(Toronto Star)   Ontario getting made-in-Sweden road safety design - reductions of moose biting anticipated   (thestar.com) divider line
Zykstar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So long as they're not made of suede
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How do you build a road w/ an Allen wrench?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
However, Canadian engineers are still trying to work out the Swedish plans. (File photo)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cottage country? Is that where people go cottaging?
 
NakedApe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Left lane is for Volvos only.
 
Zykstar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Cottage country? Is that where people go cottaging?


That's where they make cheese out of the old cottages.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Canadians have no problem with dealing with Swedish bs after dealing with federalParticipaction propaganda about 65 year old Swedes and their alleged fitness for years. if your Mother does not make Swedish meatballs, she's not born Canadian. Mind you, that's one third of all Canadian parents (20% of the whole population), but Sweden is not a big emigation nation except for tourists. In Canada we call tourists Snowbirds and elks are called moose, but our elks are called orignals and we call Canadian bacon "pea meal" ham slices.
 
trialpha
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The article is just begging for a diagram or picture showing how this works... but no, just as picture of Ford and friend.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Electricty bills are called Hydro even though most of the power comes from nuclear, gas and green  alternatives.

Yankees still think we are using water mills and paddle boats.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A passing lane is likely to prevent frustrated people from making dangerous passing attempts by giving them a safe alternative...

But what I'd really like to see is replacing all the yellow and white road paint with the darker orange used for construction zones.  It remains visible in conditions that render the usual paints invisible.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So...passing lanes. Which have been around for ever.
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
California: every lane is the passing lane.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ less than a minute ago  

trialpha: The article is just begging for a diagram or picture showing how this works... but no, just as picture of Ford and friend.


An example of a Swedish road safety sign

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
