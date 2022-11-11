 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   A man pistol-whipped and shot a Playstation 4. There's a lot more to unpack here, but that's as succinct as subby can make it   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Video game console, Crime, police department, Byron Haynes, PlayStation, PlayStation 3, 41-year-old Altamonte Springs man, Firearm  
Gr3asy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he have to replace the fan, again?

You have to disassemble the entire machine. 😬
 
ThePick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could have used the Florida tag.  Then it would have made total sense.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is there anything on the ps5 that's not on the ps4 yet
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gr3asy: Did he have to replace the fan, again?

You have to disassemble the entire machine. 😬


I'm tempted to sometimes, there are a few games I play that make it sound like a fighter jet is taking off.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: is there anything on the ps5 that's not on the ps4 yet


Yes, several things.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid needs a PS5 immediately. Some wounds should not fester.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuroshin: moothemagiccow: is there anything on the ps5 that's not on the ps4 yet

Yes, several things.


i don't think so,
i saw Bugsnax is out on switch now
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, I assumed the headline took advantage of a misplaced adverb for the joke but he really pistol whipped the console

Police said Haynes began to pistol-whip a PlayStation 4 before shooting the console.

Consequences will never be the same
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He claimed it accidentally went off when he pistol whipped the console.  No it didn't.  You are 100% responsible for the gun in your hand.
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: He claimed it accidentally went off when he pistol whipped the console.  No it didn't.  You are 100% responsible for the gun in your hand.


F*cking gun abusers man. I hope he rots in hell.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: Gr3asy: Did he have to replace the fan, again?

You have to disassemble the entire machine. 😬

I'm tempted to sometimes, there are a few games I play that make it sound like a fighter jet is taking off.


It's tedious, but with a yt video and the right screwdrivers, doable.

/Sigh of relief when it actually came back on.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm a card-carrying member of the PC gaming master race and even I think that was taking things too far.
 
Tymast
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked on the toaster?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sometimes, you just gotta beat  your console into submission.

It's a thing that has to be done.
 
