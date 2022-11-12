 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Reenacting the scene from Terminator 2? That's an OSHA violation   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
47
    More: Scary, Occupational safety and health, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Cast iron, Employment, worker's death, 39-year-old employee, Caterpillar's Mapleton foundry, Protection  
•       •       •

527 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2022 at 2:11 PM (20 minutes ago)



47 Comments     (+0 »)
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least he died doing what he loved.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He fell in again? Damn, that guy is tougher than the rest of us.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
9th day on the job... <wince>
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he'd fallen into a vat of chocolate he would have had time to sing about it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpockYouOut: At least he died doing what he loved.


Pointing out OSHA violations?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The melting specialist was removing an iron sample from a furnace when they fell into the pot of iron heated to over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, authorities said. The worker was employed at Caterpillar's Mapleton foundry."

Well, he was a specialist.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
145k? Man they got off easy for that sort of OSHA violation.

OSHA shows up on my jobs and I take an early, long never ending lunch for the day.

Also yes if you're working above molten steel probably should tie off.

*bombs a beer and climbs up into 30 ft floating trusses*
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...........so did Caterpillar throw out the batch?  I mean, damn, I wouldn't want to drive a earth mover, backhoe, steamroller, etc., with SOME DUDE'S INCINERATED DNA in it.

while the poor soul's remains, clothing, safety gear (if any), etc., were incinerated, does Caterpillar just "welp, whatchoo gun' do?  it's still structurally sound!" it, or ......gah.
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The melting specialist was removing an iron sample from a furnace when they fell into the pot of iron heated to over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oops.  Sorry.
 
hammettman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The family may need a few extra pallbearers to carry his coffin.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What If You Fell Into Molten Metal Terminator 2 Style?
Youtube d4yUBJElXX8
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Safety first, kids
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bet there is a lot of turnover in that position. At least a half rotation before entering the maw of hell.  Sorry Libertarians, but there should be criminal sanctions for this avoidable crap.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Want to know the worst of it? You don't instantly die. Your body melts and forms an insulating layer of fats and water as you float on top of the iron (since you're less dense than iron). It's horrific.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: ...........so did Caterpillar throw out the batch?  I mean, damn, I wouldn't want to drive a earth mover, backhoe, steamroller, etc., with SOME DUDE'S INCINERATED DNA in it.

while the poor soul's remains, clothing, safety gear (if any), etc., were incinerated, does Caterpillar just "welp, whatchoo gun' do?  it's still structurally sound!" it, or ......gah.


You want a caterpillar backhoe named Christine? Cause that's how you get a caterpillar backhoe named Christine.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
With Caterpillar restrictions on users right to repair, they probably charged the family $800 for the cremation.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yah, but the paycheque was great.
 
wxboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Therion: If he'd fallen into a vat of chocolate he would have had time to sing about it.


Chocolate - The Smothers Brothers
Youtube tSmqYSVVpTM
 
cefm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trocadero: "The melting specialist was removing an iron sample from a furnace when they fell into the pot of iron heated to over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, authorities said. The worker was employed at Caterpillar's Mapleton foundry."

Well, he was a specialist.


Took his job title a bit too literally.
 
daffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oops!
 
ieerto
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's a grisly video of a Chinese aluminum plant worker who *jumped* in, intentionally. Faces of De Ath kind of thing. I don't recommend viewing it.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
goodbye, funny guy. i give you a thumbs up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn....  They are going to make a safety video about this and I'm going to have to watch it at some point. :P
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
From the sociopathic algorithm in charge of the sidebar:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Dead guy? Horrible preventable demise? Pffft. THE MARKET HUNGERS!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
145,000 dollars. That's basically one or 2  weeks of profits, and probably what his salary would come to after 2 or 3 years. That's how much your life is worth.

I'm not curious enough to see it happen, but I wonder if it was into the furnace, or "into" the furnace. Our furnaces at work are not big enough for people to fall into it the openeing are only 2 feet in diameter, but you can definitely fall across the channels of molten iron if you bypass the barriers.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Authorities said Caterpillar did not install the federally required guardrails or restraint systems to protect workers from falling.

