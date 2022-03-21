 Skip to content
(The Kyiv Independent)   Day 262 of WW3: You know what? Not once in all these daily posts has a submitter ever used the site that is at the center of the war reporting: The Kyiv Independent. Enjoy all things Ukrainian. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
2 hours ago  
When the fuck is Russia gonna get the message?
 
Juc [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
H I Sutton has a neat cutaway etc of the Ukraine suicide boat drones


***UPDATE***

New explainer & cutaway of #Ukraine's maritime drones (USVs) -> https://t.co/VBc6KU15mI pic.twitter.com/3WxShwjJS5
- H I Sutton (@CovertShores) November 11, 2022
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

Juc: H I Sutton has a neat cutaway etc of the Ukraine suicide boat drones


***UPDATE***

New exp

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
lainer & cutaway of #Ukraine's maritime drones (USVs) -> https://t.co/VBc6KU15mI pic.twitter.com/3WxShwjJS5
- H I Sutton (@CovertShores) November 11, 2022

Sweet.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
NYT article that has people upset today.

Mark Milley made comments basically saying Ukraine should negotiate to cement their gains since they've gone as far as they reasonably can before winter.

I think he's running on the assumption that Ukraine won't fight during the cold months.

Also to note Milley is the head of the joint chiefs of staff, but basically everybody disagrees with him, at least in public.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/10/us/politics/biden-ukraine-russia-diplomacy.html
 
Juc [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Bunch of kitties



Another important reason why the advance of Ukrainian forces to Kherson has slowed down a bit.
(English subtitles) pic.twitter.com/Za9znV1nMB
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 12, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Banksy is apparently in Ukraine but i find the def mon snark preferable

Fark user imageView Full Size

Banksy

Fark user imageView Full Size

Def mon
 
Juc [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Last but of my insomnia spam.

The Russians left behind a bunch of stuff, I'm not sure how much, but there was at least one s300 which will be useful. Rumour is that there's more than one but I've only seen pics of one unit myself


Ukraine's Armed Forces discovered Russian tanks, artillery, and other equipment in liberated territories of the south of Ukraine

Russian occupiers failed to cross Dnipro with weapons and equipment during their retreat. https://t.co/1BdewmYKQR
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 12, 2022
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Russian Commander With Negative IQ - Soldier From The Interception Is Furious About His Orders
Youtube VxU7lUyBXsg
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Netherlands to provide additional €110 million for Ukrainian energy sector

This was written by the Minister of Internal Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands Lishe Schreinemacher. These funds will be used for housing for Ukrainians, repair of water supply and power grid systems, purchase of gas, food and electricity.
 
qorkfiend
54 minutes ago  
Apropos of nothing has anyone ever tried chocolate milk in their coffee
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  
Team Dolphin:

Fundraising platform UNITED24 launched a fundraising campaign for the world's first fleet of sea drones " we must protect the waters of our seas and peaceful cities from Russian missiles launched from ships. Marine drones will also help unlock the corridor for... In just one day, we raised money for three marine drones through United24

The first drone will be called Kherson.
The second drone was funded by Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas together with the people of Lithuania. They will choose the name themselves.

The third drone is presented by IT companies Netpeak Group, Genesis, Amo, Universe, and SocialTech. They will also be able to choose their own name for the drone.Team Dolphin. With apologies to Medic:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
52 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Apropos of nothing has anyone ever tried chocolate milk in their coffee


Yeah, about that. I'm thinking that might not be curdled milk on the surface of the kiddie pool.
 
BeatrixK
51 minutes ago  

valenumr: When the fark is Russia gonna get the message?


I think they got the message....just gotta wait for Putin to slip the mortal coil before they can do anything about it.

/How they arrive at that point....
//Feels like we should have one of these daily threads for Twitter, since the Musk Takeover of that is going just about as well as Russia reclaiming a land they didn't understand as well as they assumed...
 
winterbraid
51 minutes ago  
Well spotted, Subby, and good point
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  
International class athlete, world champion in horting, coach of the Alexandria Patriotic Sports Club.

Valery Skorentsov could continue to do his favorite thing-horting-a modern martial art that was named after the famous Khortytsia. I could raise my daughter and enjoy my family life. But the enemy destroyed these plans.

With the beginning of a full-scale invasion, the man decided to go to the front and defend his Homeland. He joined the National Guard of Ukraine and bravely defended the country to the end for the sake of the happy future of his family and Ukrainians.

On November 8, a National guardsman was killed in battles in the Kherson region.

