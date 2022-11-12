 Skip to content
(CBC)   What $8 may buy in Canada: a head of lettuce, or that blue check mark?   (cbc.ca) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Lettuce, Hamburger, Leaf vegetables, Salad, Leaf vegetable, Romaine lettuce, Quebec restaurant owner MichaelGhorayeb, food prices  
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll toss your salads for free!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My money is on the lettuce lasting longer.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Definitely not a Cuban cigar.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um...Canada is one of the largest suppliers of cannabis in the world and they don't have lettuce? God damn, America. Your cultural influence points are becoming a real burden.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Romaine lettuce is vile.

There, I said it.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bslim: Romaine lettuce is vile.

There, I said it.


Kale is worse.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One thing to expect in the future: seasonal foods to be a thing again.  We've been awfully spoiled by year round seasonal foods.

With war exacerbated food shortfalls, as well as current and future climate change related issues, expect places that can grow seasonal foods to be more likely to hold on to them to make up for shortages of other traded crops or only sell for a higher price.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do people pay for those blue marks??
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Every kid everywhere: Oh no, don't eliminate our salad and potentially other vegetables.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Guess it's back to beats and turnips all winter.
Lame
 
