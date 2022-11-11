 Skip to content
(MSN)   Billionaire pours water on a grease fire
63
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
what a week
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He's tanking it on purpose to get tax write offs.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How about that, for eight stinkin' dollars every corporation has to make sure no one impersonates them and tanks their stock in a matter of minutes.

Helluva job there Elon~!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: what a week


Tell me about it! We're watching Kanye West, Trump, the GOP, and Musk finally seeing consequences.  It's slowly unraveling before our eyes! It's been a good week!
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gooch: He's tanking it on purpose to get tax write offs.


Is he tanking it on purpose to get sued up the yin-yang by every corporation that had a verified Twitter account?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would think there should be some method of actually verifying someone is who they say there before giving them a "verified" account but that's probably just me.
Their process is farking stupid.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Okay.  Maybe this proves rich people are farking stupid.  Not just him. But the people who put money on this farking idiot.
Maybe this proves how that lady scammed so many people.  People with money are actually idiots.
Or how about the blood girl who's machine wasn't real.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dude just needs to conclude that Earth wasn't ready for him, and depart on a rocket to somewhere else.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I still want to see how all this plays out. It can only get worse.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gooch: He's tanking it on purpose to get tax write offs.


Mohammed bin Bonesaw is owed multiple billions and is unlikely to just write them off for tax purposes.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Elon:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size


Billionaire started grease fire in hopes that it would make more money than selling ads
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
LOL now he's gotta give all the trolls their $8 back.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now we just add a little freeze peach and

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Dude just needs to conclude that Earth wasn't ready for him, and depart on a rocket to somewhere else.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gooch: He's tanking it on purpose to get tax write offs.


Nobody blows tens of billions of dollars so they pay less tax on it.  If he really wanted decent tax write offs, he'd have funded a bunch of awful direct-to-video movies, maybe even started a studio designed to crank them out.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

toraque: Gooch: He's tanking it on purpose to get tax write offs.

Mohammed bin Bonesaw is owed multiple billions and is unlikely to just write them off for tax purposes.


He's known for his very....understanding....demeanor.....

/ Elon is still valuable as a stooge
 
JerkStore
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't express just how much joy this situation is bringing me. The internet can be awesome when its powers are used for things I approve of.
 
whidbey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow, how did I know this is gonna be about that dumb shiathead?

And do we really need another example of how some people just shouldn't have this much money or access to power?
 
delysid25
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You misspelled "Weak Ass Cowardly Momma's Boy"
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm still laughing about this one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Gooch: He's tanking it on purpose to get tax write offs.

Nobody blows tens of billions of dollars so they pay less tax on it.  If he really wanted decent tax write offs, he'd have funded a bunch of awful direct-to-video movies, maybe even started a studio designed to crank them out.


I thought the Boring Company was his loser tax dodge.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Dude just needs to conclude that Earth wasn't ready for him, and depart on a rocket to somewhere else.


Mars Needs Musky Morons
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whidbey: Wow, how did I know this is gonna be about that dumb shiathead?

And do we really need another example of how some people just shouldn't have this much money or access to power?


Actually no one should.  That rots the mind. A little in some. (Cops speed just because they can and not an emergency)
And others big. (Cosby and his shiat)
 
IlGreven
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Okay.  Maybe this proves rich people are farking stupid.  Not just him. But the people who put money on this farking idiot.
Maybe this proves how that lady scammed so many people.  People with money are actually idiots.
Or how about the blood girl who's machine wasn't real.


...also crypto and NFTs.

And Bernie Madoff.

And pretty much anyone with a cause or a "too-good-to-be-true product"...

We know the formula:

1. Say something controversial or offer something that doesn't pass the smell test.
2. Suckers give their money, rational people criticize.
3. Now say some of the rational people are doing more than just criticizing, whether they are or not. Harassment, death threats, "the most persecuted man in America"...
4. Suckers give even more of their money, rational people facepalm.

/Say, that might just be how most religions got started!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: I'm still laughing about this one

[Fark user image image 500x497]


🤢
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Who could have possibly KNOWN that opening verification to everyone with $8 might cause a few issues?

/ my nephew knew and he's not even 3 years old
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Move fast, break things.

