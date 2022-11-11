 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Parody Eli Lily account manages to wipe away $16B from the real company's valuation. Did Musk buy himself a $44B liability machine?   (ca.finance.yahoo.com) divider line
    Twitter, Eli Lilly stock dips  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy f*ckballs! That's monstrous and demonstrable damage!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Old Bostonian Farkers will remember a somewhat weird, favorite Cambridge restaurant, the Wursthaus. Founded in 1916, it lasted 80 years. The owners decided to take some money from their successful business and try to start a place on the Cape. That didn't work out. Combined with changing tastes and a changing Harvard Square, their failure took the successful business down with it.

We know resumes have been flying out of Twitter, from both the fired and the still employed. If they're smart, Tesla and SpaceX folk are sending them out as well.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh, is this real?

Holy crap.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big Pharma versus Enormus Ego is the alleycat fight I didn't realize I wanted to watch.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Big Pharma versus Enormus Ego is the alleycat fight I didn't realize I wanted to watch.


Sometimes you just end up at the right place at the right time.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nvmac: Uh, is this real?

Holy crap.


At one point it was as much as $22B
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Old Bostonian Farkers will remember a somewhat weird, favorite Cambridge restaurant, the Wursthaus. Founded in 1916, it lasted 80 years. The owners decided to take some money from their successful business and try to start a place on the Cape. That didn't work out. Combined with changing tastes and a changing Harvard Square, their failure took the successful business down with it.

We know resumes have been flying out of Twitter, from both the fired and the still employed. If they're smart, Tesla and SpaceX folk are sending them out as well.


SpaceX for sure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's.... beautiful
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hoooooleeeee shiat.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Metastatic Capricorn: Old Bostonian Farkers will remember a somewhat weird, favorite Cambridge restaurant, the Wursthaus. Founded in 1916, it lasted 80 years. The owners decided to take some money from their successful business and try to start a place on the Cape. That didn't work out. Combined with changing tastes and a changing Harvard Square, their failure took the successful business down with it.

We know resumes have been flying out of Twitter, from both the fired and the still employed. If they're smart, Tesla and SpaceX folk are sending them out as well.

SpaceX for sure.

[Fark user image image 425x440]


Lol they had another saying they were selling jet fuel for $11. Just bring a cup to fill.

Elon deleted it, but I got a couple in

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish I had bought the dip :(
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: [Fark user image image 850x265]


That's my favorite one so far
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lilly needs to sue his ass, then use the settlement to lower the cost of insulin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To answer your question straight up subby: OH HE DAMN SURE DID!
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Lilly needs to sue his ass, then use the settlement to lower the cost of insulin.

[Fark user image 200x136] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm sure they'll do the first part.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Excuse me:
BWUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha...

Carry on.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, what this shows us is that Eli Lilly could give away insulin for free and only lose 3% of the value of their stock?
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gunga galunga: Squid_for_Brains: Lilly needs to sue his ass, then use the settlement to lower the cost of insulin.

[Fark user image 200x136] [View Full Size image _x_]

I'm sure they'll do the first part.


And fark this timeline for making me root for Lilly.

They're good to their employees, but that's the best I can say.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any one think that there will be a SEC investigation if their was any "unusual" short selling of Lilly and/or any other pharma companies stocks?
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he's the joker
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: [Fark user image image 543x549]


He's turning into fat Marlon Brando
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy sh*t!
However will our villain get out of this one?!

Tune in next thread!
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
real_kibo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Old Bostonian Farkers will remember a somewhat weird, favorite Cambridge restaurant, the Wursthaus.


I loved them. And the baked potatoes came with their own meme:

"I've been tubbed, I've been scrubbed, it's quite all right to eat me completely!"
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeeebus flarpin crispy! 16 bilion? That's over 1/3 if a twitter-brand flaming medical-waste dumpster!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nvmac: [Fark user image image 630x692]


So....it's just starting to bounce? Just curious.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Telsa:. We need to finally admit that our cars don't run on electricity but on the blood of orphans.  But on the bright side, you're getting three hundred miles to a liter of orphan blood.  Yeah. We use the metric system too.  #SuperEvil
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Old Bostonian Farkers will remember a somewhat weird, favorite Cambridge restaurant, the Wursthaus. Founded in 1916, it lasted 80 years. The owners decided to take some money from their successful business and try to start a place on the Cape. That didn't work out. Combined with changing tastes and a changing Harvard Square, their failure took the successful business down with it.

We know resumes have been flying out of Twitter, from both the fired and the still employed. If they're smart, Tesla and SpaceX folk are sending them out as well.


I'm not sad if Twitter dies, but I am sad that the Wursthaus is gone. And Tastys, plus Cafe Aaaventura. At least Charlie's Kitchen is still around.

Anyways, what's this thread about again?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: Any one think that there will be a SEC investigation if their was any "unusual" short selling of Lilly and/or any other pharma companies stocks?


Perhaps this is how Musk or other "Investors" are getting back their "investment".  Hiding things like this in the rest of the "noise".
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to imagine, but these hourly Musk hate porn threads are getting dumber.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something's wrong with the system when the value of a medical company is predicated on how much ripping off patients the stockholders think the company can get away with.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy, Mortimer, Buy
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love that Elon seemed stoked at the beginning because he was just expecting his right-wing dick riders to send death threats riddled with slurs to people and groups he doesn't like, and instead the anarchist chaos monkey wing of Twitter went for the jugular.

Is he really going to be brought down by a bunch of shiatposters? Because that would be lovely.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laughing Mexican Guy - AP World History
Youtube CIF9uBqSNhY
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Holy f*ckballs! That's monstrous and demonstrable damage!


That's more than what Alex Jones owes!

/'owes so far....'
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
MY ACCOUNT HAD BETTER HAVE A BLUE CHECKMARK WHEN I POST THIS
 
HempHead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If this guy sold short, it was a genius move.  If he used his own brokerage account it was a stupid move.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Failon Musk is going down harder than Vladimir Putin's army in Ukraine.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
dammit
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's why I vote Republican, so that one day I don't lose 16B.
Now back to cleaning the troughs.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Any one think that there will be a SEC investigation if their was any "unusual" short selling of Lilly and/or any other pharma companies stocks?


Only if it's outside Congress.
 
