(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   On Friday, combat sports visionary Dana White introduced the world to his latest creation: Fronthand Backhand   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you smell what Will Smith is cooking?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did the five fingers say to the face?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Power Slap is open to all competitors, Charlie. Please enter.

gray-kvly-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python - The Fish Slapping Dance
Youtube T8XeDvKqI4E
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image-cdn.neatoshop.comView Full Size
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What next? biatch slap competition?
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in the Mixed Singles competition:

s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Park: Slap Happy
Youtube g-ujc-tDvUw
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's weigh in on the competition with our play by play announcer. Jar Jar Binks 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
delysid25
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Introducing our new
sean connery on slapping women
Youtube mzXkbJwrN38
Intergender Champion
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is straight out of Russia, like all the trash culture infecting our country.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A champion has already been declared.  For my money, this is the best running gag in TV history:

The Entire Slap Saga (All 8 Slaps) - How I Met Your Mother
Youtube 2NsA5eCYjwA
 
sotua
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Key & Peele - Fronthand Backhand
Youtube iGAMbNKcN1U
 
sotua
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: This is straight out of Russia, like all the trash culture infecting our country.


This right here.  Dana is just ripping off his paymasters
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
team competition:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: A champion has already been declared.  For my money, this is the best running gag in TV history:

[YouTube video: The Entire Slap Saga (All 8 Slaps) - How I Met Your Mother]


Thank you. Starting to think no one else would.
 
spleef420
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: This is straight out of Russia, like all the trash culture infecting our country.


A far as the Russian invasion of the US goes, this is benign and almost entertaining.

Dana White needs to refocus on UFC. The brand is stagnant because there's no direct competition since that farking midget bought out everyone else.

I used to PPV every UFC and Pride event until Dana The Dumbass decided competition was a bad thing. Fark him and the Shetland pony he rolled in on.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A classic.

How Can She Slap with English Subtitles
Youtube V4akMaeZ0-k
 
mark_bert
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The ladies division has slightly different rules. 
WOMENS BOOTY Slapping Contest
Youtube menxB43fJXQ
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

