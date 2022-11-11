 Skip to content
(MSN)   Tesla camera catches tire thieves in action. Police: "The three look like they're working for NASCAR with the speed and practice of their theft, though we've never seen NASCAR crews have their pants slowly, slowly, slooooowly drop,"   (msn.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because nobody pays attention to Cody Ware's pit stops.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1988) - Youth Gang Competition Scene (4/12) | Movieclips
Youtube NJNAE_e-gM0
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo, they have the license plate off the Dodge scummobile, correct? Why dafuq aren't tracking it down?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just one tire
 
darkone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
three stooges, if they would have lifted the diff they could of had both rears in the same time
 
adamatari
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They have the license plate of the car and the police are asking for other people to track down the thieves? Surely they can easily look up the owner and pay them a visit?

We got a million cops who are ready to kill somebody having an anxiety attack and not one who will bother to solve a crime when their given everything they need to do it.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

adamatari: They have the license plate of the car and the police are asking for other people to track down the thieves? Surely they can easily look up the owner and pay them a visit?

We got a million cops who are ready to kill somebody having an anxiety attack and not one who will bother to solve a crime when their given everything they need to do it.


Unless the car they were in is stolen.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuckeg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: adamatari: They have the license plate of the car and the police are asking for other people to track down the thieves? Surely they can easily look up the owner and pay them a visit?

We got a million cops who are ready to kill somebody having an anxiety attack and not one who will bother to solve a crime when their given everything they need to do it.

Unless the car they were in is stolen.


or the plate was.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: adamatari: They have the license plate of the car and the police are asking for other people to track down the thieves? Surely they can easily look up the owner and pay them a visit?

We got a million cops who are ready to kill somebody having an anxiety attack and not one who will bother to solve a crime when their given everything they need to do it.

Unless the car they were in is stolen.


Or the plates
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bslim: Sooooo, they have the license plate off the Dodge scummobile, correct? Why dafuq aren't tracking it down?


Probably a stolen vehicle or at least stolen plates.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they get a tire?  Looked like the car alarm scared them off.

"Yeah. We got one tire cause while we were stealing the others, the guy came out.  He was six foot eight but I used my karate on him to slow him down but he had a tiger on a chain and he sucked the tiger on us.  But we got the one tire when I used my cat control voice and made the tiger attack the guy who dropped his gun. Yeah. He had a gun too.  And he called the cops and the national guard.  We outran cop cars and humvees, man.  Humvees with fifty caliber machine guns.  This tire better be worth it.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Just one tire


Duh.  If it were more, they'd be tires thieves.
 
Bslim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Bslim: Sooooo, they have the license plate off the Dodge scummobile, correct? Why dafuq aren't tracking it down?

Probably a stolen vehicle or at least stolen plates.


Well, that's nowhere in the report, is it?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: but he had a tiger on a chain and he sucked the tiger on us.


Is that like the Florida version of a donkey show?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bslim: El_Dan: Bslim: Sooooo, they have the license plate off the Dodge scummobile, correct? Why dafuq aren't tracking it down?

Probably a stolen vehicle or at least stolen plates.

Well, that's nowhere in the report, is it?


Can't resist the urge to white knight the thieves?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That was pretty slow.  I was hoping to be impressed...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Solve the problem by creating a different problem that doesn't need immediate remediation. Weld the wheels onto the lugs. No more wheel theft.  Let the tire shop guys figure the rest out.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Just one tire


Likely had a specific customer in mind. Some guy needs one wheel, thieves steal one wheel.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That cop is easily impressed. All that time, and they got 'A' tire.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
so... hold on a second... it's just constantly recording?  and who is that footage [theoretically] available to?  and who owns it... the car owner?  Tesla?  ??

I clocked reference to a white nightingale upfred... but not it's sweet, sweet, song in realtime.  I do hope I'm not echoing it... I wouldn't presume.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
...

'not it's sweet, sweet, song'

I, I... all I can say is... I've failed you all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sweet Vette.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: That was pretty slow.  I was hoping to be impressed...


You could speed up the video and play Yakety Sax.
 
