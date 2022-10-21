 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   They're terribly comfortable. I think everyone will be wearing them in the future   (ktla.com) divider line
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I never, ever understood why they were politicized and vilified. There's only so far the Luddite 'har-har' can carry someone before they hit a wall. 

You wear clothes to protect you from the environment. You wear a mask to do the same. People get ridiculed for not taking care of themselves, yet put on a mask and it's 'har-har' all over again. 

Things haven't helped. We've hit Broad St. Pump levels of disinformation from Wallensky, an alternate map of transmission that attempted to tone things down in terms of comprehension yet the original map's practically a sea of red. Wallensky herself got infected, took over 11 days to clear it, violating her very own 5 day rule of transmission. It also took two runs of Paxlovid to help her immune system purge the virus. 

It's the 21st century yet so many people are howling at the monolith from the movie '2001'. 

People who laugh or try to intimidate you into not mask wearing are cheering you on to play Russian roulette with your lungs and life.

None of them will visit you when you're sick, none will come to the hospital, and none of them will help you with your new bills if you make it. 

/Severe Covid survivor, March 2020
//ICU, almost died twice there
///LC related DVT -> PE Oct. 2021
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still wearing masks on trains and buses in Berlin. People just do it, all without outrage theater.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Still wearing masks on trains and buses in Berlin. People just do it, all without outrage theater.


It's both protective and courteous.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I'm still alive and boarding commercial flights 30 years from now, I'll have a mask on. There are some situations where it makes too much sense and it's not hard to figure out which are which.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: If I'm still alive and boarding commercial flights 30 years from now, I'll have a mask on. There are some situations where it makes too much sense and it's not hard to figure out which are which.


I always used to feel unwell a day after a long flight. Always just put it down to travel and jetlag etc.

These days I wear a mask on flights

/except that last time I was coming back from Vegas
//if that trip didn't kill me, covid didn't stand a chance
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Conservative CA couples can accessorize with these smart-looking Ron & Nancy masks...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wear masks in public transportation, airplanes, and the gym. Haven't been ill since 2019. *knock on wood* I will continue to wear my mask in those places.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My child came home with RSV and then immediately influenza a. People do not know how to stay the dark home (or keep their kids home). He won't be there maskless the remainder of the year ( not that masks are for self protection)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
More than one Red Hat has gotten in my face about masking. They are just looking for a fight. I play a different game.

"Is it not my right to wear a medical mask, if I so choose?". The response is usually "HERPA DERPA Lies herpa". "That is your perspective. However, I am not a doctor. It's better to be safe than sorry". More moderate herpa derpa Fauci. "I don't know Doctor Fauci and I am not following his instructions. I did ask my doctor's advice. He said that masking couldn't hurt".

/ if you argue with them...in their mind, you're justifying their belief.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wear a mask anytime I go into a public place with other people there, no matter the density of people.  Because it lessens the risk of me catching it and significantly reduces me transmitting anything to anyone else if I happen to have anything.

The fact that that is seen as "bad" by some people shows how hollow and dead they are inside.  It's called taking care of your fellow man.  All those things that Jesus says we're supposed to do, but a good many "Christians" like to ignore because it discomforts them.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: More than one Red Hat has gotten in my face about masking.


I just cough at them now.  If they're exceptionally annoying, I'll even pull down my mask to do so.  It usually freaks them out and makes them run away.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I always wear a mask except on the infrequent dinner out. Never feel weird. Don't care if no one else does. Haven't had Covid or a cold of any kind since I started doing this. Used to get 2-4 bad colds a year, most of which would turn into bronchial infections needing antibiotics. Why would I go back to being mask-less?

I actually don't even notice I'm wearing a mask any more.

BTW...when Covid was "new," those disposable blue surgical masks sold for $2.00 a piece ($20 for a 10 pack). I recently bought a 100 pack for $10 bucks. Yeah, about that price gouging during the worst of this shiat.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/everyone knows about the three slashies of the Fark swamp
//I'm on the Brute Squad
///You are the Brute Squad
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I wear a mask anytime I go into a public place with other people there, no matter the density of people.  Because it lessens the risk of me catching it and significantly reduces me transmitting anything to anyone else if I happen to have anything.

The fact that that is seen as "bad" by some people shows how hollow and dead they are inside.  It's called taking care of your fellow man.  All those things that Jesus says we're supposed to do, but a good many "Christians" like to ignore because it discomforts them.


It would be nice to think that each and every single one of them would have to justify their bigotry and general dick-otry to their god one day.

