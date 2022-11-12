 Skip to content
(AP News)   Tired of the bird? There are choices: you can play server roulette with a Mastodon, get counter social with a "no foreign trolls allowed" site, or even rediscover your old Tumblr account   (apnews.com) divider line
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For anyone who wants the bird:

Fark user imageView Full Size

*According to Britannica.com, the Hays Office was an organization "that promulgated a moral code for films" and "in 1930 developed the Production Code, which detailed what was morally acceptable on the screen."

[The above scene is from the first cartoon featuring Tweety.]
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's always MySpace!!

Wait, is GeoCities still up?

Personally, I hope that people will finally realize that Twitter and the like have turned into another online game. A game with lousy rewards and filled with pointless timesinks.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll stick to Lycos Personals, thank you.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'll stick to Lycos Personals, thank you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a Discord for that....
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Joe USer: There's always MySpace!!

Wait, is GeoCities still up?

Personally, I hope that people will finally realize that Twitter and the like have turned into another online game. A game with lousy rewards and filled with pointless timesinks.


I actually logged into my Myspace account and found a couple of (actual) friends I followed on Twitter and friended them there.  No reply from any of them yet.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tired? What? I *love* carrier pigeons.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Or, and just hear me out, stop using social media.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Or, and just hear me out, stop using social media.


Fark is technically social media.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: foo monkey: Or, and just hear me out, stop using social media.

Fark is technically social media.


Yes. And boogers are technically food if you eat one.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tired of killing yourself with  vodka?  There are choices.  You can try gin, beer, whiskey, or wine too.
Just make sure that it's always MORE.  Never less.
 
Speef
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We might be dissatisfied because our terrible, awful thing got slightly worse, so here's some less awful but still very bad things to replace it with.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bikkurikun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This would be the perfect moment for a Fark revival.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 400x400]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm going down with the ship, this is too good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
God I hope the winner in all this is tumblr. Bought for $1 bil and sold 6 years later for only $3mil.
 
invictus2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: This would be the perfect moment for a Fark revival.


Drew Curtis, dressing as a Televangelist?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: I'm going down with the ship, this is too good.

[Fark user image 850x206]


But what will Teddy think?!
 
wxboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: foo monkey: Or, and just hear me out, stop using social media.

Fark is technically social media.


Fark is antisocial media.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [i.insider.com image 394x266]
[Fark user image image 225x225]


There's Re-AOL

https://worlio.com/library/Re-AOL/

https://github.com/irBags/Project-P3OL-compatible-software?fbclid=IwAR2Z4kLi56xnSy2Ln53WZ5zE1aCbgXBTGYTxT3W9sIa4vvC7eLTy5jIZU1Y
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: foo monkey: Or, and just hear me out, stop using social media.

Fark is technically social media.


We're antisocial media.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: foo monkey: Or, and just hear me out, stop using social media.

Fark is technically social media.


Run by AARP
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Joe USer: There's always MySpace!!

Wait, is GeoCities still up?

Personally, I hope that people will finally realize that Twitter and the like have turned into another online game. A game with lousy rewards and filled with pointless timesinks.


No, it's not. Games have winners
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
what if i just want to complain and still keep all my precious followers?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Has there been some change happening with Twitter while no one has been looking?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Has there been some change happening with Twitter while no one has been looking?


I think lots of people are looking.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FWIW, I signed up on Counter Social a couple weeks ago and have enjoyed it. No ads, no corporate accounts, and no trolls has been a nice change of pace. And the interface is very much like Tweedeck, so fairly easy to use.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Joe USer: There's always MySpace!!

Wait, is GeoCities still up?

Personally, I hope that people will finally realize that Twitter and the like have turned into another online game. A game with lousy rewards and filled with pointless timesinks.

No, it's not. Games have winners


Try winning a MMORPG.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meta could easily enhance Instagram and capture a whole bunch of disgruntled Twitter users, if only they didn't fark up and waste their cash on vanity projects that are now being cancelled.
 
darinwil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For $3.50 each, I'll let you all on my private IRC network! It's a bargain AND a deal!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Speef
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So here's a recap:

1) Take a shiatty message board, impose character limit so no meaningful messages can be posted
2) Become worth billions!
3) Make basically no changes to the above, but have famous jerks argue with each other about how big the current changes are.
4) Woe! Controversy! Ruin!

Given the outstanding success of this model all the way up to step 2, I feel like a simplified model could easily make me a trillionaire.  Thus, I am launching shiatter. shiatter is a revolutionary site where we call posts 'Sheets'. Every sheet you sheet out will be visible to everyone who is looking down in your area!*  It will be highly accessable even to people without computers, smartphones, pencils, or pointed sticks.  Sign up today using our easy process!

1) Enter the shiattersphere and share your sheet
Fark user imageView Full Size

As you can see, no special equipment is required.
I hope you are all as excited about this as we are here at shiatter. We hope to see you all looking down instead of talking to each other real soon!


* Maybe not so much at night or in the bushes. Sheet responsibly
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Or social media is a societal poison and you can like, read a book or talk to your friends or take up an actual hobby instead of dreaming about grifting on youtube shorts.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Joe USer: chitownmike: Joe USer: There's always MySpace!!

Wait, is GeoCities still up?

Personally, I hope that people will finally realize that Twitter and the like have turned into another online game. A game with lousy rewards and filled with pointless timesinks.

No, it's not. Games have winners

Try winning a MMORPG.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: This would be the perfect moment for a Fark revival.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nimbull: bikkurikun: This would be the perfect moment for a Fark revival.

[Fark user image image 700x420]


More of us have been here for 18-20 years. There is no revival, just waiting for the final death rattle.
 
Speef
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nimbull: bikkurikun: This would be the perfect moment for a Fark revival.

[Fark user image image 700x420]


I did not expect to find religion in this thread, but here we are.

I doubted at first, but I went downstairs to the fridge AND THE PROPHESY WAS TRUE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [i.insider.com image 394x266]
[Fark user image image 225x225]


I still.remember my CI$ ID. Last time I searched for it as an internet address (XXXXX,YYYY [at] compuserve.com) I found some old posts on a LISTSERV I used to subscribe to. I wish Google would let us have all numeric addresses.

/Adjusts onions on belt
//Get off my lawn
///Three
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Joe USer: There's always MySpace!!

Wait, is GeoCities still up?

Personally, I hope that people will finally realize that Twitter and the like have turned into another online game. A game with lousy rewards and filled with pointless timesinks.


All the cool people hang out here now:
https://zombo.com/
 
Karne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Glitchwerks: foo monkey: Or, and just hear me out, stop using social media.

Fark is technically social media.

Yes. And boogers are technically food if you eat one.


I gave you a like and checked out your profile before interacting with you...nope, for sure NOT social media. Waiting for your social reply to my comment on this not (for sure) social media.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

no1curr: Mr.Tangent: I'm going down with the ship, this is too good.

[Fark user image 850x206]

But what will Teddy think?!


Thinkin im finna get my ass ate
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x552]


Why should I believe that guy? He's not even verified.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey now, subby. Some of us never abandoned our Tumblr accounts. They even rolled out TWO blue pointless checkmarks you can add to your account. You can buy multiples as well, so far 30 appears to be the cap, which also breaks post formatting. 

https://mashable.com/article/tumblr-blue-check-mark-twitter
 
