Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ok, I laughed.
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's not true; he's been successfully using doors since he learned to put the sink down first.  😛
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That headline is too long. Can someone summarize it for me in half a syllable or less?
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A goddamn monkey with severe brain damage would have known that the pay-for-verification scheme would have gone this exact route.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Giving Fark more ad revenue traffic.
 
chawco
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mangoose: That headline is too long. Can someone summarize it for me in half a syllable or less?


Na
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mangoose: That headline is too long. Can someone summarize it for me in half a syllable or less?


The contents are identical to those of these books.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chawco: Mangoose: That headline is too long. Can someone summarize it for me in half a syllable or less?

Na


That was sodium funny.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What? Nothing? He put a lot of money in the pockets of twitter investors. That's something right?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even the most expensive toys can break when you start doing stupid shiat with them.  $44B is a lot for a toy you can break so quickly.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