More burdensome government regulations.

"If required safety guards or fall protection had been installed, the 39-year-old employee's ninth day on the job might not have been their last," officials said.

Yes, but that would have cut into profits.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Two guys from the brewery call upon Mrs. O'Brien.  "Ma'am, we have some bad news. Your husband drowned in a giant cat of beer today."
"Oh, my," she said. "Was it an accident?"
"We don't think so.  He got out twice to go to the bathroom."

/Carson told it better
//First half on his show
///Punchline on Letterman.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Vat not cat
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Yah, but the paycheque was great.


More like severance pay since he got himself fired.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpockYouOut: At least he died doing what he loved.


I mean, the article did say he was a melting specialist.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Ma'am, we have some bad news. Your husband drowned in a giant cat of beer


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Authorities said Caterpillar did not install the federally required guardrails or restraint systems to protect workers from falling. OSHA cited the company for one willful violation and proposed $145,027 in fines, records show"

Other countries have criminal prosecutions and prison time on the table for stuff this egregious.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: 145,000 dollars. That's basically one or 2  weeks of profits, and probably what his salary would come to after 2 or 3 years. That's how much your life is worth.

I'm not curious enough to see it happen, but I wonder if it was into the furnace, or "into" the furnace. Our furnaces at work are not big enough for people to fall into it the openeing are only 2 feet in diameter, but you can definitely fall across the channels of molten iron if you bypass the barriers.


Mapleton is farking huge
https://www.caterpillar.com/en/news/caterpillarNews/2021/ima-makers-madness-2021/mapleton-foundry.html
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, wait, misread that. He fell into a pot. Whatever that means. Was it a pig? The hot metal carrier? A ladder? Wierd place to take samples around.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LewDux: [media.tenor.com image 220x270]


Is that real?
 
Slypork
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: 9th day on the job... <wince>


Didn't even make it through the probationary period.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Want to know the worst of it? You don't instantly die. Your body melts and forms an insulating layer of fats and water as you float on top of the iron (since you're less dense than iron). It's horrific.


Theres one simple rule I live by. Always go head first.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Two guys from the brewery call upon Mrs. O'Brien.  "Ma'am, we have some bad news. Your husband drowned in a giant cat of beer today."
"Oh, my," she said. "Was it an accident?"
"We don't think so.  He got out twice to go to the bathroom."

/Carson told it better
//First half on his show
///Punchline on Letterman.


Probably the inspiration behind this song:

The Day That Clancy Drowned
Youtube OzabfdNXb-c
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: 145k? Man they got off easy for that sort of OSHA violation.

OSHA shows up on my jobs and I take an early, long never ending lunch for the day.

Also yes if you're working above molten steel probably should tie off.

*bombs a beer and climbs up into 30 ft floating trusses*


That's the current OSHA maximum for a single Repeat or Willful violation. Source.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Want to know the worst of it? You don't instantly die. Your body melts and forms an insulating layer of fats and water as you float on top of the iron (since you're less dense than iron). It's horrific.


I just read in another article that he basically fell halfway (headfirst) and the rest of his body remained on the foundry floor.

Egads
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

untoldforce: Want to know the worst of it? You don't instantly die. Your body melts and forms an insulating layer of fats and water as you float on top of the iron (since you're less dense than iron). It's horrific.


Things I didn't want to know
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's one way to steel the spotlight.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Unobtanium: Axeofjudgement: 145k? Man they got off easy for that sort of OSHA violation.

OSHA shows up on my jobs and I take an early, long never ending lunch for the day.

Also yes if you're working above molten steel probably should tie off.

*bombs a beer and climbs up into 30 ft floating trusses*

That's the current OSHA maximum for a single Repeat or Willful violation. Source.


That is somehow morbidly farking hillarious
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: LewDux: [media.tenor.com image 220x270]

Is that real?


Mostly
Girl fall into lava fake & original Video
Youtube 9PwvR_bzL_w
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

