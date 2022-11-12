 Skip to content
(Amazon)   Some people judge a company's failure by its stock price. Others compare it to a head of lettuce. Subby sees if Chuck Tingle has written an erotica novel about it yet   (amazon.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why is it not $8???????
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We do not deserve the greatness that is Dr. Chuck Tingle.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
billionaire manbaby edgelord CEO
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
World's Greatest Author.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of the Pounded in the Butt saga?
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: billionaire manbaby edgelord CEO


Pounded in the butt by ...
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chuck Tingle is a national treasure.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Why is it not $8???????


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell does this guy write so fast?  Seriously, is he actually a team of guys or does he just have mics all over his house so he can just dump a stream of consciousness into a speech->text program?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: We do not deserve the greatness that is Dr. Chuck Tingle.


He was robbed...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Butt came back better than ever.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's definitely got pizzazz.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading the sample excerpt, Chuck Tingle writes like Jules Vern. Just super-ornate about every little detail of the environment surrounding a character to set the scene.

I can only imagine how he writes intimate scenes. And God forbid he ever writes about TFG's wiry pibes...
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: How the hell does this guy write so fast?  Seriously, is he actually a team of guys or does he just have mics all over his house so he can just dump a stream of consciousness into a speech->text program?


While fast 48 pages is very much in the realm of an experienced writer over a couple days.  Especially when you're writing a story using a plot and tropes in your wheelhouse.

Chuck Tingle's writing speed is fast, but honestly his ability to put topical or bizarre things into his Tinglers is far more impressive.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now I've got to buy it, Amazon web service analytics be damned.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: How the hell does this guy write so fast?  Seriously, is he actually a team of guys or does he just have mics all over his house so he can just dump a stream of consciousness into a speech->text program?


Chuck has mystical powers, and a hell of a sense of meta-humor about the whole thing, and self awareness.  Witness this work - which contains absolutely zero sex: Not Pounded At The Last Second Because Consent Can Be Given And Revoked At Any Moment And This Is A Wonderful Thing That's Important To Understand.  It's a long romance and a love story - because he had to point up that it's not ALL about the pounding and it is all about respecting your partner's decisions.  And because it's Chuck, it's about a dude and the guide he meets on a river trip.  Who is of course a Bigfoot - obviously.  You just gotta respect madness in the service of good
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bslim: Part of the Pounded in the Butt saga?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
TIL all of the "Pounded in the Butt" novels by Chuck Tingle are real and not a long-running (funny) Fark invention. I have been here for years and never knew! <xkcd-mentos-in-coke.jpg>

I mean, Fark has come up with a lot of funny fake shiat, so I just ASSumed...

The world is full of wonders, innit?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ok, i could probably get I to this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, a nice description of the author:

Dr. Chuck Tingle is an erotic author and Tae Kwon Do grandmaster (almost black belt) from Billings, Montana. After receiving his PhD at DeVry University in holistic massage, Chuck found himself fascinated by all things sensual, leading to his creation of the "tingler", a story so blissfully erotic that it cannot be experienced without eliciting a sharp tingle down the spine.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I Hereby Demand this book in hardcover, so I can have something to read when I go for jury duty this month.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This could get strange if Elmo tries to fire back.  I mean attacking Chuck... that's just not done.  Be like attacking Weird Al or something... but he might be dumb enough to try it
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: How the hell does this guy write so fast?  Seriously, is he actually a team of guys or does he just have mics all over his house so he can just dump a stream of consciousness into a speech->text program?


This 'book' is 4,400 words. An experienced writer who is on a roll can knock that out in a day, and most writers could finish iat in a few days to a week, tops.

Since he self publishes and has done a TON of these, he's probably got his covers and formatting down to a science and can belt them out in no time, too.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
More!
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Theeng: Glockenspiel Hero: How the hell does this guy write so fast?  Seriously, is he actually a team of guys or does he just have mics all over his house so he can just dump a stream of consciousness into a speech->text program?

While fast 48 pages is very much in the realm of an experienced writer over a couple days.  Especially when you're writing a story using a plot and tropes in your wheelhouse.

Chuck Tingle's writing speed is fast, but honestly his ability to put topical or bizarre things into his Tinglers is far more impressive.


It's not even the writing- one assumes he must have an editor at least look over it and while the covers are not a ton of work he had to get the concept to the artist and make sure it's what he wanted.

Getting all the coordination along with the writing in like a week is just insane
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: This could get strange if Elmo tries to fire back.  I mean attacking Chuck... that's just not done.  Be like attacking Weird Al or something... but he might be dumb enough to try it


Elmo will fire back.

Back when @Midnight was a thing, they had Chuck on for an episode.  At the start of the show they gave him a topic and he went in the back room and by the end of the show had written a story.
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: one assumes he must have an editor at least look over it


According to the preview, this book has a grammar error in the first sentence. I checked out a couple of samples of his other work, and they all had some typos. So I doubt it. Not that there's anything wrong with that. He clearly has an audience that doesn't mind or doesn't notice

Glockenspiel Hero: while the covers are not a ton of work he had to get the concept to the artist and make sure it's what he wanted


Sure. I have no idea about what his workflow is like. You can get an ebook cover done on something like Fiverr in a couple of days, f'rinstance.

This guy has found a niche and has leaned into it as hard and as repeatedly as possible (IYKWIMAITYD).
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BizarreMan: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: This could get strange if Elmo tries to fire back.  I mean attacking Chuck... that's just not done.  Be like attacking Weird Al or something... but he might be dumb enough to try it

Elmo will fire back.

Back when @Midnight was a thing, they had Chuck on for an episode.  At the start of the show they gave him a topic and he went in the back room and by the end of the show had written a story.


And John Dimaggio read it as Bender. Epic episode.
 