Elon took it up a notch.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People with access to as much rocket fuel as SpaceX has really shouldn't go starting dumpster fires.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shocked Pikachu face.jpg
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder how this is all going to end. Just spitballing here, but is there a chance he tries suing the former stockholders for fraud claiming they lied about something? He tried blaming them already trying to get out of sale saying they lied about bots. I wouldnt put past him to try it again.
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JerkStore: I can't express just how much joy this situation is bringing me. The internet can be awesome when its powers are used for things I approve of.


Yeah.  I think the first time I clearly saw issues was with that caving rescue situation, followed by the choice of name he intended to give to a new baby.

I had been very impressed that he'd managed to build a volume-manufacturing car company with 100% electric models that had demand exceeding supply, and that he'd run a rocket company that had forced a paradigm shift on the industry, but then it became clear that it wasn't all tea-and-crumpets.

It's very likely that most corporate officers are somewhat sociopathic, but if they're smart they hold their opinions close to the chest rather than wearing them on their sleeves.  By not expressing themselves too strongly they avoid causing those opinions from hurting corporate interests that the opinions don't really have anything to do with.

And now we see an advanced case of what results.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Move fast, break things.

Elon took it up a notch.


No. He must be dyslexia.  He is braking things fast.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"What did we tell you not to do?"
"Charge $8 for the blue verification check marks."
"What did we say would happen?"
"That people impersonating celebrities, politicians, and corporations would be disastrous."
"And what did you do?"
"Charge $8 for the blue verification check marks."
"And what happened?"
"Users impersonated celebrities, politicians, and corporations. It was a disaster."
"Do you have anything to say for yourself?"
"As God as my witness, I thought I would only be triggering the libs."
 
scanman61
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Dude just needs to conclude that Earth wasn't ready for him, and depart on a rocket to somewhere else.


And die on the way back to his home planet?
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gooch: He's tanking it on purpose to get tax write offs.


Is that the new weird nerd talking point?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: El_Dan: Dude just needs to conclude that Earth wasn't ready for him, and depart on a rocket to somewhere else.

Mars Needs Musky Morons


And guitars.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I wonder how this is all going to end. Just spitballing here, but is there a chance he tries suing the former stockholders for fraud claiming they lied about something? He tried blaming them already trying to get out of sale saying they lied about bots. I wouldnt put past him to try it again.


I doubt it.

He bought it and immediately started tinkering with it and firing staff without even learning what they did.  For him to have a real case he'd have to have run the company as they ran it and have it fall apart without their daily machinations, and even then they're not necessarily on the hook to keep something working that they don't own when it doesn't sound like they were soliciting for a buyer before Musk opened his mouth and stuck his foot in.

Because he immediately started changing things, this is on him and him alone.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: I'm still laughing about this one

[Fark user image image 500x497]


"My human wife" kills me every time i see it.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seriously: Max Bialystock (Zero Mostel) and Leo Bloom (Gene Wilder) did "Springtime for Hitler" as (mostly) a gag...and people bought it.

Never thought Elon Musk would try the same thing in real life...
 
odinsposse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gooch: He's tanking it on purpose to get tax write offs.


At some point people are going to have to admit that Musk isn't in this position because he's a genius playing 4d chess. This isn't part of some grand scheme we can't comprehend. Musk obviously isn't running the day to day operations of Tesla or Space X. He's running the day to day operations of Twitter and killing it. Not because he's a once in a generation talent. Because he's a dummy who lucked into being the richest person in the world. Wealth at that level in simply does not mean you're exponentially smarter than a guy running a hot dog stand. Being born rich is Musk's only talent.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Elon at the helm:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's happening...
 
meanmutton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gooch: He's tanking it on purpose to get tax write offs.


That's not how taxes work.
 
Riomp300
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

I can't tell if this is real or not, thats gold.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Elon at the helm:

[Fark user image image 320x178]


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Tr0mBoNe: what a week

Tell me about it! We're watching Kanye West, Trump, the GOP, and Musk finally seeing consequences.  It's slowly unraveling before our eyes! It's been a good week!


Feels like Gritmas!

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: I'm still laughing about this one

[Fark user image image 500x497]


That is farking awesome! Thanks for the laugh!
 