Eternal memory to the fallen heroes! A low bow for their invaluable exploits!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
Russians have chosen a new "capital" of the Kherson region

After the liberation of Kherson, the Rashists called Genichesk the new "capital" of the occupied Kherson region.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
This year, the G20 will not take a joint photo due to the presence of the Russian Federation

Traditionally, world leaders take photos together at the summit. This year, such a photo will not be taken due to the discomfort of the presence of a representative of the Russian Federation.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  
Emergency power outage introduced in 8 regions

Now emergency shutdowns are additionally applied in Kiev, Kiev, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Poltava and Donetsk regions.

This is a temporary forced step to balance the energy system. The damage that the energy infrastructure experienced during yesterday's enemy attack led to an increase in the load on the operating part of the power grid.
 
Sleeper_agent
45 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Apropos of nothing has anyone ever tried chocolate milk in their coffee


That's how I learned how to drink coffee in college. The cafe had big milk dispensers, including chocolate, next to the coffee station.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  
Two ships with sensors turned off passed near Nord Stream 2 shortly before the leak

"We found several dark vessels, that is, vessels of considerable size that passed through the area of interest to us. They had their beacons turned off, meaning there was no information about their movements, and they tried to hide their location and general information from the world , " said Jerry Jawornicki, CEO and co-founder of SpaceKnow, a satellite data monitoring company.
 
qorkfiend
44 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: qorkfiend: Apropos of nothing has anyone ever tried chocolate milk in their coffee

That's how I learned how to drink coffee in college. The cafe had big milk dispensers, including chocolate, next to the coffee station.


Any good?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  

Juc: NYT article that has people upset today.

Mark Milley made comments basically saying Ukraine should negotiate to cement their gains since they've gone as far as they reasonably can before winter.

I think he's running on the assumption that Ukraine won't fight during the cold months.

Also to note Milley is the head of the joint chiefs of staff, but basically everybody disagrees with him, at least in public.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/10/us/politics/biden-ukraine-russia-diplomacy.html


It's not that Ukraine will stop fighting. It's that launching offensives becomes much harder in harsh winter conditions. And both Ukraine and Russia have brutal winters in this exact region.

In winter, Ukraine will need to expend more resources doing things like keeping their vehicles warmed up, providing and maintaining cold weather gear and shelter, supplying food etc. Logistics will slow down and offensives by either side will be impacted by mud, snow and ice.

So he's right: Ukraine won't stop fighting but their ability to go on the offensive is going to slow down just as a matter of physics. And Ukraine showed that a motivated but poorly equipped army can still be very effective on the defense.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VxU7lUyBXsg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Yeah... I mean it starts out as soldier's biatching which as old as time but quickly devolves into serious business disrespect.  And once that starts happening for a commander of any sort, it's game over as an effective force - whether you ever had any ability to be so in the first place or not - you're done now.  You can't be an officer with that level of open disrespect going on - and the only way to achieve that open of a level of disrespect is to either to treat your troops like ludicrously expendable dogshiat, be a military incompetent, or like this guy go for broke and do both.  That's not an effective fighting force of any kind at all as long as this persists

/yes we'd seen that
//but this... even from the biatchiest soldiers in most armies you will not hear that kind of contempt
///having a commander like that is worse than none at all and having to rely on the XO/etc or similar - by far
 
John Hopoate
40 minutes ago  

fasahd: Team Dolphin:

Fundraising platform UNITED24 launched a fundraising campaign for the world's first fleet of sea drones " we must protect the waters of our seas and peaceful cities from Russian missiles launched from ships. Marine drones will also help unlock the corridor for... ❗In just one day, we raised money for three marine drones through United24

The first drone will be called Kherson.
The second drone was funded by Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas together with the people of Lithuania. They will choose the name themselves.

The third drone is presented by IT companies Netpeak Group, Genesis, Amo, Universe, and SocialTech. They will also be able to choose their own name for the drone.Team Dolphin. With apologies to Medic:[Fark user image 850x637]


It has always been Team Dolphin, team dolphin has been filming Medics late night "swims" with Sanna, we still don't understand why Aungen faps to them tho.

/Slava Team Dolphin
//Slava Ukaini
///Slava Heroyam
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
40 minutes ago  
Wow, those material losses today... need a meme.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geordiebloke
38 minutes ago  

fasahd: Russians have chosen a new "capital" of the Kherson region

After the liberation of Kherson, the Rashists called Genichesk the new "capital" of the occupied Kherson region.


