 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "We didn't think it would be this bad" lament people who chose to live on the coast of a hurricane magnet   (cnn.com) divider line
37
    More: Florida, Tropical cyclone, Storm, Storm surge, back-to-back nature of storms, Thunderstorm, Cyclone, dangerous storm surge, Trip Valigorsky's beachfront  
•       •       •

524 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2022 at 12:26 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Everything happened very fast with this one," he said. "But we're going to rebuild, we've got this."

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Water is wet. Water is where your house was.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Separate video shows the county's beach safety office collapsing into the rising water.

"I propose we change the name to 'Tide Safety Office' and seek a sponsorship from Proctor and Gamble."
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If your city name has "Beach" in it....
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get used to it I guess. Maybe 1/3 of the state will be underwater in 30 years.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will insist climate change is still a scam against the poor mistreated oil industry.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How long until DeSantis asks for the damage to be subsidized by those blue states he hates so much?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Wilbur-By-The-Sea"

:-|  stop making up names of stuff
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What is it that they say about doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was told that sand is very stable to build on
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA: The mother of four children said many of her neighbor's homes were not damaged by Hurricane Ian but they were hit hard by Nicole, making it difficult for the community to prepare for such storms.
"I think this caught a lot of people off guard," she said. "How do you prepare for this? People can't prepare for it."

People can prepare for this.  Don't live on the coast in Florida.  Problem solved.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kubo: How long until DeSantis asks for the damage to be subsidized by those blue states he hates so much?


Oh he won't ask for help. He'll force them to help.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "Wilbur-By-The-Sea"


They shoulda listened to the building consultant who voted 'Nay' before they stated construction

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This year its a few houses being washed away. How long until the first entire city is washed away?

/good luck with that, Florida Man
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA: The mother of four children said many of her neighbor's homes were not damaged by Hurricane Ian but they were hit hard by Nicole, making it difficult for the community to prepare for such storms.
"I think this caught a lot of people off guard," she said. "How do you prepare for this? People can't prepare for it."

People can prepare for this.  Don't live on the coast in Florida.  Problem solved.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA: The mother of four children said many of her neighbor's homes were not damaged by Hurricane Ian but they were hit hard by Nicole, making it difficult for the community to prepare for such storms.
"I think this caught a lot of people off guard," she said. "How do you prepare for this? People can't prepare for it."

People can prepare for this.  Don't live on the coast in Florida.  Problem solved.


What she meant was "People can't prepare for it in ways we're willing to prepare."
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "Wilbur-By-The-Sea"

:-|  stop making up names of stuff


"

Wilbur-By-The-Sea" to change it's name to "Wilbur-Bay".
 
invictus2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "Wilbur-By-The-Sea"

:-|  stop making up names of stuff



Fark user imageView Full Size

/The man is yelling at his horse
 
Monocultured
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Florida: *rolls eyes at idiom, builds houses on sand*
Nicole: *eats the rich*
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did I ever tell you about my sister who bought a retirement home in the Keys less than ten years ago, and has already had it completely rebuilt?
She doesn't hang out there during hurricane season. She leaves her Dream Retirement home and goes somewhere else. She shouldn't have to put up with weather. And if her house gets destroyed here, she's going to be SO MAD that nobody ever did anything about climate change so that the Keys wouldn't go underwater, even though she knew about all that before she bought the house. She's very woke, and now has a full list of people to blame for this disaster, even though she did spend 30 years living to the hilt and then bought a house in one of the most endangered areas in the US.

My sister is a terrible person, much like many of the people on Fark, and with my sister, I knew it long before the home-in-the-Keys decision.  She's about as empathetic as a snake.  She acts just like you all.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well thank god that Ron DeSantis and the GQP, who control nearly all of FL's government, has spent the last 3 years working hard to fix the imploding insurance market there.  Lucky he did that instead of, I don't know, banning books, destroying education, and yelling at kids about wearing masks.

Oh wait....
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When we moved there a few years ago we purposely chose an area that was inland, away from open bodies of water, with a high elevation. We moved there a few months after Michael hit the panhandle and did not experience any direct hits in the 2.5 years we lived there though Dorian was on-track to head right for us before turning back out to sea.  We leave and the storms come.

/ when we left last year there were still houses / roofs that hadn't been repaired from storms prior to 2018.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How much sympathy should anyone have when they have to pay for problems they are 100% responsible for? Like worshipping trump and stopping all responses to climate change. F*ck them, I hope they suffer and die.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, I dated a woman named Nicole. She was also a homewrecker.
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA: The mother of four children said many of her neighbor's homes were not damaged by Hurricane Ian but they were hit hard by Nicole, making it difficult for the community to prepare for such storms.
"I think this caught a lot of people off guard," she said. "How do you prepare for this? People can't prepare for it."

