(Yahoo)   I saw a turtle   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
14
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pretty creepy. Still, I'd rather have that thing chasing me than the wolfman.  - Homer J Simpson
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a better thread for this. But you need to know where it is.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So that is where the soon to be still Senate Minority Leader is hiding himself.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Turtle heads poking out!

/ what, why are you looking at me like that?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People don't know this but turtles are big pipe smokers. Seen 'em do it. I don't know where they get tobacco from or how they keep it dry.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Me too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Me too.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


*shakes tiny fist*

/at least refreshed before posting
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Leonard... Leonard, there's a turtle here... I got the wrong club, Leonard.
Leonard! Gimme another club!
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I saw this guy at Battelle Darby Creek Metropark, near Columbus, OH.
Maybe 15-17 pounds.  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: [Fark user image image 500x344]


🎶 Gamera is really neat
Gamera is full of meat
We've been eating Ga-me-raaaaaa 🎶
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've seen them that big twice, both times they surprised the crap out of me.  Once I was visiting the amazing Opus 40 sculpture garden and a big mother popped his head out of a murky quarry hole full of water.  The second time, I was canoeing in a power reservoir and a head and neck the size of my paddle popped up next to my canoe paddle, which I yanked out of the water with a startled yelp.

opus40.orgView Full Size
cdn.aprettyhappyhome.comView Full Size


/That's the pool. 
//No turtle.
///Not my pictures.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Incoming tangentially related CSB:

We had a job in which we installed a left handed counterclockwise widget on, basically, a tiny hill (it was doing science stuff).

Occasionally, I'd have to go back to it and repair or replace parts. Then the farmer who's land was to the south had the greatest idea in the history of ever and change how water flowed off of their land. This turned the little hill into a little island.

That's when the Mother of All Snapping Turtles moved in. She was huge. Her shell was at least 70 inches in diameter. So I'd have to wade out to the island and hope that the turtle was content to just watch me and not come nibble my giblets.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Warthog: There's a better thread for this. But you need to know where it is.


https://www.fark.com/comments/474335/I-saw-a-turtle
 