Well, the only retreat once Ukraine get round to it is into Crimea. That's going to be a bit later, but pushing the orcs out of there is going to be a huge psychological blow, since that means we're back to the Feb borders with regards to the Crimean front.
 
basho
35 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Apropos of nothing has anyone ever tried chocolate milk in their coffee


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
30 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Sleeper_agent: qorkfiend: Apropos of nothing has anyone ever tried chocolate milk in their coffee

That's how I learned how to drink coffee in college. The cafe had big milk dispensers, including chocolate, next to the coffee station.

Any good?


It's like milk and sugar and chocolate added to coffee. Of course it's good.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
28 minutes ago  

Geordiebloke: fasahd: Russians have chosen a new "capital" of the Kherson region

After the liberation of Kherson, the Rashists called Genichesk the new "capital" of the occupied Kherson region.

Well, the only retreat once Ukraine get round to it is into Crimea. That's going to be a bit later, but pushing the orcs out of there is going to be a huge psychological blow, since that means we're back to the Feb borders with regards to the Crimean front.


There are limited road and rail into Crimea from the Kherson region south of the Dnipro river. And they are now within HIMARs range. Count on those being blown up and the occupiers being frozen and without supplies over the winter. Is see nothing but orc pain.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  
.

I cooked up another summary late yesterday:


Zelensky today: For almost 250 years the men and women of the United States armed forces have prevailed against tyranny. Your example inspires Ukrainians today to fight back against Russian aggression.

On behalf of all Ukrainians, Happy Veterans Day and thank you for your service.


In this post: What's up with the war, Kherson liberated.


Picture: Kherson City's main square started to fill with people celebrating their liberation as sun set. They celebrated into the night.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The big news of course is that Ukrainian troops have entered the large city of Kherson. This city is the key gateway, whether for Russia threatening to advance on Mykolaiv and potentially beyond to Odesa (both impossible for Russia since early in the war) and for Ukraine, it is the gateway to entering Crimea.

Kherson City is a large city, and was taken by one of the few FSB bribery operations that succeeded in February and the city was basically handed over to Russia without mounting a defense, and very quickly occupied by Russian forces from Crimea.

Despite months of suffering under Russian occupation, a sizable amount of Khersons citizens seem to have survived; the checkpoints, the threat of going to filtration camps, which some of them did, and the deportations of some of them.

Because those people are in the streets now. Old ladies throwing bouquets of flowers onto the decks of passing Ukrainian tanks. People literally dancing in the streets. Stuff you thought only happened in old books. It's real. It looks like Paris in 1944 when it gets liberated.

Liberation vids:
https://twitter.com/guillaume.../status/1591069646161317889

Some of these people must have basically been in hiding this entire time, surviving thanks to friends and relatives. It wouldn't have been safe for military aged males or young women to run errands like go to the grocery store or anything like that. There were checkpoints all around Kherson where the thugs in Russian uniforms would shake the Ukrainian citizens down for whatever they had that the Russians wanted, including perhaps sending them off to the filtration camps where worse horrors awaited.

Or for the men, they were very likely to be drafted into some sort of cannon fodder unit for the Russians, despite being Ukrainian citizens. To the Russian way of thinking, they can push forward groups of raw conscripts basically at gunpoint, and their deaths will expose Ukrainian positions that the other Russian units can fire upon. In a lot of places, the Russian front line is a series of lines of troops; the first line is cannon fodder, like local Ukrainians conscripted forcibly or even "separatist" volunteers, or Russian citizens who aren't from the metropolitan districts or are what those mostly Caucasian people consider "ethnic" Russians from the rest of their truncated empire, mostly Asia.

Behind the line of cannon-fodder are the virtually untrained "mobiks" of the recent failed mobilization. These aren't much better than the cannon-fodder, but they are basically loyal, just have often had 0-14 days of training, a lot of the times even what brief training they do get is a joke, and not all of them served as conscripts when they were younger, so they are brand new to everything about military life and may literally have never camped or held a gun before.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Another liberation video:
https://twitter.com/Gerashchen.../status/1591108319640715265

Behind them is a line, usually of outposts, sometimes just the surviving buildings in the area, where whatever remains of actual professional troops in the area are positioned. These guys have most of the remaining vehicles now. A lot of them know what they are doing, but a lot of them still don't, partially because they are constantly being patched up with new recruits who know nothing. They haven't received training. These guys have a mix of equipment, some old, some new, including some surviving top of the line tanks, T90's and T80's and the late model upgrades of the T72's.

Behind them, there are usually some sort of control troops. Often the Kadyrovite Chechens, sometimes GRU, or FSB, or Rosvaguardia, or "elite" Russian military units, usually ones that were tore up badly in previous fighting and are ostensibly licking their wounds. These troops are there as a blocking force to prevent the units in front of them retreating. By shooting them if necessary. And they regularly do.

