(CTV News)   What's the sound a bison makes when it charges into a dumb tourist? BANFF   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Burglar Of Banff f f f f f
Youtube sElTHIgl2tg


RIP Larry Storch
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The bison also made good neighbours, officials said, as there were "no negative impacts to other species" and no reports of threats to human safety or property damage.

Seldom was heard a discouraging word.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Outside the park, a lone bull did venture into horse camps, which caused concerns among campers. It was euthanized as it continued to wander east, as per the Bison Excursion Response Plan."

BERP?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same sound it makes when it charges into a smart one?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a cute little bugger.  No wonder people like to get close.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Retribution has begun

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's a herd of bison east of Edmonton at Elk Island National Park. I once drove along the fenceline and parked and walked up to the fence to watch a herd munching on the other side. A bull saw me and starting pawing at the dirt and wiggling and grunting and making a display. I very quickly got in my car and left. I wouldn't trust my life to that fence, even if it was ten foot tall chainlink. That people are dumb enough to go right up to those giants is just natural selection. It should be embraced, and captured on video and posted online for all to see.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BERP?

BERP?

"Banff bison pilot program takes off as population swells"


I don't know that training bison to fly airplanes is really a good idea.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I once ended up in the middle of a herd crossing the highway while I was driving to Yellowknife. Even inside a car, I was hoping they wouldn't take exception to my presence. They are impressive animals.


I once ended up in the middle of a herd crossing the highway while I was driving to Yellowknife. Even inside a car, I was hoping they wouldn't take exception to my presence. They are impressive animals.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Retribution has begun

[th.bing.com image 347x170]


That is a great place.

If you go when it's quiet, you may luck out and get to spend some lone time with a Blackfoot elder. My wife and I got a 1.5 hour lesson about the Blackfoot and the historical importance of the buffalo jump. It was pretty spiffy.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wouldn't worry. Canadian bison are much more polite than American bison.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I want you to go in that bag and find my wallet."

"Which one is it?"

"It's the one that says 'Banff' on it."
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Did similar up north at Wood Buffalo National Park.  Just sitting at the fence, watching them happily munching away, hoping I had done the math correctly on "how long will it take him to get through the fence and to me?" vs "how long will it take to get back in the vehicle and go like hell?"

Had to warn far too many tourists that bison and moose are not things you want to meet in the wild up close, that both of them hate you, and will demonstrate it for you if given the chance.


Did similar up north at Wood Buffalo National Park.  Just sitting at the fence, watching them happily munching away, hoping I had done the math correctly on "how long will it take him to get through the fence and to me?" vs "how long will it take to get back in the vehicle and go like hell?"

Had to warn far too many tourists that bison and moose are not things you want to meet in the wild up close, that both of them hate you, and will demonstrate it for you if given the chance.
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: That's a cute little bugger.  No wonder people like to get close.


Bison are usually very charming and gentle. Sure, we've all seen the videos where they brutalize and gore tourists. But we see those videos because other tourists were hanging around with the bison too. Hours and hours, people are there filming, politely taking turns petting the bison. Then Steve goes up for his turn and, maybe the bison doesn't like his Old Spice, something he said, maybe his loud car...and dispatches Steve. I've always respected animals' instincts, find them to be good judges of character. Trust that Steve had it coming, even if I don't know why.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dam.

Wait, wrong joke.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Those of us who grew up in the USA have been more or less familiar with these animals all our lives; whether we read about them in school, saw pictures, or saw them in Golden Gate Park as I did when I was a child.

I took my wife to see "Dances With Wolves" and when the herd of bison appeared, she gasped, grabbed my arm and said, "What are those!?" She did not know. She was from China. They are impressive creatures.
 
drogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Did similar up north at Wood Buffalo National Park.  Just sitting at the fence, watching them happily munching away, hoping I had done the math correctly on "how long will it take him to get through the fence and to me?" vs "how long will it take to get back in the vehicle and go like hell?"

Had to warn far too many tourists that bison and moose are not things you want to meet in the wild up close, that both of them hate you, and will demonstrate it for you if given the chance.

Nonsense. Moose are nice. Met a couple of them at Isle Royale NP.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/checked immediately if any calves were around
//had multiple exit routes planned the whole time
///i moved away several times to maintain some semblance of "keeping a distance"

Did similar up north at Wood Buffalo National Park.  Just sitting at the fence, watching them happily munching away, hoping I had done the math correctly on "how long will it take him to get through the fence and to me?" vs "how long will it take to get back in the vehicle and go like hell?"

Had to warn far too many tourists that bison and moose are not things you want to meet in the wild up close, that both of them hate you, and will demonstrate it for you if given the chance.


Nonsense. Moose are nice. Met a couple of them at Isle Royale NP.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/checked immediately if any calves were around
//had multiple exit routes planned the whole time
///i moved away several times to maintain some semblance of "keeping a distance"
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I don't know that training bison to fly airplanes is really a good idea.

They don't need the plane.

restaurantnetwork.comView Full Size

BERP?

"Banff bison pilot program takes off as population swells"

I don't know that training bison to fly airplanes is really a good idea.


They don't need the plane.

restaurantnetwork.comView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Is there a herd of elk at Bison Island National Park?


Is there a herd of elk at Bison Island National Park?
 
