 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US) Hero Remains of US soldier killed in Korea identified as Tom Hanks. Private Ryan sought for comment   (bbc.com) divider line
19
    More: Hero, Korean War, remains of a US soldier, Vietnam War, World War II, North Korea, Prisoner of war, United States, Defense POW  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2022 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest well, soldier.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ala

Bama
 
Picklehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest in peace.

regmovies.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to bring us down on Veteran's day, subs.  We were all.partying and singing "we didn't get killed and we get government stuff" and them Debbie Downer drops this in us.

Welp, off to Applebee's for a free burger and fries.   Still will complain about the burger.  It's my right.  I won it in Desert Storm when I drove all those pallets of water around KKMC.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
T Hanks to all our veterans.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ach.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was his remains found next to his Bosom Buddies?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got love a war loving farks who don't care about the people who work for them.

This reminds of a John Doe cold case. Man murdered and found in beach.
40 years later.  A cop finely calls the local military base.
On. That was a human being we assumed went AWOL.
fark humanity.  And fark all the cum stains in change of this shiat show.

One farking phone call.
So the military base doesn't even make sure their AWOLs aren't sitting in a box waiting for identification.
😆
And you want, fark demand, people die so you can keep being rich fark heads.
But can't even make sure what happened to theses humans. Humans who enlisted for you farking war.
😭🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
farking sick farks.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody wants to thank president Trump?

"Hanks's identification became possible after North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.
It came after a summit between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018."
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Nobody wants to thank president Trump?

"Hanks's identification became possible after North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.
It came after a summit between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018."


I'll give him credit for that one.
I'll hold him accountable for everything else he is responsible for.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Nobody wants to thank president Trump?

"Hanks's identification became possible after North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.
It came after a summit between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018."


Thank God Trump did one good thing.
Bush Jr tired to save us from a deadly out break. Which is why there was a pandemic response team for Trump to fire in the first 100 days of his shiat awful term.
It's sad Trump will never pay for indirectly causing the fallout of a pandemic.  And it's outrageous that he actively avoided trying to bring the nation together.
How that isn't even to completely leave the GOP is just farking stupid beyond all reason
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SBinRR: DRTFA: Nobody wants to thank president Trump?

"Hanks's identification became possible after North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.
It came after a summit between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018."

I'll give him credit for that one.
I'll hold him accountable for everything else he is responsible for.


This
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Nobody wants to thank president Trump?

"Hanks's identification became possible after North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.
It came after a summit between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018."


Sure, as soon as releases the 20 boxes of remains he's keeping in the basement at Mar-a-largo.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Nobody wants to thank president Trump?

"Hanks's identification became possible after North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.
It came after a summit between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018."


He's not the president.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Got love a war loving farks who don't care about the people who work for them.

This reminds of a John Doe cold case. Man murdered and found in beach.
40 years later.  A cop finely calls the local military base.
On. That was a human being we assumed went AWOL.
fark humanity.  And fark all the cum stains in change of this shiat show.

One farking phone call.
So the military base doesn't even make sure their AWOLs aren't sitting in a box waiting for identification.
😆
And you want, fark demand, people die so you can keep being rich fark heads.
But can't even make sure what happened to theses humans. Humans who enlisted for you farking war.
😭🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
farking sick farks.


Please...tell us how you really feel.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kb7rky: waxbeans: Got love a war loving farks who don't care about the people who work for them.

This reminds of a John Doe cold case. Man murdered and found in beach.
40 years later.  A cop finely calls the local military base.
On. That was a human being we assumed went AWOL.
fark humanity.  And fark all the cum stains in change of this shiat show.

One farking phone call.
So the military base doesn't even make sure their AWOLs aren't sitting in a box waiting for identification.
😆
And you want, fark demand, people die so you can keep being rich fark heads.
But can't even make sure what happened to theses humans. Humans who enlisted for you farking war.
😭🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
farking sick farks.

Please...tell us how you really feel.


It would just get nuked.
Meh.
The powerful need to be metaphorically hit in the head with a magical hammer till the 🌈 pours out of their figurative heads.  And Satan drags them to hell to eat 💩 for ever.
 
mkultrastl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Godspeed Corporal. Welcome home.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did they recover his volleyball too?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He was wearing one red shoe.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.