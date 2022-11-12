 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Fool me once, shame on you   (wcvb.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, Sean Murphy A Cam MONG, Sean Murphy, B Cam, legitimate petitioning company, Salem Shoot A Cam MONG, homeless vets, business plan, Dan Interview  
•       •       •

1158 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2022 at 4:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No subby, it's "you can't get fooled again"
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thing I thought when I checked out the article was there is a conservative politician joke here but I just woke up and having my first coffee and I can't find any snark in my mind yet. Hopefully the rest of youse can fill in for me.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how is this guy not in prison?
 
zez
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You know who else always got arrested for elaborate heists but was a good guy all along?

i.scdn.coView Full Size


Wait, wrong picture

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm sure if there's something actionable, he will be held accountable.  Otherwise, there is nothing there.
 
Theeng
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Are you still involved in criminal activity?" 5 Investigates' Mike Beaudet asked.
"Not as of now, no," Murphy replied.

I can feel the sleaze through my monitor.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You mean to tell me this guy may not be as legitimate as these guys?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zez: You know who else always got arrested for elaborate heists but was a good guy all along?

[i.scdn.co image 386x456]

Wait, wrong picture

[hips.hearstapps.com image 557x278]


Ant Man got treated poorly in End Game.   He's the whole damned reason the good guys won.
 
Holy Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Theeng: "Are you still involved in criminal activity?" 5 Investigates' Mike Beaudet asked.
"Not as of now, no," Murphy replied.

I can feel the sleaze through my monitor.


I just was going to post that quote.

"Not as of now"

Sounds like

"At the exact time of this interview I am not committing a crime."
 
Royce P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Holy Carp: Theeng: "Are you still involved in criminal activity?" 5 Investigates' Mike Beaudet asked.
"Not as of now, no," Murphy replied.

I can feel the sleaze through my monitor.

I just was going to post that quote.

"Not as of now"

Sounds like

"At the exact time of this interview I am not committing a crime."


...But I plan on being involved in criminal in the very near future
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Theeng: "Are you still involved in criminal activity?" 5 Investigates' Mike Beaudet asked.
"Not as of now, no," Murphy replied.

I can feel the sleaze through my monitor.


*Please don't ask if I will be doing crime later.  Please don't ask if I will be doing crime later...*
 
Royce P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*activity
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's an idiot, he should just become a preacher.  It is perfectly legal to rob people through fundraising for a fake cause when you are preacher.

Also, you ever notice how you always hear stories about ex-criminals who became preachers after prison, but you almost never hear about guys becoming surgeons or civic engineers after leaving?
 
Holy Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Royce P: Holy Carp: Theeng: "Are you still involved in criminal activity?" 5 Investigates' Mike Beaudet asked.
"Not as of now, no," Murphy replied.

I can feel the sleaze through my monitor.

I just was going to post that quote.

"Not as of now"

Sounds like

"At the exact time of this interview I am not committing a crime."

...But I plan on being involved in criminal in the very near future


Honestly, if I was able to steal 2 million, and almost stole 100 million, I would probably farking stick to crime.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: how is this guy not in prison?


Because he's white and wealthy.

"But I think I know why Trump thought it was okay to do what he did - why he could get away with it. The reason is a culture of elite impunity, where business and political leaders face absolutely no accountability for misdeeds. And it's a culture that Brennan and many political elites like him have fostered, and from which they have personally benefited.

It's much bigger than collusion. It encompasses many decades during which political officials have evaded accountability for broken laws and illicit foreign contacts, and business and corporate elites have skirted punishment for outright fraud. It's a problem that, ironically, Trump hammered home in the campaign: that there's a different set of rules for elites than for normal people. It just happens that Trump knows that because he, for decades now, has been taking advantage of elite impunity.

And unless critics are willing to target the problem of impunity, a problem in which some of them may be implicated, stuff like the Russia scandal will just keep happening, again and again."

https://www.vox.com/2018/7/19/17581546/donald-trump-russia-collusion-elite-impunity-immunity-torture-iran-contra-financial-crisis
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Theeng: "Are you still involved in criminal activity?" 5 Investigates' Mike Beaudet asked.
"Not as of now, no," Murphy replied.

I can feel the sleaze through my monitor.


I read that and thought, huh, he's a very honest criminal.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is the litmus test: When the veterans group asked him about the money and where it was going, they said his answers "...just, they didn't make any sense." Conmen have a way of talking and talking and talking, and sure, they say a lot of the right words, but in the wrong order, and they can never give a "yes" or "no".

When asked "Are you still engaged in criminal activity?" he responded, "Not as of now, no," Why can't you just say "no"?

When asked about how much he was getting paid, "They are just for the company's operating expenses, including his minimum-wage salary, with any extra going to a charity." Any extra? So, wait, you're getting paid "minimum-wage salary"? WTF is that? Is it a salary or is it minimum wage? And what is this "extra"? How do you define "extra"? And what charity does it go to? YOU'RE RUNNING A CHARITY! Sure, any "extra" should just stay with the charity, right? Like, that's the whole reason you're there!
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.