Of course, the above outline is the Russian plan. Even on a good day, oddities of geography and shortages of one thing or another likely means that the above isn't followed at least here and there, or is ragged at best. But this series of lines of people with their guns aimed at the line of guys in front of them are how Russia is currently motivating its troops to continue fighting. The control troops get to loot the rear areas and run torture dungeons.

While liberated Ukrainians are literally dancing in the square in Kherson City, the Ukrainian military last assessed the remaining Russian troops trapped on the right bank of the Dnipro River as half of what Russia was declaring last night, so about 10,000. Some of these are "Stay-behind" troops like the ones pictured below.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/WarMonitor3/status/1591101433608548353


As far as I can tell, Ukraine had left the Antonovsky bridge partially up so foot traffic could escape across it, and the roadway across the dam at Nova Khakhova was being hit by Ukrainian artillery almost continuously (the last day, once they were in range, thanks to the precipitious Russian pull out of the front line) because Russian military vehicles were driving across it. Ukraine was also hitting the ferries and pontoon and barge bridges for the same reason. I haven't seen good intel of hits, there's still a media blackout in this area, or was, anyway, I know heavy artillery was withdrawing across the river two days ago and tanks less than a week before that. So Ukraine kept hitting those crossings to not let tanks and artillery escape.

Many people were concerned about some sort of "trap". Russia has pulled out of the territory on the right bank of the Dnipro River. There are a number of troops still on that side of the river, but that is because Russia didn't time or handle its withdrawal smoothly, not any sort of trap. Russia pulled all of its command elements, and remaining air defense vehicles and a fair amount of loot, including a stolen kiddie train out of the far bank over the past few weeks, including a fair amount of their remaining artillery. At the time, Ukraine had limited weapons in range of the river crossings.

Fark user imageView Full Size



https://twitter.com/Euromaidan.../status/1591065229420793858


Ukraine noted gaps in the lines in front of them in at least the day, if not several days before yesterday's general rout. Russia had likely pulled most of its professional troops out by the time they publicly announced their withdrawal yesterday. Leaving the first line or two of cannon fodder holding the bag, with no real troops with any real military equipment or training with or behind them. Given the state of Russian command and control and communications (nearly to completely non-existent) the first these units heard about the withdrawal was likely over some sort of public media on their personal phones. Basically the national broadcast to their countrymen that they had lost the ground they were standing on, and it had been abandoned to Ukraine was all the orders the received to pull out.

Lacking any communications with leaders who had absented themselves to the rear somewhere, all of the remaining units started to "bug out" and make for the river crossings when Russia announced that it had successfully already pulled out all of its troops on the right bank of the river and that this operation was brilliantly completed with zero losses! At the same time, Russian bloggers are screaming that there's 20K troops on the wrong side of the river! That turned out to likely be an exaggeration or slightly out of date information as the Russians were in the middle of withdrawing across the river, but some Russian troops do appear to still be on the wrong side of the river now, and Ukraine was in contact with some at the time of the announcement at places along the frontline at that point.

The bald fiction that Russia had safely evacuated all their troops alerted those guys on the front line that they had basically been abandoned and may not have a way back across the river behind them anymore. This wouldn't be without precedent, several "separatist" units fighting on the eastern front got left behind with no orders on purpose by the Russian regular army troops to serve as an unknowing rear guard for the Russians pulling out around Kharkhiv. Those troops were partially made up of deluded volunteers who were local Russian speaking Ukrainians. The Russians are trying to kill them off too! Despite "annexing" them and issuing them passports. Russia is doing the same thing here, leaving the cannon-fodder grade troops to hold the front line, while withdrawing first loot, then officers, then what remained of the units that had been professional troops, while leaving the cannon fodder unwittingly holding the bag as their rearguard.

I have no idea how many troops Russia really left behind, but it appears that it was Russia that blew the last of the bridges last night. Normally you'd do this when the very last of your own troops had retreated across, and not blow it until the enemy gets close. Some people think that the Russians blew the bridges on purpose to trap some troops on the wrong side of the river to keep Ukraine busy for a while.