People can prepare for this.  Don't live on the coast in Florida.  Problem solved.


If you live in California: earthquakes, mudslides, taxes, hurricanes, and fires.

Don't live there, stupid.

If you live in tornado alley, you're a farmer and an idiot.

Don't live there, stupid.

If you live in New York, you've got muggers, crime, and shiatty weather.

Don't live there. Oh wait, all those d bags moved to Florida.

Don't live anywhere stupid.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: She's about as empathetic as a snake.  She acts just like you all.


All that shiatpost and you don't even tell us her Fark handle? For shame
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nick_papagiorgio: Glitchwerks: FTA: The mother of four children said many of her neighbor's homes were not damaged by Hurricane Ian but they were hit hard by Nicole, making it difficult for the community to prepare for such storms.
"I think this caught a lot of people off guard," she said. "How do you prepare for this? People can't prepare for it."

People can prepare for this.  Don't live on the coast in Florida.  Problem solved.

If you live in California: earthquakes, mudslides, taxes, hurricanes, and fires.

Don't live there, stupid.

If you live in tornado alley, you're a farmer and an idiot.

Don't live there, stupid.

If you live in New York, you've got muggers, crime, and shiatty weather.

Don't live there. Oh wait, all those d bags moved to Florida.

Don't live anywhere stupid.


There is another solution, though a bit on a longer timescale.

STOP VOTING FOR THE PARTY THAT DENIES CLIMATE CHANGE AND MAYBE THE INCREASING SEVERITY OF THESE STORMS WILL ABATE.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My nephew married into old money with apparently large real estate holdings all along the Keys.  His inlaws are serious MAGATs and yet will spend whatever amount is necessary to keep their Keys as pristine as possible.  It's a most bizarre reading on FB.

I keep waiting to hear of a storm that actually improves FL.  Mainly by eliminating Maralargo.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When we built these dreams on sand
and they all slipped thru our hands
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
California " I didnt think the quake was going to be that bad!"

Kansas " i didnt think the twister would be that bad"

North Dakota " I didnt realize it got this cold"

Texas " I was such the grid would hold up!"
 
JerkStore
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Glad the rest of us have to keep underwriting these people and their bad decisions.
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kubo: nick_papagiorgio: Glitchwerks: FTA: The mother of four children said many of her neighbor's homes were not damaged by Hurricane Ian but they were hit hard by Nicole, making it difficult for the community to prepare for such storms.
"I think this caught a lot of people off guard," she said. "How do you prepare for this? People can't prepare for it."

People can prepare for this.  Don't live on the coast in Florida.  Problem solved.

If you live in California: earthquakes, mudslides, taxes, hurricanes, and fires.

Don't live there, stupid.

If you live in tornado alley, you're a farmer and an idiot.

Don't live there, stupid.

If you live in New York, you've got muggers, crime, and shiatty weather.

Don't live there. Oh wait, all those d bags moved to Florida.

Don't live anywhere stupid.

There is another solution, though a bit on a longer timescale.

STOP VOTING FOR THE PARTY THAT DENIES CLIMATE CHANGE AND MAYBE THE INCREASING SEVERITY OF THESE STORMS WILL ABATE.


With all due respect to your comment, I voted for Pedro.

🍻✌🏻
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jerryskid: How much sympathy should anyone have when they have to pay for problems they are 100% responsible for? Like worshipping trump and stopping all responses to climate change. F*ck them, I hope they suffer and die.


Update, the hate trump now.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: California " I didnt think the quake was going to be that bad!"

Kansas " i didnt think the twister would be that bad"

North Dakota " I didnt realize it got this cold"

Texas " I was such the grid would hold up!"



Thankfully in CA we don't have an earthquake season. -lived here 50 years, never lost a home to an earthquake.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zizzowop: stevenvictx: California " I didnt think the quake was going to be that bad!"

Kansas " i didnt think the twister would be that bad"

North Dakota " I didnt realize it got this cold"

Texas " I was such the grid would hold up!"


Thankfully in CA we don't have an earthquake season. -lived here 50 years, never lost a home to an earthquake.


Lived in SoCA a long time. Saw a number of wildfires, including seeing one from my house.

The only people I know who had houses actually threatened by wildfire, and one that had suffered fire damage, owned them in pretty dumb places they knew exposed them to that danger.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 minute ago  
had been in his family for nearly 15 years before it was washed away this week

Whypoint that out?  Is 15 years a long time for a house to be owned?  I can see if it was 150 years... or even 75 years but 15 years?
Or is it that 15 years is a long lifespan for a home there because they all fall into the water?

I don't know anyone who bought a house and owned it less than 15 years unless they were flipping it.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.