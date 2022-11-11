 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Dear Abby: I'm a Farker   (nypost.com) divider line
60
    More: Sad, Dear Abby, Jeanne Phillips, DEAR ABBY, Pauline Phillips, Advice column, Popular psychology, DEAR VETERANS, various points  
•       •       •

2002 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2022 at 8:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reminds me of a comic from either MAD magazine or Cracked, where she says she believes in long meaningful relationship with a translation of taking her out at least ten times before he can get in her pants.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay, so first of all, she's DEFINITELY packing meat on the side, he's just her sugar daddy.  This is some real Idiocracy shiat for real.  Second of all, this isn't just an abusive relationship, it's a bad relationship.  If you want to have sex and she doesn't, you need to be in a relationship with someone else.  That's all there is to it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But she is right there next to you, you should subtly let her know that you *do* have sexual urges . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She obviously doesn't want to cheat on her side piece.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone having less sex than me.  I didn't think that was possible.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: [Fark user image image 287x176]


Wish there was a confused button.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should give it some time. Maybe she'll have sex with you one day?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sharing a bed", as in they each paid for half. She gets it on even nights, he gets it on odd.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude needs to get with the program.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong Subby, that there is some TotalFark action
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first thought.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning. I was about 20 minutes late to work.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilarious as the dude who got friend zoned by his girlfriend is, the one below that is even better:

"she insists on working to help with our family finances. I have congestive heart failure and adrenal insufficiency, which is why I can't work outside the home. Her dad, my husband, is the only source of income."

Sounds like your kid is smarter than you!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LiberalConservative: maxandgrinch: [Fark user image image 287x176]

Wish there was a confused button.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe the lady is not sexual?

the person writing made no mention of if they kiss or cuddle or anything at all, but pass out in the same bed. the assumption "she's TOTALLY getting it on with someone else" has no validity until we know if she wants to get it on with anyone alive (including herself).
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

minnesotaboy: My first thought.

[Fark user image image 300x415]


You and I had the same thought... just at a different level of maturity/sophistication.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Reminds me of a comic from either MAD magazine or Cracked, where she says she believes in long meaningful relationship with a translation of taking her out at least ten times before he can get in her pants.


That's funny, no writer at mad or cracked ever got laid
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, at least you're not treated as an ambulatory vibrator (With Real Cuddling Action TM..!)

/ Being good enough for that but never being good enough for PIV is kind of messing with me ._.
// I know I need to get out, but it's difficult
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get back to me when it's 10 years and maybe I won't tell you to get over it.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to have sex with someone, go find someone who wants to fark you.  Tell her that's what you're doing.  If she cares, y'all can talk it out.  If not... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello from the 80's.  Tone Loc tells you why:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63ZIf2H9S0E

Admittedly the answer doesn't come until 2:24.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get. To. Know. Your. Perspective. Partner. BEFORE. You. Get. Involved.

Is it REALLY THAT hard?

/ also...bull shiat advice column is bull shiat
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Prine did it all:


DEAR ABBY

Dear abby, dear abby ...
My feet are too long
My hair's falling out and my rights are all wrong
My friends they all tell me that i've no friends at all
Won't you write me a letter, won't you give me a call
Signed bewildered

Chorus:
Bewildered, bewildered...
You have no complaint
You are what your are and you ain't what you ain't
So listen up buster, and listen up good
Stop wishing for bad luck and knocking on wood

Dear abby, dear abby...
My fountain pen leaks
My wife hollers at me and my kids are all freaks
Every side i get up on is the wrong side of bed
If it weren't so expensive i'd wish i were dead
Signed unhappy

Repeat chorus

Dear abby, dear abby...
You won't believe this
But my stomach makes noises whenever i kiss
My girlfriend tells me it's all in my head
But my stomach tells me to write you instead
Signed noise-maker

Repeat chorus

Dear abby, dear abby...
Well i never thought
That me and my girlfriend would ever get caught
We were sitting in the back seat just shooting the breeze
With her hair up in curlers and her pants to her knees
Signed just married

Repeat chorus
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that poor dude went straight from first date to married 20 years.

/I recommend he fark her sister
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I've been single for four years and still had sex with my ex more times than this dude in that time

Also, been accused by my ex of "being the reason she can't connect with her new boyfriend in the same way we used to connect"


Spoiler Alert: I'm an idiot but holy crap, maybe if you stop showing up at my house at 3 am like we are in a dumb Offspring song maybe your new relationship can actually blossom
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Okay, so first of all, she's DEFINITELY packing meat on the side, he's just her sugar daddy.  This is some real Idiocracy shiat for real.  Second of all, this isn't just an abusive relationship, it's a bad relationship.  If you want to have sex and she doesn't, you need to be in a relationship with someone else.  That's all there is to it.