That is possible, but I don't think so. The loss of face and prestige to Russia if Ukraine ends up capturing large numbers of troops is something that they'd like to avoid. As nearly useless militarily as those troops are, they are of some value to the Russians and they are suffering a severe manpower shortage.

https://twitter.com/francis_scarr/status/1590729203485356034

Fark user imageView Full Size


But mostly, what I think happened is either somebody got nervous, or somebody got tired of waiting around where all the Ukrainian artillery was landing. Once they blew those bridges, they could leave. So, being heartless Russians, they didn't care that there were still maybe thousands of Russian troops still on the wrong side of the river. Blow the bridge, leave artillery barrage. Blow the bridge, it's Miller Time. Russians, do. Not. Care. Historically, it's happened plenty of times before.

It'll be interesting to see if the Russian government acknowledges some guys got left behind and makes some attempt to get them out. It sounds like Ukraine has the entire river shoreline under observation. No rescue or escape is possible now. Not only are the drones roaming freely to direct artillery strikes, because the last of the Russian air defense vehicles pulled back deep to the rear, but in many cases, Ukrainian ground forces have direct observation of the river banks and are engaging in gunnery duels with Russian tanks and other weapons on the far bank.

Another phase in the fighting in this region has begun. Russia will eventually be pushed away from the river bank by accurate Ukrainian fire. Russia may try and stubbornly send unit after unit to directly contest the superior Ukrainian forces right at the river banks, like at Bakhmut, and recently liberated Chernobaivka fames. But for a time at least, we are likely to see artillery and tank gunnery duels across the one-kilometer-wide river for some time. Russia most likely will try and complete trashing Kherson city by pounding it to dust with artillery, but this is likely to be heavily contested by Ukrainian counterbattery weapons. Russia still outnumbers Ukraine in tubes, so its possible they could heavily damage the city still, but they have to bring quantities of shells forward to their guns, and they are struggling to manage that, and are at the end of a long supply line, exposed to partisans and long range artillery.


https://twitter.com/DefenceU/status/1590650724831985664


After mopping up Russian stay-behind troops and whatever stragglers remain, Ukraine will be able to release large amounts of troops from the Kherson front as defending the river barrier won't require much. Russia's ability to force a river crossing here is nil, and any foolish such attempts could be contested by some light infantry with rockets. Russia on the other hand, will likely feel obligated to keep a fair number of troops near the river bank here, and it isn't too far from the neck of Crimea and they can't afford to let the Ukrainians get a foothold on the left bank.

Not that the Russian troops being pulled out of the cauldron at Kherson will be worth a whole lot, so they'd be of dubious value reinforcing or threatening other portions of the line. Most, if not all of the units in the Kherson cauldron got badly mauled over the past few weeks. They ran out of artillery ammunition a few weeks ago, and had been being steadily pushed back for weeks before that. Ukraine captured a large amount of their vehicles, including a large number of intact tanks and other armored fighting vehicles then. They are bound to be capturing a cornocopia of Russian tanks and other vehicles again, already those pictures are flooding in.

Ukraine will likely need a little time to consolidate its position in Kherson, move into position whoever is going to hold the river line over Winter, and do some maintenance and repair on most of the units involved. The media blackout has hidden a lot from us so far, especially over the past few days, when mobile units really would've likely been used some, but I get the impression that the Ukrainian armored reserve wasn't heavily used in this campaign, and so is likely still available. Whether it only operated for a few days, or wasn't really involved in this area at all, despite some heavy fighting in some areas around the Kherson cauldrons front line over the past week, I expect that the Ukrainian armored reserves are still fresh.

That armored reserve freed up from Kherson may well be enough to launch the long expected Ukrainian offensive south from somewhere between Melitopol and Vuhledar. If the conditions still aren't right with the addition of that freed up force, once that armored reserve is joined by the other units freed up from moving the frontline to the river barrier, I would expect the Ukrainians to have an overwhelming advantage and attack there. I'd maybe look at significant dates in early December, I think there's a festival of light or something. If not, likely a Christmas or New Years gift for the Russians. Spending that time shivering in summer uniforms, hiding in Ukrainian houses they've destroyed, might just break the Russian army completely before any Ukrainian offensive is ready though.

https://twitter.com/DanaSLJL/status/1590926837387235329

Everything north of the Dnipro is back under Ukrainian control. Ukraine has now retaken half of all the territory originally captured by Russia.

Fark user imageView Full Size



The subject of the sizes of the two armies came up again. Russia is explaining to its people the that they lost Kherson Oblast and city to Ukraine, because Ukraine has a larger army than Russia! This military loss is hard pill for them to swallow, because they've been telling themselves they are still a super power and that Ukrainians are inferior people.