However.....I think that their god has more in common with Cthulhu than Christ. My bet is on Nyarlathotep.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not gonna go anywhere. Both pancrase and combat jiu jitsu allow open hand striking. Both also have takedowns, grappling, and submissions. One allows kicks and knees.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Znuh: I never, ever understood why they were politicized and vilified. There's only so far the Luddite 'har-har' can carry someone before they hit a wall. 

You wear clothes to protect you from the environment. You wear a mask to do the same. People get ridiculed for not taking care of themselves, yet put on a mask and it's 'har-har' all over again. 

Things haven't helped. We've hit Broad St. Pump levels of disinformation from Wallensky, an alternate map of transmission that attempted to tone things down in terms of comprehension yet the original map's practically a sea of red. Wallensky herself got infected, took over 11 days to clear it, violating her very own 5 day rule of transmission. It also took two runs of Paxlovid to help her immune system purge the virus. 

It's the 21st century yet so many people are howling at the monolith from the movie '2001'. 

People who laugh or try to intimidate you into not mask wearing are cheering you on to play Russian roulette with your lungs and life.

None of them will visit you when you're sick, none will come to the hospital, and none of them will help you with your new bills if you make it. 

/Severe Covid survivor, March 2020
//ICU, almost died twice there
///LC related DVT -> PE Oct. 2021


Anything and everything is political.  There was a car accident and someone on nextdoor asked if anyone knew what happened.  The 1st 10 posts were political and nobody ever answered the original question
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure masks are the entire reason why RSV is having a comeback. It's like doubling down on the stupid this year.

(Washington Post) Small interactions with viruses prime our system to better handle future exposures to viruses. After years of masking in schools and distancing, children have fewer biological defenses to fend off multiple viruses at once. Most children under 3 have never known a world without covid-19, so neither have their immune systems. Part of this is also a numbers game - the more months the viruses are prevalent, the better chance an immune system can be caught off-guard.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: More than one Red Hat has gotten in my face about masking


Why do they care if you wear a mask if you're not nagging them to? WTF is wrong with people?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: iheartscotch: More than one Red Hat has gotten in my face about masking.

I just cough at them now.  If they're exceptionally annoying, I'll even pull down my mask to do so.  It usually freaks them out and makes them run away.


I suppose that one could also say that they have some terrible airborne disease like Cholera or leprosy.
 
goatbroken
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can already hear the outcries about masks from the adult toddlers about how horrible masks are for kids.

These people have no real evidence - they're willing to use children as human shields just so they can head over to Applebees without needing a mask.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How can you guys even imagine giving up the luxurious weeping-bald-eagle freedom to suck the recirculated breath of your fellow airline passengers direct from the source?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wear a mask in most public places. No one's bothered me about it yet, but if they did, "For your protection, because I'm ugly" might shut them up.

If they look especially shady, "Throws off facial recognition."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Znuh: I never, ever understood why they were politicized and vilified. There's only so far the Luddite 'har-har' can carry someone before they hit a wall. 

You wear clothes to protect you from the environment. You wear a mask to do the same. People get ridiculed for not taking care of themselves, yet put on a mask and it's 'har-har' all over again. 

Things haven't helped. We've hit Broad St. Pump levels of disinformation from Wallensky, an alternate map of transmission that attempted to tone things down in terms of comprehension yet the original map's practically a sea of red. Wallensky herself got infected, took over 11 days to clear it, violating her very own 5 day rule of transmission. It also took two runs of Paxlovid to help her immune system purge the virus. 

It's the 21st century yet so many people are howling at the monolith from the movie '2001'. 

People who laugh or try to intimidate you into not mask wearing are cheering you on to play Russian roulette with your lungs and life.

None of them will visit you when you're sick, none will come to the hospital, and none of them will help you with your new bills if you make it. 

/Severe Covid survivor, March 2020
//ICU, almost died twice there
///LC related DVT -> PE Oct. 2021


"I don't wanna. You can't make me."
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Still wearing masks on trains and buses in Berlin. People just do it, all without outrage theater.


They also have a nil tolerance for anything Nazi.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: iheartscotch: More than one Red Hat has gotten in my face about masking

Why do they care if you wear a mask if you're not nagging them to? WTF is wrong with people?


It's because they have been told to be afraid of "the other". By wearing a mask...you become "the other". Sometimes that the fear....the fear of "the other"... comes out as rage. Rage against "the other, the unclean".