Clearly you don't understand ladies. 😆
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delysid25: Damn. I've been single for four years and still had sex with my ex more times than this dude in that time

Also, been accused by my ex of "being the reason she can't connect with her new boyfriend in the same way we used to connect"


Spoiler Alert: I'm an idiot but holy crap, maybe if you stop showing up at my house at 3 am like we are in a dumb Offspring song maybe your new relationship can actually blossom


Oops. Today is 3 dollar long Island iced tea night at Mt favorite karaoke dive bar. Maybe I shouldn't have overshared like that
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

minnesotaboy: My first thought.

[Fark user image image 300x415]


I've seen this movie a few times.  And I don't get it.  Humans confuse me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: minnesotaboy: My first thought.

[Fark user image image 300x415]

You and I had the same thought... just at a different level of maturity/sophistication.
[Fark user image image 425x333]


I don't think so. Wouldn't a dude put out?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's her "tractor story"?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: Dude, at least you're not treated as an ambulatory vibrator (With Real Cuddling Action TM..!)

/ Being good enough for that but never being good enough for PIV is kind of messing with me ._.
// I know I need to get out, but it's difficult


Wow.  You just me feel better about my life. Sorry. Best wishes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: If you want to have sex with someone, go find someone who wants to fark you.  Tell her that's what you're doing.  If she cares, y'all can talk it out.  If not... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


I have to agree.  I can get people to fark me. Beyond that they eventually leave. farking jerks.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oddly strikes at one of my pet peeves.

I have a lot to say but sometimes less is more;

Don't let a "friend" occupy your "romantic entanglements" space.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait, is it not three dates or never anymore?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think I'd just start masturbating wildly with her laying next to me before I go to sleep.
Like yelling (screaming) dirty talk at your dick, calling it different names, telling it how great it is.

No, I'd just leave her.
But... I might do the masterbating thing the night before.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On the mobile site, the drop-down article summary has a highly unfortunate run-on sentence:

Dear Abby advises a man who has dated a woman for two years but has never had sex with her and a mom anxious about her daughter joining the workforce.

/maybe he's a farker, too
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Okay, so first of all, she's DEFINITELY packing meat on the side, he's just her sugar daddy.  This is some real Idiocracy shiat for real.  Second of all, this isn't just an abusive relationship, it's a bad relationship.  If you want to have sex and she doesn't, you need to be in a relationship with someone else.  That's all there is to it.


Nailed it. Were done here. Someone get the lights..,
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Could be she isn't into weeners and afraid to admit it(or has some hang up from a messed up childhood that maker scared of being gay).
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I once had a girlfriend for a year I never slept with. I was 12.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She probably doesn't want you to discover that she has a giant penis
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It was time to leave after the third date. If you haven't gotten any or been told let's wait a specified amount of time it's time to move on.
Maybe you like jerkin' it alone while dating a girl. It's not why most guys date. But you do you.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bughunter: Damn, that poor dude went straight from first date to married 20 years.

/I recommend he fark her sister


Hotel... Motel... Holiday Inn...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 425x280]


What b.s.
I went on a date. And, I hear from her friend how nice I am. And. That that is freaking her out.  Friend says to her: what you'd feel better all he wanted was sex. She said yes.

Her issue with me was that I wanted a relationship.  (She later got HIV and disappeared)

Other lady got mad i wanted to beat her bother.  (I wanted to do that because he'd been raping her. For years)
She moved back to the valley but did hook up with me. When I drove down there.  She too got freaked out when I was singing a song too her.  It was too nice.  Her words.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Could be she isn't into weeners and afraid to admit it(or has some hang up from a messed up childhood that maker scared of being gay).


Dated that one. She only dated married men. She ended things and is now religious.  And dating an other married man.

But at least she had a 3 way with me and an other fine lady.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: It was time to leave after the third date. If you haven't gotten any or been told let's wait a specified amount of time it's time to move on.
Maybe you like jerkin' it alone while dating a girl. It's not why most guys date. But you do you.


With that kind of lady. You say: no not 3 dates.  Let's wait a month. Bam banged her the very next date.
Humans are farking stupid
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: farkitallletitend: It was time to leave after the third date. If you haven't gotten any or been told let's wait a specified amount of time it's time to move on.
Maybe you like jerkin' it alone while dating a girl. It's not why most guys date. But you do you.

With that kind of lady. You say: no not 3 dates.  Let's wait a month. Bam banged her the very next date.
Humans are farking stupid


when you are giving us banging advice i'm no longer sure WHERE we all are, but good on you waxy
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
do (consensual) things that make you happy. the end.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.