Russia's overall military is larger than Ukraine's. Most accounts have 80+% of Russia's deployable military forces in Ukraine, and we know they've also been "combing the barracks" because we are having guys from the nuke force show up at the front line again recently too. Originally, Russia committed well less than 200K guys to the invasion. It's probably not gotten any higher than that, they just keep feeding guys into the meat grinder and losing them. Finally, finally, I'm now getting confirmation from multiple sources of the ballpark figures I have of Russian losses, and that's over 100,000. Officially Russia recently confirmed the conservative number Ukraine has of over 75,000 dead Russian soldiers, but that doesn't include the mercenaries and the "separatist" troops, of which we have an accounting of about another 30,000. I actually think it's even higher, Russian accounting is currently lacking and behind.

Ukraine's army is at right about a million people right now, including the professional forces under arms before the war, the Territorial Defense Forces, some of which are nationalized neighborhood militias, now with a lot of combat experience for the most part, others of which are basically national guard, about 20,000 foreign volunteers fighting in several different units, and for the most part, newly drafted recruits of the big expansion of the army are the bulk of the force. I think almost all of them with previous conscript experience and some of them have experience fighting in this conflict from 2014 to 2021.

Some of the new units are made up of folks who have traveled to other countries for training, sometimes very basic infantry training for raw recruits, sometimes officer training, and sometimes specialized training on new weapons they are receiving. Many younger Ukrainians are rather fluent in English and so are a lot of other NATO folks, so Ukraine is receiving even officer training of some of its troops in its expanded army through allies. I don't have a good perspective of how many, or percentages, but I'm betting Ukraine trained most of its troops and officers, but the assistance from NATO countries was a huge help.

https://twitter.com/Milan8662/status/1590693429956481025

Fark user imageView Full Size


A lot of this isn't publicly announced, but some countries do, I know that both Lithuania and the UK are hosting training of Ukrainian troops, and I've seen Ukrainian troops in Italian camouflage as well. As far as I can tell, the host countries proudly outfit the Ukrainian troops with kit, from boots to helmets, and often rifles, so the Ukrainian army has become a fashion show of every camouflage on the continent as we now go into the specialized winter camouflages, and now Finland and Sweden have been donating everything too. They are NATO members in all but name, as Turkey and Hungary still jockey for some sort of scraps from the process of them joining.

Ukraine still struggles with constant attacks against its infrastructure, but the drones seem to be coming in less frequent waves at the moment, and the long-anticipated revenge attacks for various battlefield setbacks of large numbers of cruise missiles still have failed to develop. Those seem inevitable, but I suspect Russia is so low on cruise missiles, that it is trying to ensure that it will receive the Iranian missiles before it shoots off another 50-100 more cruise missiles than it normally does in another couple of tantrums. I think Russia is actually rationing its cruise missile tantrums and is down to just a few left. I know one type, was it the Iskander? They're down to less than 200 left. At a rate of firing 20 a day, only to have 18 of them shot down, that's only 10 days, if that was the only type they were shooting. They're getting low across the board.

I'm fearful that continued attacks against Ukraine's energy delivery will exhaust the available supply of giant power transformers or whatever specialty infrastructure that needs. In a "Just-in-time" world, it's hard to imagine there's enough of those sitting around to endlessly replace losses due to kamikaze drones or cruise missiles. My understanding is usually there's a 6-month lead time on replacing those kinds of things. It's amazing the Ukrainians have power half the time. Which was where Kyiv was at last I heard. Some people are moving in with relatives in other areas.

The information blackout in Iran is keeping the picture there very clouded. I'd love to see the rebels win against the oppressive government. I'd REALLY love to see them pull that off before those missiles that Ukraine doesn't have any defense for get delivered soon. Russia gave Iran reportedly $140 million in cash, and some examples of captured western missiles for the Iranians to copy to produce their own, in return for some amount of Iranian cruise missiles, and perhaps more drones too. I suspect that isn't the full accounting of what is being exchanged, but that remains a mystery for now.

Late yesterday I did spot reporting suggesting Iran is suspending arms shipments to Russia. I hope that is correct.

It's high rasputina, the mud season, and Ukraine could probably use a week or three to catch its breath after taking Kherson back, so I don't expect the long-anticipated offensive to kick off south Zaps very soon. Ukraine continues to make advances around Svatove in the northeast, the eventual fall of which, and already the interdiction of the main supply route through there will have far reaching consequences for the Russian eastern front, weakening it, in some ways similarly to how the Kherson front was first weakened by Ukraine cutting many of the supply routes to it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Apropos of nothing has anyone ever tried chocolate milk in their coffee


This doesn't sound right, coming on the heels of my prior joke, but Orgain chocolate protein powder has become my latest coffee mixer fetish. I used to use Carnation instant breakfast. I think that's Nestle, so given that they are still in russia, maybe it's better that I switched.
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Will Roger's Lariat
22 minutes ago  

Juc: Bunch of kitties

Another important reason why the advance of Ukrainian forces to Kherson has slowed down a bit.
(English subtitles) pic.twitter.com/Za9znV1nMB
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 12, 2022


Warm engine bay hood. Cold cat paws. (No heat in Kherson for months for these pets.)

