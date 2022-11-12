 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Infamous Red Light District in Amsterdam to be replaced by a multi-story 'erotic centre' complete with 100 of rooms for sex and booze for greater 'class and distinction.' Bonus: Health center for sex toy removal (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
bbcard1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"if only the locals could agree where to put it."

I can think of three possibilities where to "put it" right off. No, four. No six.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Leslie Neilsen in Amsterdam's Red Light Distrcit
Youtube 8a6lNzBYTM0
 
uberalice
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What I want to know is will I finally be able to find a Model XQJ-37 Nuclear Powered Pansexual Roto-Plooker??
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bbcard1: "if only the locals could agree where to put it."

I can think of three possibilities where to "put it" right off. No, four. No six.


Eight if you're really brave.
 
drxym
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've been to Amsterdam a couple of times (with my wife I might add) and the Red Light district is kind of boring - think of a few terraced streets with a girl wriggling around in a window and you've basically gotten the picture. Go into the building and you can pay and have sex, otherwise walk past. I'm not sure the rationale for changing what it is right now for anyone.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
With directions to where the clitoris is?
 
