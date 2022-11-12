 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The perfect winter coat to prove you're clinically insane AND rich   (nordstrom.com) divider line
71
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

71 Comments     (+0 »)
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Only a few left."
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The model used in the design

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, they only have it in white and black.  I *need* this in hot pink!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we all taking crazy pills?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to buy most of my clothes at Nordstrom - haven't set foot in a store in 5+ years.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What's all the fuss about? It looks fine.
 
August11 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might have too much Outer Rim on the mind, but that coat has a real Star Wars vibe.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So $4500 for a half-jacket plus these weird down-filled wings that will provide no warmth and will drag on the ground and get all muddy?  Maybe I'm expecting actual utility for that amount of money.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should be photoshopped.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleeves on the ground, sleeves on the ground
Lookin' like a fool with your sleeves on the ground
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....I've seen THAT Anime.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: So $4500 for a half-jacket plus these weird down-filled wings that will provide no warmth and will drag on the ground and get all muddy?  Maybe I'm expecting actual utility for that amount of money.


Rich people don't get muddy. They live in insulated, convenient environments. Rich people don't need to think about utility with their clothing.

To wit, look at the shoes royalty used to wear centuries ago:  they could barely even walk in them, which was fine for them, because they basically never had to walk anyway--their servants carried them.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://featheredfriends.com/
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Pixelpower
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a puffy straight jacket
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I make anything I wear look clinically insane - and on the cheap!
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that's an Elden Ring boss.
 
rattchett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the reviews are awesome
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScrimBoy: "Only a few left."


There's only one black one left. People spend €4900 on that?
 
Wartan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and yet some people still get upset when others of us suggest killing and eating the 1% might not be an entirely bad idea...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs dalmatian spots.
 
Jedbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 1970s, the puffy down jacket was popular, and did keep us warm as we kids learned our winter sports.  But now when I see those puffs that make you look like the Michelin man, I think -- could anything look more dated?


///not a fashion maven
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Still not as bad as Nordstrom's mink coat:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It looks like when it is plugged in it turns into a two headed wacky waving inflatable tube man.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's the stupidest looking garment I've ever seen and I grew up in the '60's and '70's.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At first I read the designers name is Buck Owens. At first I read the designers name is Buck Owens. I got excited for a minute. Was hoping for a Nudie suit for the winter. I am greatly disappoint.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"for sizes 2-10"
LoL
They're not selling to Americans.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They lost me at "dry clean only."
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is good news!
I've always felt that napkins should be integrated into clothing.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Actually it's this one.
images.canadagoose.comView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
it's like they used metric to design it and made parts of it in Imperial by mistake.

and then said, "oh well, some rich idiot will still buy it"
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We're starting our annual drive to supply foster kids with christmas gifts, warm jackets, and backpacks. While you're commenting here, google a local warm jacket charity near you and buy them some stuff.

Also, those comments are hilarious.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pixelpower: [Fark user image image 468x700]


Reminds me of Superman.

Ipso facto, this jacket is super heroic.
 
pheed
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Are we all taking crazy pills?
[Fark user image 425x637]


Ahh, from the Derelicté Collection!

/r/itscalledfashion
 
pheed
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Actually it's this one.
[images.canadagoose.com image 480x720]


Canada Goose makes some serious cold weather parkas, but man are they expensive!  I wore "big red" in Antarctica when I took a contract job there for 6 months back in 2009.  It was quite an experience.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In Minnesota, that's what we call "a light windbreaker."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is great!  I've got a pair of pants that will go perfectly with this!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Proving once again that super rich people shouldn't be allowed to keep their money.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Designed for Nopon?

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: It looks like when it is plugged in it turns into a two headed wacky waving inflatable tube man.


I love waving inflatable tube men. They really do give me joy when driving by car dealerships.
 
Bslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Are we all taking crazy pills?
[Fark user image image 425x637]


I'm a fan of Ryan Reynolds and all, but I'm not sure I want to know what he's gotten himself into there.
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: They lost me at "dry clean only."


Imagine being the dry cleaner "WTF is this?"
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SharkInfested: Candygram4Mongo: They lost me at "dry clean only."

Imagine being the dry cleaner "WTF is this?"


You wouldn't have to worry about it getting lost, though.
 
xtalman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well it only has a 3.5 out of 5 stars rating so I am out.
 