A reminder to farkers who live near feral cats and where it has started to get cold--Maybe toot the horn before starting a car with a warm engine bay that has been parked unattended for a few hours?
Has not been a problem in my town that I know, but I hear stories from more cat-dense towns. (I'm visiting one of those towns today/tomorrow to see my sisters.)
 
moto-geek
18 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Juc: NYT article that has people upset today.

Mark Milley made comments basically saying Ukraine should negotiate to cement their gains since they've gone as far as they reasonably can before winter.

I think he's running on the assumption that Ukraine won't fight during the cold months.

Also to note Milley is the head of the joint chiefs of staff, but basically everybody disagrees with him, at least in public.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/10/us/politics/biden-ukraine-russia-diplomacy.html

It's not that Ukraine will stop fighting. It's that launching offensives becomes much harder in harsh winter conditions. And both Ukraine and Russia have brutal winters in this exact region.

In winter, Ukraine will need to expend more resources doing things like keeping their vehicles warmed up, providing and maintaining cold weather gear and shelter, supplying food etc. Logistics will slow down and offensives by either side will be impacted by mud, snow and ice.

So he's right: Ukraine won't stop fighting but their ability to go on the offensive is going to slow down just as a matter of physics. And Ukraine showed that a motivated but poorly equipped army can still be very effective on the defense.


The forecast for Ukraine is a relatively mild winter (thank goodness):

KYIV, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Weather forecasters in Ukraine on Thursday predicted a milder winter than usual, offering a glimmer of hope to Ukrainians facing power outages following Russian attacks on energy facilities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this week that air strikes had destroyed almost a third of Ukraine's power stations since Oct. 10, and the country is facing power outages as repair work is done.

Winters can be long and hard in Ukraine, but the state-run weather forecasting centre suggested temperatures may be slightly higher than average this winter.

Source:https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/weather-forecasters-predict-relatively-mild-winter-ukraine-2022-10-20/
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: qorkfiend: Sleeper_agent: qorkfiend: Apropos of nothing has anyone ever tried chocolate milk in their coffee

That's how I learned how to drink coffee in college. The cafe had big milk dispensers, including chocolate, next to the coffee station.

Any good?

It's like milk and sugar and chocolate added to coffee. Of course it's good.


we used to call it Lazy Mocha and one of my friends also added a bit of chili sauce to his.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
15 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: valenumr: When the fark is Russia gonna get the message?

I think they got the message....just gotta wait for Putin to slip the mortal coil before they can do anything about it.

/How they arrive at that point....
//Feels like we should have one of these daily threads for Twitter, since the Musk Takeover of that is going just about as well as Russia reclaiming a land they didn't understand as well as they assumed...


Not a bad idea. So when would the days since the start?

Using the template of the daily war thread:

"Day XXX of the Twitter Apocalypse: {headline summary} It's your Saturday Twitter Meltdown discussion."

No, seriously, this would totally work. It would corral all (or most) of the Twittler shirt-rending on a single daily thread. Someone should do this. Mods take note.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  

moto-geek: thecactusman17: Juc: NYT article that has people upset today.

Mark Milley made comments basically saying Ukraine should negotiate to cement their gains since they've gone as far as they reasonably can before winter.

I think he's running on the assumption that Ukraine won't fight during the cold months.

Also to note Milley is the head of the joint chiefs of staff, but basically everybody disagrees with him, at least in public.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/10/us/politics/biden-ukraine-russia-diplomacy.html

It's not that Ukraine will stop fighting. It's that launching offensives becomes much harder in harsh winter conditions. And both Ukraine and Russia have brutal winters in this exact region.

In winter, Ukraine will need to expend more resources doing things like keeping their vehicles warmed up, providing and maintaining cold weather gear and shelter, supplying food etc. Logistics will slow down and offensives by either side will be impacted by mud, snow and ice.

So he's right: Ukraine won't stop fighting but their ability to go on the offensive is going to slow down just as a matter of physics. And Ukraine showed that a motivated but poorly equipped army can still be very effective on the defense.

