(Mental Floss)   Today, in "Things You're Doing Wrong"...your laundry; specifically, using laundry detergent   (mentalfloss.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Clicks link*
*Reads solid advice online*
*Blinks*
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've used dishwasher tablets in a pinch.

I'm going to try just salt.
I'm tempted to try odd things.  😆
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pods?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do toothpaste!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could do what I do and not actually start the washing machine and come back in an hour and wonder what happened.
 
educated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the instructions and pay attention to results. Modify actions based on results.

That works in any situation.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't use anything, seems to work great!

/why do crowds part like the red sea when I a coming?
//Just kidding, I don't measure however. Few clothes? Little detergent. etc.
///Although I have seen people blindly fill the cap just to wash a couple things cause they think the bottle says so.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshirt.  Although using too much is technically possible, you'd need to pour a full jug into the machine before getting close to the point where the clothing isn't cleaned.
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1-Use pods
2-profit

Seriously, if someone is using too much they'll think the soapy residue is supposed to be there.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A while back I stopped using hot water for my whites and now just use cold for washing, and it works fine.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: pods?


Tide pods are the only way to do laundry and make a great afternoon snack!

>dies<
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: *Clicks link*
*Reads solid advice online*
*Blinks*


You're welcome for this life-hack.  Now watch this life-hack of a man chainsawing down a tree without eye or hand protection.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fools. Manufacturers don't overstate the recommended amount.  They know consumers make buying decisions based on the number of LOADS claimed on the bottle.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, same thing happened to Bobby Brady. It was that Safe brand laundry detergent.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article was written by that guy who wants to sell you a can of tennis balls to use instead of detergents.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I have been using a little less for a while now. It's nice to know I'm not just cheap.
 
I-K-Rumba
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I've used dishwasher tablets in a pinch.

I'm going to try just salt.
I'm tempted to try odd things.  😆


I can maybe help.
Don't use cat litter .....used or unused. Neither works and it is a gooey slimey mess.
Used motor oil. All the towels I washed with used oil now are only used when we have company.
 
Unda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So their recommendation is to weigh your laundry and add 1 tablespoon for every 3 pounds?
 
Earthworm Jim Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's name is laundry sauce.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appliance repair guy here. Article is absolutely right. I see a lot of dead washing machines, and too much detergent is the number one cause by far.

Here's what's going on: detergent is a long chain molecule. One end attaches to protein, the other attaches to water. The agitation of the machine relaxes the clothing fiber so the detergent can get into the cloth and start to take apart the protein. 

BUT. Most people just aren't that dirty these days. Now a whole bunch of detergent is floating around in the water with no protein to attach to. A lot of those molecules are flushed out during rinse and spin, but over time, a thick layer of highly corrosive sludge builds up inside the washing machine, breaking apart drain pumps, wearing out the tub seal, making the clothes faded and falling apart, and making the machine smell like a sewer. And once that tub seal wears out, the detergent laden water gets into the bearings and starts rusting them out, and at that point it's very rare there's an economically feasible repair.

Two tablespoons of liquid detergent for a normally sized, normally dirty load. Never more than one pod.

Hear me now, believe me later.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Now do toothpaste!

[Fark user image 400x227]


https://one-time-i-dreamt.tumblr.com/post/634297600920698880

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I've used dishwasher tablets in a pinch.

I'm going to try just salt.
I'm tempted to try odd things.  😆


Ummmmmm yeah, most dishwasher tablets have bleaching agents and enzymes, not detergent. The enzymes have to get to about 126 degrees to be active. So mostly what you're doing there is rinsing your clothes in bleach.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darinwil: I don't use anything, seems to work great!

/why do crowds part like the red sea when I a coming?
//Just kidding, I don't measure however. Few clothes? Little detergent. etc.
///Although I have seen people blindly fill the cap just to wash a couple things cause they think the bottle says so.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Too much soap produces excess bubbles that can block clothes from scrubbing against each other in the spin cycle, which is part of how they get clean."

Actually the spin cycle wrings the water out of the clothing. This person doesn't know what they are talking about.
 
DannyBrandt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood washing machines.

Your clothes get clean in the shower. Why would you take them off and rewash them?
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use about a tablespoon of detergent and a little bit of borax -- clothes always come out sparkling and smelling fresh.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: I never understood washing machines.

Your clothes get clean in the shower. Why would you take them off and rewash them?


You gotta wash your loincloth, Thog.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Insider, the correct amount of detergent for most load sizes is often less than the manufacturer's suggestion.

Impossible. I've never heard of a manufacturer misleading us on how much of their product to use.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got it. Go back to using urine like they did in medieval Europe.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheWhoppah: Bullshirt.  Although using too much is technically possible, you'd need to pour a full jug into the machine before getting close to the point where the clothing isn't cleaned.


I would argue that, but mostly based upon mechanical failure.

If you have a top loader and the locking cams on the agitator have failed, the machine really cannot force water through the fabric to get the detergent out.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DanInKansas: waxbeans: I've used dishwasher tablets in a pinch.

I'm going to try just salt.
I'm tempted to try odd things.  😆

Ummmmmm yeah, most dishwasher tablets have bleaching agents and enzymes, not detergent. The enzymes have to get to about 126 degrees to be active. So mostly what you're doing there is rinsing your clothes in bleach.


