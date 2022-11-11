 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   DOJ asks for Matt Gaetz's wingman Joel Greenberg to get a below federal minimum sentencing as thanks for his cooperation on multiple investigations
    Florida, Mandatory sentencing, Sentencing, Crime, Fraud, Federal prosecutors, Prosecutor, Prosecution, Jury  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I still think there is a chance he gets charged with an illegal in kind for not declaring the sex workers in return for political work while avoiding the charge on the then 17 year old since she is still actively working as a now adult sex worker (onlyfans/adult video) and not sure anyone wants her on the stand, specially if her profiles lied about her age
 
RminusQ
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can we wait to give this guy a break until his contributions have an actual effect (aka Gaetz goes to farking jail already)?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gaetz got away with it then. With the Feds, the snitch gets sentenced last.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jesus, he's wrapped up in what? 4 different schemes here?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
lol

are we still trusting the process?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, you know who preached about having mercy on tax collectors.

Mikey1969: Jesus,


You got it!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Send him up the river. Make it a warning to all other child traffickers. I don't care if he helped. It's too high profile.
 
UCM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Didn't Florida also let Epstein get back to raping children? Oh and also drop charges against the rich football team owner guy?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: lol

are we still trusting the process?


Heck no, I'm moving to Russia!

When I'm there, I'll vote for anybody except Putin.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Guys, let's be patient as the DOJ builds its case against Matt Gaetz.  They've only been investigating him for three years for the crimes he allegedly committed five years ago.  Give them another three years to make the case air-tight, just like Gaetz and Greenberg did to the 17 year-old girl.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If investigators identify any young children under the age of 3 and located in the Florida panhandle with the surname McForehead, they'll know they're on to something.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: lol

are we still trusting the process?


On this one, yes.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nothing is ever going to happen to any Republican politician.

Only their underlings will ever face any kind of consequences, and those will be light in repayment for cooperating in an investigation that will yield no charges against the "big fish."

Farking disgusting.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Karma Chameleon: lol

are we still trusting the process?

On this one, yes.


Why? It's just another instance of consequences only occurring when rich people's money gets farked with.

Who cares about the child rape and trafficking right? Who cares we have a sitting Congressman involved in it? There was tax fraud oh noes!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Super Chronic: Karma Chameleon: lol

are we still trusting the process?

On this one, yes.

Why? It's just another instance of consequences only occurring when rich people's money gets farked with.

Who cares about the child rape and trafficking right? Who cares we have a sitting Congressman involved in it? There was tax fraud oh noes!


All signs are that they are building a case against Gaetz.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh well, I can only wish incurably gangrenous testicles on Gaetz and the most painful demise possible when it is his time.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
10 years is a long time to be away from the sex parties at Heathrow.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Oh well, I can only wish incurably gangrenous testicles on Gaetz and the most painful demise possible when it is his time.


I've had MRSA testicles.  Didn't quite reach gangrene state.  You know how people say, "I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy?"  That's bullshiat.  You do wish that on your worst enemy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Karma Chameleon: Super Chronic: Karma Chameleon: lol

are we still trusting the process?

On this one, yes.

Why? It's just another instance of consequences only occurring when rich people's money gets farked with.

Who cares about the child rape and trafficking right? Who cares we have a sitting Congressman involved in it? There was tax fraud oh noes!

All signs are that they are building a case against Gaetz.


Yes, but why haven't they arrested, tried, convicted, and executed him yet?

There is no justice in America.  I'm going to go out into the woods, lie down, and just die.  That'll show 'em.
 
