(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   School shootings are prompting California, in a rare display of common sense, to close the barn door before the horse escapes   (kcra.com) divider line
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Quicker if you can just shoot the horse.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know where else you have doors that lock only from the outside?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shows what kind of locks are in place that need to be bypassed should one want to access the barn!

Thanks Investigative News Team!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've repeatedly said that door control is the least you can do. Protect the perimeter first and you also might prevent other problems, like runaways and non-custodial parental interference.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I've repeatedly said that door control is the least you can do. Protect the perimeter first and you also might prevent other problems, like runaways and non-custodial parental interference.


California doesn't have enough water for alligator moats.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think it is too soon to talk about lock control
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: You know where else you have doors that lock only from the outside?


Yeah. But in schools the doors should lock both ways, but you should be able to open then from the inside, and it locks again when the door closes. Yes, the student who has to use the rest room has to to knock and be admitted when he comes back... if he does. But it's so difficult to figure out for someone with a degree in education...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah for California! Arm teachers with keys instead of handguns! Lock 'em out and let them bounce bullets off of metal doors and ricochet themselves!
WAAAY more than red state 'cower while the kids die' plans!
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Bonzo_1116: You know where else you have doors that lock only from the outside?

Yeah. But in schools the doors should lock both ways, but you should be able to open then from the inside, and it locks again when the door closes. Yes, the student who has to use the rest room has to to knock and be admitted when he comes back... if he does. But it's so difficult to figure out for someone with a degree in education...


That's what the litter boxes are for, dummy.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No.
This is moronic.
Ban guns.
Stop worrying about creative solutions.
The guns are the problem.
Courts say you can't ban guns? Let them come and try to stop you.
The end.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1k a door for a lock?  Order in bulk, get one with a twist lock on one side and a key on the other amd have them all keyed the same or 1 key per hall or something.  Should not be more than $100  per door for a quality lock and free install by janitorial or maintenance staff which are already paid.  Hell if it was my school I would donate and install them myself.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This just in: dozens of California school children perish when a fire broke out and no one was able to unlock the door through the smoke and panic.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: wildcardjack: I've repeatedly said that door control is the least you can do. Protect the perimeter first and you also might prevent other problems, like runaways and non-custodial parental interference.

California doesn't have enough water for alligator moats.


How about some tar pit moats for some districts?
 
