping history alive by flying or driving historical vehicles, but honestly, it should stop.  An accident won't just destroy history, it will kill actual people.  There's a reason why historical vehicles are no longer being built in modern factories.


Most of the still functional historic vehicles are being maintained better now than when they were new.  I don't see a problem with operating them in a safe manner but flying them in close proximity, racing them, or doing other "high risk" maneuvers doesn't make sense to me. Fly the airplane like an airline, drive the cars like a grandma, etc.

There is historic value in maintaining some old vehicles in an operating state rather than converting them all to static displays.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

puffy999: Too many aircraft coming in at too many different speeds to the same space. This was just a disaster waiting to happen.


Someone was tired of waiting.
 
