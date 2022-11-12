 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Terminal man dies at Paris airport   (yahoo.com) divider line
18
Hinged
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Weird.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Eventually, I will leave the airport," he told The Associated Press in 1999

lilbjorn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Police tried to save his life, but he was terminal.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: "Eventually, I will leave the airport," he told The Associated Press in 1999

Honestly, they should bury him somewhere in there. It's not like the French never turned a grim chapter of their history into a tourist spot.

TheManofPA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did I miss it or is there a reason he was back in the airport after leaving years ago? Like was he going on a trip and just coincidental timing?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Did I miss it or is there a reason he was back in the airport after leaving years ago? Like was he going on a trip and just coincidental timing?


I'd imagine rent was more affordable.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
His luggage just arrived at Luggage Area 241-b.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh no! I remember following his case in News of the Weird for years before the movie. I'm sad. His life was a sad case.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Another example of man's inhumanity to "the other".
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Did I miss it or is there a reason he was back in the airport after leaving years ago? Like was he going on a trip and just coincidental timing?


Like a convict. He was more comfortable on the inside.  He tried a shelter in Paris but wound up back at the airport.
He did have friends there.
 
Pan Am [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Terminal services will be temporarily suspended as we tend to funeral services in terminal.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He died as he lived, sick, in transit, lonely and gloria mundi. And so may we all in the chaos, bureaucacy and the calous narcisst disregard of Tump Land.
 
Stedo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can't help but think that the 18 years of relative inactivity and poor quality food were contributing factors in his death.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: TheManofPA: Did I miss it or is there a reason he was back in the airport after leaving years ago? Like was he going on a trip and just coincidental timing?

Like a convict. He was more comfortable on the inside.  He tried a shelter in Paris but wound up back at the airport.
He did have friends there.


Suicidal Tendencies - "Institutionalized" Frontier Records - Official Music Video
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Stedo: I can't help but think that the 18 years of relative inactivity and poor quality food were contributing factors in his death.


Being 76 years old probably didn't help either.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brantgoose: He died as he lived, sick, in transit, lonely and gloria mundi. And so may we all in the chaos, bureaucacy and the calous narcisst disregard of Tump Land.


Tump Land sounds like a PARTICULARLY sleazy male strip club.
 
Bungles
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I feel naive to have thought that Hanks and Spielberg would have gotten him the mental health care and funding to live out his life happily, given the millions they made from him.

Yes, it's complicated - homeless folk often feel more comfortable on the streets. But that's when people are churned through the terrible rehousing systems in most Western countries with pisspoor followup care, which are indeed often more stressful than being on the streets.

He is someone who should have had unlimited funds thrown at him. He made them enough money.
 
