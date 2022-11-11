 Skip to content
(MSN)   Well, we're about to find out for sure whether the Russian retreat from Kherson was a trap or not   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Russia, Russian troops, key southern city of Kherson, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry, Russia's withdrawal, remaining Russian soldiers  
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Admiral Ackbar waits breathlessly....
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kill them all. fark it. Shell and destroy them. End their farking lives.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Based on the last nine months or so, no it isn't a trap unless Putin is even better than Trump at eight dimensional chess.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For no particular reason.


groppet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They are advancing to the rear faster than any other army in history.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Kill them all. fark it. Shell and destroy them. End their farking lives.


This is the way.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

indylaw: [lumiere-a.akamaihd.net image 850x425]


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is a trap.  Thing is the russia is so bad at war they will screw it up and it might not be so bad.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's no farking way russian forces have the creativity or ability to pull off a convincing and effective ruse. They're an utterly pathetic military. The fact that we feared them as much as we did for as long as we did is hilarious.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The probability of Russian sneaky crap has never been greater.

The ability of Russians to execute sneaky crap has never been lower.

Which leads me to think caution is justified, but probably unnecessary. Winning won't be really easy until the Russians just give up and resistance goes to zero.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think the invasion of Ukraine was just a poorly executed retreat from Russia.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: The probability of Russian sneaky crap has never been greater.

The ability of Russians to execute sneaky crap has never been lower.

Which leads me to think caution is justified, but probably unnecessary. Winning won't be really easy until the Russians just give up and resistance goes to zero.


I wonder if they are GTFO before winter really hits because they know their supplies will be cold buttered sh*t.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: It is a trap.  Thing is the russia is so bad at war they will screw it up and it might not be so bad.


The grunts will just turn their comms off and keep heading east.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: There's no farking way russian forces have the creativity or ability to pull off a convincing and effective ruse. They're an utterly pathetic military. The fact that we feared them as much as we did for as long as we did is hilarious.


Considering their soldiers actions around Chernobyl, one light grenade would probably kill them all

Light Grenade
Youtube dCeD2gF9jUo
 
S10Calade
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: It is a trap.  Thing is the russia is so bad at war they will screw it up and it might not be so bad.


It's already well documented that it was SUPPOSED to be a trap. But it's the same things the orcs have tried before so the UA is just playing along.

https://twitter.com/osinttechnical/status/1591181645868302337?s=46&t=bgTImznyGm-uIPHIL00xFg

https://twitter.com/osinttechnical/status/1590861130536464384?s=46&t=bgTImznyGm-uIPHIL00xFg
 
DaShredda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The trap was just a minor illusion spell.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

S10Calade: functionisalwaystaken: It is a trap.  Thing is the russia is so bad at war they will screw it up and it might not be so bad.

It's already well documented that it was SUPPOSED to be a trap. But it's the same things the orcs have tried before so the UA is just playing along.

https://twitter.com/osinttechnical/status/1591181645868302337?s=46&t=bgTImznyGm-uIPHIL00xFg

https://twitter.com/osinttechnical/status/1590861130536464384?s=46&t=bgTImznyGm-uIPHIL00xFg


farking Orcs. UA is too smart for them, but there's still a chance they'll miss one of those IEDs which pisses me off k owing somone will be killed or maimed
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here's hoping the UA turns the retreat into a rout.

"Put the skeer in em, keep the skeer in em."
 ---Stonewall Jackson
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How is it supposed to work as a trap? Setting a few booby traps is not the same thing.

Otherwise you've just given up a major location of advantage in order to kill a few troops?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Kill them all. fark it. Shell and destroy them. End their farking lives.


Why do you want to kill Ukraine Citizens for Russia's crimes?
 
