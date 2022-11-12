 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   Three college students hospitalized with massive headaches after night at local bar, but they didn't imbibe any alcohol. What they experienced is just considered Ent-ropy   (wfsb.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nerd
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But did they hear it?

Probably not with their car radio blasting that rapping music.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It a hangover from the beer they're gonna drink in the future.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll go out on a limb and suggest that they should leave sooner.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The tree had a great fall. The students, not so much.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I'll go out on a limb and suggest that they should leave sooner.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let's go to a bar and not drink, sounds fun.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Trees hate people who drink White Claw.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Let's go to a bar and not drink, sounds fun.


It was the "Observation" phase of their assignment.
 