/ It can also be an expression of fear of catching COVID themselves
 
kb7rky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Znuh: I never, ever understood why they were politicized and vilified. There's only so far the Luddite 'har-har' can carry someone before they hit a wall. 

You wear clothes to protect you from the environment. You wear a mask to do the same. People get ridiculed for not taking care of themselves, yet put on a mask and it's 'har-har' all over again. 

Things haven't helped. We've hit Broad St. Pump levels of disinformation from Wallensky, an alternate map of transmission that attempted to tone things down in terms of comprehension yet the original map's practically a sea of red. Wallensky herself got infected, took over 11 days to clear it, violating her very own 5 day rule of transmission. It also took two runs of Paxlovid to help her immune system purge the virus. 

It's the 21st century yet so many people are howling at the monolith from the movie '2001'. 

People who laugh or try to intimidate you into not mask wearing are cheering you on to play Russian roulette with your lungs and life.

None of them will visit you when you're sick, none will come to the hospital, and none of them will help you with your new bills if you make it. 

/Severe Covid survivor, March 2020
//ICU, almost died twice there
///LC related DVT -> PE Oct. 2021


Because people, in general, are incomprehensibly stupid.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: More than one Red Hat has gotten in my face about masking. They are just looking for a fight. I play a different game.

"Is it not my right to wear a medical mask, if I so choose?". The response is usually "HERPA DERPA Lies herpa". "That is your perspective. However, I am not a doctor. It's better to be safe than sorry". More moderate herpa derpa Fauci. "I don't know Doctor Fauci and I am not following his instructions. I did ask my doctor's advice. He said that masking couldn't hurt".

/ if you argue with them...in their mind, you're justifying their belief.


Ignoring your made up conflict, what we detest are mandates. I couldn't care less if you want to wear a mask. But don't use government power to make me wear one. They are very ineffective against the spread of Covid, anyway.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nvmac: edmo: Still wearing masks on trains and buses in Berlin. People just do it, all without outrage theater.

It's both protective and courteous.

It's both protective and courteous.


you know who else liked to follow orders...all of them !
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: iheartscotch: More than one Red Hat has gotten in my face about masking. They are just looking for a fight. I play a different game.

"Is it not my right to wear a medical mask, if I so choose?". The response is usually "HERPA DERPA Lies herpa". "That is your perspective. However, I am not a doctor. It's better to be safe than sorry". More moderate herpa derpa Fauci. "I don't know Doctor Fauci and I am not following his instructions. I did ask my doctor's advice. He said that masking couldn't hurt".

/ if you argue with them...in their mind, you're justifying their belief.

Ignoring your made up conflict, what we detest are mandates. I couldn't care less if you want to wear a mask. But don't use government power to make me wear one. They are very ineffective against the spread of Covid, anyway.


This. Wear your masks. We actually want you too. Just let us the freedom to do what we want and we will do the same.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wear a mask when I rob a bank.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: Still wearing masks on trains and buses in Berlin. People just do it, all without outrage theater.


Those are Germans, man, they get mad at you if you jaywalk at 3 a.m.
If you lower your mask, they hang you by the neck from the Brandenburg gate.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I wear a mask in most public places. No one's bothered me about it yet, but if they did, "For your protection, because I'm ugly" might shut them up.

If they look especially shady, "Throws off facial recognition."

If they look especially shady, "Throws off facial recognition."


The facial recognition angle was exploited by me every time I had to deal with a MAGAT.  It worked great and even better, it works better now that the Dems are running things.  It's well known that the lists for reeducation camps are being drawn up right now and once Kamala and Nancy sign off, antifa will be out rounding up patriots.  Don't make it easy on 'em, boys, wear those masks and they'll never catch you.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: iheartscotch: More than one Red Hat has gotten in my face about masking. They are just looking for a fight. I play a different game.

"Is it not my right to wear a medical mask, if I so choose?". The response is usually "HERPA DERPA Lies herpa". "That is your perspective. However, I am not a doctor. It's better to be safe than sorry". More moderate herpa derpa Fauci. "I don't know Doctor Fauci and I am not following his instructions. I did ask my doctor's advice. He said that masking couldn't hurt".

/ if you argue with them...in their mind, you're justifying their belief.

Ignoring your made up conflict, what we detest are mandates. I couldn't care less if you want to wear a mask. But don't use government power to make me wear one. They are very ineffective against the spread of Covid, anyway.


So, clearly, you remove all of your clothing before entering any place of business because they mandated that you had to wear clothes.

You follow mandates every moment of every day.
 