The forecast for Ukraine is a relatively mild winter (thank goodness):

KYIV, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Weather forecasters in Ukraine on Thursday predicted a milder winter than usual, offering a glimmer of hope to Ukrainians facing power outages following Russian attacks on energy facilities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this week that air strikes had destroyed almost a third of Ukraine's power stations since Oct. 10, and the country is facing power outages as repair work is done.

Winters can be long and hard in Ukraine, but the state-run weather forecasting centre suggested temperatures may be slightly higher than average this winter.

Source:https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/weather-forecasters-predict-relatively-mild-winter-ukraine-2022-10-20/


You cannot accurately predict weather more than 10 days in advance. And even if you could, "slightly warmer than average" might be a very small blessing when the enemy is destroying the infrastructure you use to keep warm in 20f daytime weather.

Further, warmer weather before the freeze is going to mean a longer rasputista season - and right now, Ukriane is trying to push through it, not defend from behind it.
 
Oneiros
10 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (uniforms and armor for women) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (Phone apps): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF: https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

List of Ukrainian Orthodox Churches in the US: https://www.uocofusa.org/directories_parishes

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Rumors that the city of Genichesk has been declared the new capital of Kherson Oblast following the capture of the city of Kherson are false. In a stunning rejection of western capitalism, there will be henceforth no capitals in the proud nation of Russia. By Vladimir Putin's personal decree, all cities which were previously capitals are now to be called . . . *squints at paper* . . . Itchy-Itchy-Nobongos. It is hoped that this will . . . clarify . . . Russia's positon on such things. *Takes shot of vodka*

* Due to popular demand, Tsar Trek season one, episode one will be streaming on Russia One Plus tomorrow at noon, allowing subscribers of our premium service to see Captain Kirkovich take the Tsar ship Suvorov out on her maiden voyage. Her mission: to seek out new alien civilizations, convince them to supply coal for the Dilithium Boilers, try to avoid friendly fire incidents when possible, and to boldly go wherever no Gopnik has gone before. Episode one, The Man Trap, premieres tonight and poses a troubling question: can Captain Kirkovich and his crew resist the wiles of an interstellar tanker truck full of bathtub vodka? Find out tonight on premium streaming channels!

* In unfortunate criminal justice news, the miscreants behind last year's bagpipe based 'unpleasantness' involving jars of Crisco and rabid weasels have escaped Pyatak Prison in Vologda Oblast and remain at large. The public in the area are advised to lock their doors, seal their windows, light cleansing fires of sage wherever possible and burn any bagpipes that might still somehow exist.

* Instagram, the extremist organization banned in Russia alongside Facebook and Kars 4 Kids, has according to the FSB Special Crimes division been joined by the terroristic mastermind Tom from MySpace in attempts to create a Satanist pedophile dungeon in the basement of Russian Fried Chicken. All citizens are urged to say something if they see something. No special report line has been set up, as you can pretty much call any number and the FSB will hear you.
 
Geordiebloke
1 minute ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Geordiebloke: fasahd: Russians have chosen a new "capital" of the Kherson region

After the liberation of Kherson, the Rashists called Genichesk the new "capital" of the occupied Kherson region.

Well, the only retreat once Ukraine get round to it is into Crimea. That's going to be a bit later, but pushing the orcs out of there is going to be a huge psychological blow, since that means we're back to the Feb borders with regards to the Crimean front.

There are limited road and rail into Crimea from the Kherson region south of the Dnipro river. And they are now within HIMARs range. Count on those being blown up and the occupiers being frozen and without supplies over the winter. Is see nothing but orc pain.


In truth, I was thinking more along the orc domestic front. Losing any territorial gains made at the start, and being back to square one, in terms of land (assuming the Donbass can be pushed back to the same) is going to be a tough pill to swallow. Failing so badly but also at the cost of most, if not all, of your best fighting capability, is probably the tipping point for Putins survival, because there is no way to spin it as a victory. Even more so when Ukraine start on the territory seized in 2014..
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  

toraque: * Due to popular demand, Tsar Trek season one, episode one will be streaming on Russia One Plus tomorrow at noon, allowing subscribers of our premium service to see Captain Kirkovich take the Tsar ship Suvorov out on her maiden voyage. Her mission: to seek out new alien civilizations, convince them to supply coal for the Dilithium Boilers, try to avoid friendly fire incidents when possible, and to boldly go wherever no Gopnik has gone before. Episode one, The Man Trap, premieres tonight and poses a troubling question: can Captain Kirkovich and his crew resist the wiles of an interstellar tanker truck full of bathtub vodka? Find out tonight on premium streaming channels!


In life imitating art, it was this very show that inspired issuing all conscripts their red shirts.
 