Wait I'm OK with that
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DanInKansas: Now a whole bunch of detergent is floating around in the water with no protein to attach to.


Fark does not have this problem when laundering socks
 
Ker_Thwap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: *Clicks link*
*Reads solid advice online*
*Blinks*


Granted, it's advice that's been around since the dawn of liquid detergent, with those oversize caps, assuming people will just use five times the necessary amount...
 
Harry Freakstorm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just drop my dirty clothes off at goodwill.  Next week, I buy them back.  I assume they've been laundered by professional Goodwill Laundry Technicians.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been using Tide HE for as long as I can remember.  A few years ago, I noticed that the little built-in cup on the soap jug that you use to measure the detergent suddenly got WAY bigger....as if the folks at Tide thought, "Hey...we can fool some folks into using more detergent and make more money!"  I still use the 5-year-old smaller cup from an old jug.

//heh-heh...jugs
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Appliance repair guy here. Article is absolutely right. I see a lot of dead washing machines, and too much detergent is the number one cause by far.

Here's what's going on: detergent is a long chain molecule. One end attaches to protein, the other attaches to water. The agitation of the machine relaxes the clothing fiber so the detergent can get into the cloth and start to take apart the protein. 

BUT. Most people just aren't that dirty these days. Now a whole bunch of detergent is floating around in the water with no protein to attach to. A lot of those molecules are flushed out during rinse and spin, but over time, a thick layer of highly corrosive sludge builds up inside the washing machine, breaking apart drain pumps, wearing out the tub seal, making the clothes faded and falling apart, and making the machine smell like a sewer. And once that tub seal wears out, the detergent laden water gets into the bearings and starts rusting them out, and at that point it's very rare there's an economically feasible repair.

Two tablespoons of liquid detergent for a normally sized, normally dirty load. Never more than one pod.

Hear me now, believe me later.


Serious question: is it really the detergent you're seeing? Or is it the fabric softener that creates that sludge? Because that stuff is nasty. Stopped using it long ago.

Personally I use bulk citric acid for cleaning sludge, chlorine bleach for killing mold/bacteria, then baking soda & vinegar for deodorizing my front loader.

I use the wool balls in the dryer. They're fine on cotton, but nylon creates enough static to power a blender.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: I've been using Tide HE for as long as I can remember.  A few years ago, I noticed that the little built-in cup on the soap jug that you use to measure the detergent suddenly got WAY bigger....as if the folks at Tide thought, "Hey...we can fool some folks into using more detergent and make more money!"  I still use the 5-year-old smaller cup from an old jug.

//heh-heh...jugs


So glad I'm not the only one who noticed this!
 
powhound
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We use pods. Sometimes I feel like two might be too many so I eat the spare to be safe.
 
wax_on
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait, who does a load of laundry that is 2lbs? That's like three pairs of pants and a few other things. And 6-8lbs is a large load? When I do laundry it's 12-15 lbs. I don't think that just having a front loader doubles the weight.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size


I use one of these per load of laundry. The unscented version.

wax_on: Wait, who does a load of laundry that is 2lbs? That's like three pairs of pants and a few other things. And 6-8lbs is a large load? When I do laundry it's 12-15 lbs. I don't think that just having a front loader doubles the weight.


Delicates. Delicate clothes will generally be lighter and are often separated out from other clothing to reduce wear and tear.

So if you're, say, a woman and washing a load of underwear and bras separate on a delicate cycle, that'll probably be a very light load.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Want to help save the planet a tiny bit, be cheap, and extend the life of your clothes?

Cold water washing.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Laundry?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: [i.insider.com image 850x637]

I use one of these per load of laundry. The unscented version.

wax_on: Wait, who does a load of laundry that is 2lbs? That's like three pairs of pants and a few other things. And 6-8lbs is a large load? When I do laundry it's 12-15 lbs. I don't think that just having a front loader doubles the weight.

Delicates. Delicate clothes will generally be lighter and are often separated out from other clothing to reduce wear and tear.

So if you're, say, a woman and washing a load of underwear and bras separate on a delicate cycle, that'll probably be a very light load.


That's where the super soiled, extra soak and extra rinse cycle is needed the most.  You gotta get all that brown and yellow out of the panties and it's really tough to get all the underboob sweat out of a bra.
Please please wash them well!!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Want to help save the planet a tiny bit, be cheap, and extend the life of your clothes?

Cold water washing.


I could never get my wife to do it and many machines still mix in some how when it's set to cold so I just turned off the hot tap, she never noticed.
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was able to cut way back on detergent when I started adding about a third cup of white vinegar to the load.  Clothes smell great and don't have that buildup that was so irritating to skin.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I was a bachelor, I cut way back on detergent by just buying new socks and underwear when the old ones got stiff.

(mrs bughunter, when I moved in, "Why do you have SO many pairs of socks??")
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Our washer has a line that says "max". I figure the folks that built the washer are less biased since I don't buy my clothes cleaner fluid from them.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: bughunter: Now do toothpaste!

[Fark user image 400x227]

https://one-time-i-dreamt.tumblr.com/post/634297600920698880

[64.media.tumblr.com image 578x960]


*brits did not think this was funny*
 
NM Volunteer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Use less detergent, don't use fabric softener, don't use the maximum settings if it is one of those fancy digital washers, tap cold only, and use Woolite for some stuff.  That's a good combination to do.
 
